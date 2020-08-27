Covid-19: Virus hits remote tribe, Spain tightens curbs in schools

Reuters reports that four members of a dwindling tribe in India's far off Andaman Islands have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday as the country reported 75 760 new infections, the highest-single-day rise.
The Great Andamanese are one of the six tribes of Mongoloid and African origin, who have lived in the Andamans in the Bay of Bengal for thousands of years.
Only about 50 members survive, after thousands were killed by British colonisers in the 19th century or died later due to diseases. Indian officials have since tried to protect their way of life while opening up the islands to the fruits of development such as access to healthcare.
Dr Avijit Roy, who is leading the fight against the outbreak of Covid-19 in the islands, said they had run tests on the Great Andamanese living on one of the coral-reef islands in the archipelago and four of the men had turned out to be positive.
"They have been moved to hospital," he said. Officials believe the men may have travelled to the main Andaman islands and caught the disease.
The London-based Survival International said authorities must work to prevent the virus reaching other remote tribes.
Spain to make children over six wear masks at schools
Reuters reports that Spanish schoolchildren aged six and over must wear masks to class, the government announced on Thursday, unveiling a plan to reopen schools just days before the start of the new academic year.
With Spain registering the highest prevalence of the coronavirus in western Europe and diagnosing thousands of new cases every day, there had been speculation the new term might be postponed in the worst-affected areas.
But health minister Salvador Illa said that, while closing down schools could be necessary if multiple cases of the virus were detected across different classrooms, that would be the last resort.
"It would have to be studied on a case by case basis. This is not black and white," he said at a joint news conference with the ministers for education and regional policy.
Since Spain came out of a strict lockdown at the end of June, transmission of the virus has rebounded fast. The health ministry diagnosed 3 594 new infections on Wednesday and has logged nearly 83 000 in the past two weeks. Nearly 29 000 people have died since the onset of the pandemic.
Paris makes masks mandatory
Reuters reports that face masks must be worn everywhere in the French capital Paris from Friday morning in order to curb a surge in coronavirus infections, police said on Thursday.
The measure applies to all pedestrians as well as cyclists in Paris and its suburbs in an area that includes three neighbouring departments that form the Petite Couronn inner ring around Paris, a densely populated area with a total population of nearly seven million people.
Motorists will not have to wear a mask inside their car.
The total number of people infected with the virus in France now stands at 253 587. A total of 30 544 deaths have been recorded.
Bangladesh approves late-stage trial of China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine candidate
Reuters reports that Bangladesh has approved a late-stage trial of a potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd in the hope of being a priority recipient for the jab, the health minister said on Thursday.
The state medical research agency had given ethical approval to the Phase III trial last month, and now the government has signed off on the research.
The approval comes after Bangladesh said this month it was also ready to hold trials of potential Covid-19 vaccines developed by India as it seeks to stem the spread of the pandemic.
"We have given permission after examining all necessary research protocols," Bangladesh's Health Minister Zahid Maleque of the Sinovac trial.
"We have already applied to the WHO (World Health Organisation) to get the vaccine on a priority basis," the minister said.
The trial, to be conducted by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,B), will begin soon, Maleque said.
The trial will involve 4 200 volunteers and half of them will be vaccinated, health officials said.
Bangladesh had 304 583 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday, with 4 127 deaths.
More news at a glance
EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, an Irish national and key figure in Brexit talks and one of the bloc's most senior officials, resigns after a week of pressure from the Irish government over a breach of coronavirus guidelines.
Hours after Hogan's shock resignation, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warns top officials to take special care to comply with coronavirus rules.
And, France's prime minister announces face masks will become compulsory throughout Paris, expressing concern over an "undeniable" trend of expanding infection in the country.
Jean Castex says 19 more departments have been added to a map with "red" zones of active virus circulation, meaning 21 of France's 94 departments are classified as such.
Meanwhile, South Korea's National Assembly shuts after a photojournalist who covered a ruling party meeting is later tested and confirms contracting Covid-19, prompting more than 10 top lawmakers to undergo tests of their own and go into self-isolation.
The country records 441 new cases mostly in the greater Seoul area and are the latest in a series of near-six-month highs after several weeks with numbers generally in the 30s and 40s.
In Germany, plans to set tougher rules to combat a worrying rise in infections, under a draft seen by AFP, with Chancellor Angela Merkel holding talks with the leaders of the country's 16 federal states to officially agree a package of new measures, which will apply nationwide.
The new regulations will include a minimum fine of 50 euros ($59) for anyone caught without a face mask in places where wearing one is compulsory and the extension of a ban on large events such as concerts and sporting events with spectators to the end of the year.
Rwanda lengthens its evening curfew and prevents movement in and out of the western area of Rusizi after a recent surge in cases, which authorities blame on complacency and fatigue with social distancing measures.
- AFP