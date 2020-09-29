Covid-19 wrap | 1 million deaths 'a very sad milestone' - WHO, Russia to supply vaccine to Nepal

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday that one million deaths from Covid-19 was "a very sad milestone".

1 million Covid-19 deaths "a very sad milestone", but virus suppressible – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday that one million deaths from Covid-19 was "a very sad milestone", after many victims suffered "a terribly difficult and lonely death" and their families were unable to say goodbye.

The global coronavirus death toll rose past a million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim statistic in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live.

"So many people have lost so many people and haven't had the chance to say goodbye. Many people who died alone... It's a terribly difficult and lonely death," WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told a UN briefing in Geneva. "The one positive thing about this virus is it is suppressible, it is not the flu."

Russia to supply 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Nepal

Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday it had agreed to supply 25 million doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine to Nepal via Trinity Pharmaceuticals, which it described as a private healthcare firm and key distributor there.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has struck multiple Sputnik V vaccine supply deals abroad, including to supply 100 million doses to India, where it also expects to hold clinical trials.

Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million

Coronavirus tests that deliver results in 15-30 minutes are to be rolled out across the United States and in scores of poorer countries, as health authorities worldwide try to get a handle on a disease that has now killed more than a million people.

US President Donald Trump announced 150 million tests would be distributed in America, while the World Health Organisation said 120 million more would be available for the developing world at $5 each as long as funding was secured.

The testing push comes as the virus shows no sign of receding, with infection numbers climbing rapidly in Europe again and governments there clamping down on movement in an attempt to curb the surge.

UK nightclubs could stay shut until vaccine arrives -minister

Britain's nightclubs may have to stay shut until a coronavirus vaccine is developed, junior skills minister Gillian Keegan said on Tuesday.

"It is hard to see how nightclubs will open until we have some kind of long-term way to deal with coronavirus," she told Sky News.

You're kidding me? Children's haircut costs rise most in post-lockdown Germany

Despite a sales tax trim, the cost of a haircut has soared in post-lockdown Germany and rose most for children last month, followed by men and least of all for women, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

The average price of a haircut rose by 6.3% on the year in August, despite a July 1 cut in VAT to 16% from 19% and overall consumer prices remaining unchanged last month. For children, the cost rose by 9.4%, for men 6.5% and for women 5.8%.

"One reason is probably the implementation of strict hygiene requirements after the reopening," the Statistics Office said. "For example, dry haircuts may not be offered."

Germany went into lockdown in mid-March, and hairdressers reopened in May, when the cost of a cut had already risen by 5.4% on the year.

