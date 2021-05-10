44m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: WHO slams countries donating vaccines in exchange for 'geopolitical influence'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The WHO has spoken out against countries using vaccine donations to score influence over desperate countries.
The WHO has spoken out against countries using vaccine donations to score influence over desperate countries.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
  • The WHO has criticised countries who are viewing Covid-19 vaccine donations as an apparent attempt to gain influence over countries.
  • The WHO said countries needed to work in cooperation.
  • The body decried countries trying to go for "geopolitical advantages" via vaccine donations and rollouts.

The WHO chief took on so-called "vaccine diplomacy" on Monday, slamming countries for using Covid-19 jabs to gain competitive advantage rather than engaging in true cooperation to end the pandemic.

"Vaccine diplomacy is not cooperation," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from the World Health Organisation's headquarters in Geneva.

The UN health agency chief's was responding to a question about allegations that countries such as Russia and China, which have donated large quantities of their home-grown Covid-19 vaccines to nations desperate for the jabs, were doing so in exchange for market access and influence.

Tedros decried "geopolitical manoeuvring" at a time when only "clear and clean cooperation... can help".

"We cannot defeat this pandemic through competition," he said.

"If you compete for resources, or if you compete for geopolitical advantages, then the virus gets advantage."

The pandemic has killed close to 3.3 million people since the new coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, upending normal life and causing global economic havoc.

Tedros said the world was now seeing the number of new Covid cases levelling off, but stressed "it is an unacceptably high plateau".

He pointed out that there were more than 5.4 million new cases and nearly 90,000 deaths reported globally last week alone, with numbers still soaring in India especially.

Virus

And while rapid vaccination programmes have allowed a number of wealthy nations to start taking steps towards normality, the virus is still surging in many countries and concerns are growing about global vaccine inequality.

Tedros noted "low- and lower-middle-income countries account for 47% of the world's population, but have received just 17% of the world's vaccines."

"Redressing this global imbalance is an essential part of the solution," he said.

But he insisted that even countries with broad vaccine access and seemingly declining outbreaks needed to remain vigilant.

"We have been here before. Over the past year, many countries have experienced a declining trend in cases and deaths, have relaxed public health and social measures too quickly, and individuals have let down their guard, only for those hard-won gains to be lost," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 4953 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 4563 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 517 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.04
-0.1%
GBP/ZAR
19.86
+0.9%
EUR/ZAR
17.06
-0.2%
AUD/ZAR
11.02
-0.3%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,837.84
+0.4%
Silver
27.36
-0.3%
Palladium
2,971.10
+1.4%
Platinum
1,260.14
+0.3%
Brent Crude
68.28
+0.3%
Top 40
62,389
-0.3%
All Share
68,377
-0.2%
Resource 10
72,112
+0.9%
Industrial 25
85,665
-1.4%
Financial 15
12,740
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo