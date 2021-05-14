1h ago

Covid-19: WHO urges caution over removing mask mandate for vaccinated people

A selection of PPE gear.
A selection of PPE gear.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The World Health Organisation on Friday said local conditions needed to be taken into account if a country is planning to allow vaccinated people not to wear masks in public.

"In the instance of a country that wishes to take away a mask mandate ... that should only be done in the context of considering both the intensity of transmission in the area and the level of vaccine coverage," WHO's top emergency expert, Mike Ryan, told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

This comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear masks outdoors and could avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

Meanwhile, the WHO believes more Covid-19 variants are bound to be detected, but now "we know what to do".

"I would like fear (of variants) to be turned into something productive, something of strength," Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for Covid-19, told a virtual briefing in Geneva.


Read more on:
world trade organisationcoronavirus
