Covid-19 wrap | 2.8 million dead worldwide, UK logs more AstraZeneca blood clot cases

UK records more AstraZeneca blot cases and seven die as a result, Argentine president tests positive and the US vaccinates more than 1 million people. Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

UK logs more AstraZeneca blood clot cases 

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency says that of 30 people who suffered blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the country, seven have died.

But the agency adds: "The benefits of the vaccines against Covid-19 continue to outweigh any risks," urging the public to keep taking the vaccine.

French extends restrictions 

French virus curbs that had been imposed in hard-hit regions are extended nationwide, including the closure of shops deemed non-essential.

Travel will be restricted to 10km from people's homes and schools will close, some for up to four weeks.

Argentine president tests positive 

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against Covid-19, announces he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fernandez was inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and had his second shot on 11 February, sources in the presidency tell AFP.

California eases stadium limits 

Sports fans will be allowed to return to indoor arenas in California later this month under new guidelines announced by state authorities, as the Covid-19 situation improves.

The new rules, which will take effect from April 15, also include gatherings, private events or meetings such as receptions or conferences, and indoor seated live events and performances.

US vaccinations pass 100 million 

The United States has now administered at least one coronavirus vaccine dose to more than 100 million people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces.

The 101 804 762 people who have received at least one dose represents more than 30 percent of the US population, according to CDC data.

Latin America cases pass 25 million 

Latin America and the Caribbean have passed the 25 million mark for recorded coronavirus cases, as a surge in infections sees countries place restrictions on travel and movement while vaccine campaigns catch up.

An AFP tally shows the region reaching the grim milestone of 25 107 991 infections, putting it in third place after Europe, with more than 44.4 million cases, and the United States and Canada with nearly 31.6 million.

2.8 million dead worldwide 

At least 2 839 849 people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 13:00 GMT Saturday.

The US is the worst-affected country with 554 103 deaths followed by Brazil with 328,206 fatalities, Mexico with 203 854, India with 164 110 and Britain with 126 816 deaths.

