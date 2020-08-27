1h ago

Covid-19: Virus hits remote tribe, Spain tightens curbs in schools

Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Reuters reports that four members of a dwindling tribe in India's far off Andaman Islands have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday as the country reported 75 760 new infections, the highest-single-day rise.

Read more on:
coronavirus
