1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: WHO has no reports yet of Omicron deaths

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Omicron, as it was named by the World Health Organisation, sent South Africa's numbers soaring.
Omicron, as it was named by the World Health Organisation, sent South Africa's numbers soaring.
Gallo Images/ Getty Images
  • The World Health Organisation has not seen reports of deaths due to the Omicron variant. 
  • It will take several weeks to get a full picture of the transmissibility and severity of disease caused by Omicron. 
  • More countries are detecting the variant since it was flagged by southern Africa in November. 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday it had not seen any reports of deaths relating to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The WHO said it was collecting evidence about the variant of concern (VOC as countries around the world scramble to stop it from spreading.

But despite a growing number of countries registering infections with the new variant, no deaths have yet been reported to the UN health agency.

"I have not seen reports of Omicron-related deaths yet," WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.

"We're collecting all the evidence, and we will find much more evidence as we go along.

READ | Covid-19: Reinfections three times more likely with Omicron variant, early research finds

"The more countries...keep testing people, and looking specifically into the Omicron variant, we will also find more cases, more information, and, hopefully not, but also possibly deaths."

While Omicron has rattled the world, Lindmeier also urged people to be mindful of the Delta variant, which accounts for 99.8% of sequences uploaded to the GISAID global science initiative with specimens collected in the last 60 days.

He stressed: 

Omicron may be on the rise, and we may come to a point where it takes over to be the dominant variant, but at this point, the very dominant variant remains Delta.

Lindmeier added: "The restrictions that were put into place in many countries just two weeks ago – economic closures again, lockdowns in some areas, closures of Christmas markets in parts of Europe – this was done before Omicron because of a rise of Delta cases. Let's not lose sight of this."

The spokesperson urged people to use proven measures to protect themselves against Delta – and thereby against Omicron.

The WHO has said it will take several weeks to get a complete picture of the transmissibility and disease severity of Omicron and to assess how vaccines, tests, and treatments hold up against the new variant.

As Omicron spreads, pieces of information are emerging from various countries.

"What we need to do is we need to take all these observations, assessments, and tests and get this information together and then have the experts look at it, carefully weigh it and come up with the assessment. That will still take some time," said Lindmeier.

"Preliminary data show that there is higher transmissibility. But that's all we have so far.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world health organisationcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 8708 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 3431 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.88
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.08
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.94
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Gold
1,769.69
+0.1%
Silver
22.36
-0.1%
Palladium
1,824.00
+2.2%
Platinum
951.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
69.67
+1.2%
Top 40
64,444
-0.2%
All Share
70,944
-0.1%
Resource 10
66,893
-1.0%
Industrial 25
93,839
+0.2%
Financial 15
13,980
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo