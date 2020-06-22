Covid-19 wrap: 468 518 global deaths, 'accelerating' pandemic warning, Paris festival flouts measures

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 11:00 GMT Monday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 468 518 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 11:00 (GMT) on Monday.

At least 8 979 750 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4 200 700 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 119 977 deaths from 2 280 969 cases. At least 617 460 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 50 617 deaths from 1 085 038 cases; Britain with 42 632 deaths from 304 331 cases; Italy with 34 634 deaths from 238 499 cases; and France with 29 640 deaths from 196 878 cases.

- AFP

WHO warns of 'accelerating' pandemic as Brazil reaches 50 000 deaths

Dubai – The World Health Organisation (WHO) sent out a fresh warning on Monday over the dangers of the new coronavirus even as France returned to life by staging an annual music festival and sending millions of children back to school.

In spite of numerous European countries further easing their lockdown restrictions, cases around the world are rising, especially in Latin America with Brazil now registering over 50 000 deaths.

There are also fears of a second wave with Australians being warned against travelling to Melbourne.

"The pandemic is still accelerating," WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the virtual health forum organised by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

"We know that the pandemic is much more than a health crisis, it is an economic crisis, a social crisis and in many countries a political crisis," he said. "Its effects will be felt for decades to come."

Ghebreyesus said the greatest threat facing the world is not the virus itself, which has now killed over 465 000 people and infected nearly nine million worldwide, but "the lack of global solidarity and global leadership".

"We cannot defeat this pandemic with a divided world," he said. "The politicisation of the pandemic has exacerbated it."

- AFP

Paris throws off mask to party like the virus never was

Paris – Social distancing and face masks were largely forgotten as thousands of French people danced and partied well into Monday in the first big blowout since the coronavirus lockdown.

The annual midsummer Festival of Music usually brings millions of people out onto the streets across the country for impromptu concerts in cafes and on street corners that go on long into the night.

And despite emergency measures which ban gatherings of more than 10 people, thousands thronged the trendy Canal Saint Martin and the Marais districts of Paris late on Sunday to dance and sing along to bands and DJs.

Not even heavy showers could dampen spirits, with few beyond those serving spicey merguez sausages from street stalls bothering to wear masks.

"The Festival of Music is important, it's a national event," 28-year-old reveller Violette told AFP as she boogied to a band in northern Paris.

And she laughed at the idea that people would be strictly respecting social distancing. "Not at all," she said.

- AFP

Kyrgyzstan sees jump in virus cases after restrictions lifted

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan – Kyrgyzstan reported a significant rise in coronavirus cases on Monday, less than a month after the Central Asian nation's government lifted restrictions in key cities.

The country is one of several ex-Soviet nations that have seen a rise in cases in recent days, including neighbouring Kazakhstan.

Kyrgyzstan's government reported a daily record of 205 new cases on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 3 356 in Kyrgyzstan, of whom 2 021 patients have recovered, while 40 have died – up from 16 at the beginning of the month.

First Deputy Prime Minister Almazbek Baatyrbekov said on Monday that the premises of a former US military base that has already been used to quarantine arrivals in the country could be used to house coronavirus patients as numbers increase.

Baatyrbekov also said the government was selecting a location for a "tent camp, which will be used in case of mass infections", in quotes reported by the Kyrgyz government press service.

- AFP

Peru's Machu Picchu closed

The ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, a jewel of Peruvian tourism, will not reopen in July as originally scheduled due to coronavirus concerns, local media reports.

- AFP

French cinemas reopen

Cinemas reopen in France on Monday for the first time since the lockdown began in March.

And despite emergency measures which ban gatherings of more than 10 people, thousands thronged trendy districts of Paris late on Sunday to mark the annual midsummer Festival of Music, which usually brings millions of people out onto the streets.

- AFP

