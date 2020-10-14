Covid-19 wrap | 10K-plus coronavirus cases in Brazil, 5K in Germany, global emissions drop

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

More than 38.09 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1 084 676 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- Reuters

Brazil registered 10 220 new cases of coronavirus and 309 new Covid-19 deaths, says the country's health ministry.

- Reuters

Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called on Tuesday for a two to three week "circuit breaker" lockdown, piling pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is struggling to sell his own plan to tackle Covid-19.

Dropping what his party has described as its "constructive opposition" toward government attempts to flatten a growing number of new coronavirus cases, Starmer said "there's no longer time to give this prime minister the benefit of the doubt."

"The government's plan simply isn't working. Another course is needed. That's why I'm calling for a two to three week circuit break in England," he told a news conference.

Starmer said his proposal, which he urged the government to adopt, would not mean schools closing. Instead the temporary lockdown could be timed to take place at the same time as an approaching school holiday.

Describing his plan as meaning "significant sacrifices across the country", he proposed allowing only essential work and travel, restricting household mixing and the closure of all pubs, bars and restaurants, but with compensation.

- Reuters

The World Bank said Tuesday that it approved $12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatment.

The financing "aims to support vaccination of up to a billion people," the bank said in a statement.

The money is part of an overall World Bank Group (WBG) package of up to $160 billion through June 2021 designed to help developing countries battle the novel coronavirus pandemic.

- AFP

India's tally of coronavirus infections rose by 63 509 in the last 24 hours to stand at 7.24 million on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.

Deaths from Covid-19 infections rose by 730 to 110 586, the ministry said.

India crossed the seven million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world's second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing eight million.

- Reuters

Russia's capital announced on Wednesday it would introduce online learning for many students starting on Monday in a bid to contain the novel coronavirus.

The measure would apply to students in the 6th to 11th grades for a two-week period, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in post on his website.

Pupils from 1st to 5th grade will return to school on that day after a two-week holiday that had been granted to prevent them from contracting the virus and taking it home, he said.

Older students would study online at home because they accounted for two-thirds of the children infected with the virus, Sobyanin said.

"The decisions that we have made today are not easy but are simply necessary taking into account both the epidemiological situation and the need for schoolchildren to receive a quality education," he said.

As of Tuesday, Russia had recorded 1 326 178 infections, with 339 431 in Moscow.

- Reuters

Germany has recorded more than 5 000 daily new coronavirus infections for the first time since April, giving fresh urgency to crisis talks about the pandemic between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 states' premiers in Berlin on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 5 132 to 334 585 on Tuesday, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 43.

Most of Germany's states have agreed that residents of coronavirus risk areas in their states should not be allowed to stay in hotels in other parts of the country to curb the surge in cases. But opposition has grown in recent days, in particular as the autumn school holidays have started in many states.

- Reuters

Philippines reports 1 910 new coronavirus cases, lowest in 3 weeks

The Philippines recorded 1 910 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the lowest number in more than three weeks, and 78 more fatalities.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said the Southeast Asian country's confirmed infections had climbed to 346 536, while its death toll had risen to 6 449.

- Reuters

Indonesia reported 4 127 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 344 749, data from its Covid-19 task force showed.

Indonesia also recorded 129 new deaths, the highest daily increase in fatalities since 30 September, the data showed.

- Reuters

Ireland may tighten Covid-19 restrictions further - deputy PM

Ireland is more likely to tighten its Covid-19 restrictions in the coming weeks than to ease them, and may decide on Wednesday to impose new measures in areas bordering Northern Ireland, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

"We are more likely to see a tightening of restrictions in the weeks ahead than an easing of restrictions," Varadkar told Newstalk Radio, adding that the government would decide whether to respond to new restrictions expected in Northern Ireland.

- Reuters

Pandemic restrictions saw an unprecedented fall in greenhouse gas emissions in the first half of 2020 - larger than during the 2008 financial crisis and even World War II - experts said on Wednesday.

As governments ordered lockdowns to try to crush the first wave of Covid-19, CO2 emissions from transport, power and aviation plummeted, the international team of researchers said.

Using data including hourly electricity production, vehicle traffic from more than 400 cities worldwide, daily passenger flights and monthly production and consumption figures, they determined that the emissions drop was the largest in modern history.

- AFP

Developing countries must have 'equal access' to future Covid-19 vaccines, Indonesia's foreign minister warned, as wealthy nations scoop up billions of doses.

Retno Marsudi said it was crucial for rich and poor nations to work together so "we can guarantee equal access to a safe and affordable vaccine".

"Can you imagine...if most vaccines go to developed countries?" Marsudi told AFP in a video interview from London.

"What will be the fate of the developing countries?"

Marsudi's comments follow an Oxfam report last month that found a group of wealthy nations representing just 13 percent of the global population have already bought up more than half of the promised doses of future Covid-19 vaccines.

- AFP



We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.