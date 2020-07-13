Covid-19 wrap: '1 in 9 going hungry under lockdown', Covid-19 crisis 'will get worse', warns WHO

Nearly one in nine people in the world are going hungry, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating already worsening trends this year, according to a United Nations report, AFP reports.



Economic slowdowns and climate-related shocks are pushing more people into hunger, while nutritious foods remain too expensive for many, contributing not only to undernourishment, but to growing rates of obesity in adults and children.

"After decades of long decline, the number of people suffering from hunger has been slowly increasing since 2014," read The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World annual report.

Beyond ensuring enough food, food must be nutritious, the study underlined, citing costly "health and environmental consequences" of sub-par diets.

Nearly 690 million people, or 8.9% of people around the globe, are hungry, the UN found.

That number rose by 10 million people in just one year to 2019, and by 60 million in the past five years, found the study, which said eradicating hunger by 2030 - a goal set five years ago - will be impossible if trends continue.

By 2030, over 890 million people could be affected by hunger, or 9.8 percent of the world's population, it estimated.

Covid-19 crisis may get worse, says WHO

The raging coronavirus pandemic has the potential to get far worse if all nations do not adhere to basic healthcare precautions, the World Health Organisation warned on Monday, Reuters reports.

"Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one," Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.

"If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go, it is going to get worse and worse and worse. But it does not have to be this way."

Infections rose above 13 million across the world on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by one million in just five days in a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people.

Disneyland Hong Kong to shut again after Covid-19 spike

Reuters reports that the Walt Disney Co. is temporarily closing its Hong Kong Disneyland theme park from 15 July amid rising coronavirus cases in the Chinese-ruled city, the company said Monday.

The announcement came two days after Disney reopened its biggest resort, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, as coronavirus cases surged in the state.

The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open with adjusted services. They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures, the company said.



Hong Kong recorded 52 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, including 41 that were locally transmitted, according to health authorities. Since late January, Hong Kong has reported 1 522 cases and local media reported an eighth death on Monday.

Hong Kong is tightening physical distancing measures amid growing worries about a third wave of coronavirus infections. The government will limit group gatherings to four people - from 50 - a measure last seen during a second wave of the outbreak in March.

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened in June.

US citizens remained worried about jobs, finances: survey



AFP reports that American families were slightly less pessimistic about their finances and jobs in June, but remained concerned about their economic prospects amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey released Monday.

The results came before the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases and deaths in states like Florida, Texas and California, which has led to a tightening of restrictions in those areas.

The Federal Reserve's New York bank found US workers are less concerned about losing their job than in May, but more fearful that they won't find a job if they need one.

Fewer worry about missing a debt payment in the next three months or that their financial situations will worsen in the coming year, the survey found.

Earnings expectations for the coming year declined, well below the 12-month average to 1.6%, a new series low.



Two Madagascar lawmakers die of Covid-19



Two lawmakers in Madagascar have died of Covid-19 and at least 25 members of parliament and of the senate have been infected with the virus since the first case was confirmed on the island in March, President Andry Rajoelina said late on Sunday.

Reuters reports that Madagascar has had 5 080 confirmed coronavirus cases since then, and 37 deaths, according the government data.

A countrywide state of health emergency has been in place since March and the authorities re-imposed a lockdown in the capital and surrounding areas last week to contain the virus's spread.

"One deputy died. A senator died. After the tests carried out on the deputies, 11 members of parliament were detected carrying the coronavirus. At the Senate, 14 people, senators and agents of Senate carry the coronavirus," Rajoelina said during an appearance on a talk show on national television late on Sunday.

He did not say when the lawmakers died, and did not name them.