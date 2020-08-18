38m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 vaccine: Health workers, adults over 65 to be prioritised in WHO programme

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation.
@WHO, Twitter
  • WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that highest-risk populations will be vaccinated first.
  • He said the first wave of vaccinations would target among others health workers and adults over 65.
  • Coronavirus has killed nearly 775 000 people world wide.

The WHO wrote to every country on Tuesday urging them to quickly join its global shared vaccine programme and spelled out who would get its eventual coronavirus jabs first.

The World Health Organisation's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that without vaccinating the highest-risk populations around the world all at the same time, it would be impossible to rebuild the global economy.

And he said the most exposed 20% of each country's population - including front-line health workers, adults over 65 and those with pre-existing conditions - would be targeted in the first wave of vaccinations, once the WHO-spearheaded and shared facility can roll out a proven safe and effective vaccine.

"We have learned the hard way that the fastest way to end this pandemic and to reopen economies is to start by protecting the highest risk populations everywhere, rather than the entire populations of just some countries," Tedros told a virtual press conference.

ALSO READ | WHO warns people under 50 driving virus spread in Asia-Pacific

The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 775 000 people and infected almost 22 million since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

Researchers and pharmaceutical giants around the world are racing to produce a vaccine, with nine of the 29 currently being tested on humans forming part of the shared COVAX Global Vaccines Facility.

'Two-phase rollout'

Some 92 countries are signed up to COVAX - an effort to pool the costs and rewards of finding, producing and distributing effective vaccines - while a further 80 have expressed interest but are yet to come fully on board.

The WHO is looking for countries to signal a firm interest by 31 August.

"The COVAX Global Vaccines Facility is the critical mechanism for joint procurement and pooling risk across multiple vaccines, which is why today I sent a letter to every member state encouraging them to join," Tedros said.

He specified that the allocation of vaccines would be rolled out in two phases.

In the first, doses would be allocated proportionally to all participating countries simultaneously, in order to reduce the overall global risk.

In the second phase, individual countries' threat and vulnerability level will come into play.

Tedros said front-line workers in health and social care settings would get first phase priority, "as they are essential to treat and protect the population, and come in close contact with high-mortality risk groups" he explained.

He said initial data showed that adults over 65 and those with particular pre-existing conditions were at the highest risk of dying from Covid-19.

"For most countries, a phase one allocation that builds up to 20 percent of the population would cover most of the at-risk groups," said Tedros.

"If we don't protect these highest risk people from the virus everywhere and at the same time, we can't stabilise health systems and rebuild the global economy."

Related Links
WHO seeking $76m for Lebanon after Beirut blast, concerned about coronavirus
WHO decries 'vast global gap' in funds needed to fight coronavirus
Expect 'lengthy' coronavirus pandemic WHO warns
Read more on:
whotedros adhanom ghebreyesuscoronavirus
Lottery
1 person wins R348k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
57% - 4547 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 981 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 2383 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

13h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.34
(+0.87)
ZAR/GBP
22.95
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
20.70
(+0.43)
ZAR/AUD
12.55
(+0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.32)
Gold
2004.90
(+1.18)
Silver
28.05
(+2.66)
Platinum
956.00
(+0.89)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+1.30)
Palladium
2189.43
(+2.15)
All Share
57025.16
(-0.71)
Top 40
52738.12
(-0.76)
Financial 15
10162.46
(+1.95)
Industrial 25
74887.75
(-0.54)
Resource 10
59032.13
(-1.98)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20231.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo