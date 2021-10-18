31m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: WHO expecting more info as it weighs approving India's Covaxin vaccine

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A health worker draws a Covid-19 vaccine.
A health worker draws a Covid-19 vaccine.
Getty Images

The World Health Organisation said on Monday it expects Bharat Biotech to provide more information on its Covid-19 vaccine in a further setback to the Indian company's hopes of getting an emergency-use listing for the shot.

Without WHO's nod the two-dose Covaxin is unlikely to be accepted as a valid Covid-19 vaccine around the world. Bharat Biotech has been pursuing a WHO emergency-use listing for several months, having submitted data on a rolling basis since July.

"We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO's recommendation for (Bharat Biotech's) Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners," WHO said on Twitter.

READ | Don't use ivermectin to treat Covid-19 - Sahpra's stance aligns with US' FDA

Bharat Biotech did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Covaxin is one of the three approved vaccines that have been used in India for the country's vaccination drive for adults. Around 30% of about 944 million eligible adults have been fully vaccinated so far, which includes the administration of more than 112 million doses of Covaxin.

"Bharat Biotech ... has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and WHO experts have reviewed these data. WHO is expecting one additional piece of information from the company today," the global health agency said on Twitter.

WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Sunday the agency's technical advisory group will meet on Oct. 26 to consider the listing for Covaxin.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world health organisationindiacoronavirusvaccines
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2266 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2662 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 2152 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

10h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.73
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.21
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,768.91
+0.1%
Silver
23.16
-0.7%
Palladium
2,006.00
-3.4%
Platinum
1,038.14
-2.0%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,288
-0.3%
All Share
66,856
-0.3%
Resource 10
63,706
-1.0%
Industrial 25
84,592
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,080
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo