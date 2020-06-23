Covid-19 wrap: 472 173 global deaths, Iran reports most deaths since April and UK eases restrictions

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 11:00 GMT Tuesday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 472 173 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 (GMT) on Tuesday.

At least 9 116 250 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4 437 300 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 120 402 deaths from 2 312 302 cases. At least 640 198 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 51 271 deaths from 1 106 470 cases, United Kingdom with 42 647 deaths from 305 289 cases, Italy with 34 657 deaths from 238 720 cases, and France with 29 663 deaths from 197 251 cases.

- AFP

Iran reports highest virus deaths since April

Tehran – Iran on Tuesday reported 121 new coronavirus deaths, its highest daily toll in over two months, as it battles to contain the Middle East's deadliest Covid-19 outbreak.

Health ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari told a news conference that the new fatalities brought the overall virus death toll to 9 863. That is Iran's highest single-day fatality rate since 11 April, when 125 deaths were recorded.

Lari also announced another 2 445 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the country's caseload to 209 970.

The Islamic republic recorded a drop in its daily fatalities in early May, but there has been a rise in recent weeks. There has been scepticism at home and abroad about the country's official Covid-19 figures, with concerns the actual toll could be much higher.

- AFP

Germany orders first local virus lockdown since easing

Berlin – German authorities on Tuesday ordered a new lockdown for an entire district – the first since easing coronavirus restrictions and a major setback for hopes of a swift return to normality.

The move came after a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse that has infected more than 1 500 workers.

"For the first time in Germany, we will return an entire district to the measures that applied several weeks ago," said Armin Laschet, state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia.

He said the lockdown would affect 360 000 people in the district of Guetersloh, and would stay in place until at least 30 June.

The new outbreak occurred at a slaughterhouse in the town of Rheda-Wiedenbrueck that employs nearly 7 000 people. As of Sunday, 21 people were being treated in hospital, six of them in intensive care.

- AFP

Virus-hit Singapore heads for election 'like no other'

Singapore – Singapore's leader called a general election "like no other" on Tuesday as the prosperous city-state struggles to recover from a major coronavirus outbreak that swept through crowded migrant worker dormitories and raised questions about the treatment of the foreign labour force.

A raft of safety measures will be in place to prevent infections at next month's election, with voters wearing masks and gloves at polling stations and campaign rallies likely to be banned.

Opposition groups have attacked the timing of the poll, with the Singapore Democratic Party saying that calling an election next month would "needlessly jeopardise the safety and health of Singaporeans".

The financial hub initially won praise for keeping the virus in check with a rigorous system of testing and contact tracing, only for a wave of infections in dormitory complexes housing thousands of low-paid foreign workers.

- AFP

England hospitality and tourism sector to reopen from 4 July

London – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced a further easing of coronavirus restrictions in England from 4 July, as part of plans to kickstart hospitality, culture and tourism.

Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to reopen, as will hotels, bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation and campsites, alongside cinemas, museums and galleries.

Two separate households will also be allowed to meet up indoors for the first time since March.

"Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end," he told parliament, calling the lifting of restrictions a return to a "sense of normality".

"After the toughest restrictions in peacetime history, we're now able to make life easier for people to see more of their friends and family and help businesses get back on their feet and get people back into work," he told lawmakers.

- AFP

Two-metre social distancing rule to be cut in England

London – The two-metre social distancing rule to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be cut in England from 4 July, after complaints from companies that keeping it made business impossible.

"Where it is possible to keep two metres apart, people should. But where it is not, we will advise people to keep a social distance of one metre plus," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

- AFP

Support for Sweden's coronavirus response falls - poll

Stockholm – Confidence in the Swedish authorities' ability to manage the coronavirus pandemic has fallen, a poll published on Tuesday showed, as the death toll has soared amid a highly-publicised light approach.

Unlike most European nations, Sweden never closed society down, opting instead to keep schools for under-16s open, as well as cafes, bars and restaurants and most businesses.

The Public Health Agency argued that lockdowns only work temporarily, insisting that drastic short-term measures are too ineffective to justify their impact on people.

The country of 10.3 million has reported 5 122 Covid-19 deaths, far exceeding the combined total of its Nordic neighbours which all adopted much stricter measures.

As a result, many countries now opening up to tourism have barred Swedes from entry, including closest neighbours Denmark, Finland and Norway.

Stockholm has also been slow to roll out mass testing.

An Ipsos poll of 1 191 Swedes published in daily Dagens Nyheter showed that in June, 45% had "strong confidence" in authorities' ability to handle the crisis. That compared with 56% in April, while those who had "little confidence" rose from 21% to 29%.

And 57% now have "strong confidence" in the Public Health Agency, down from 69% in April.

- AFP

Sanofi expands US vaccine venture in Covid-19 race

Paris – French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi said on Tuesday that it would invest $425 million to expand its vaccine development venture with US start-up Translate Bio as they aim to find a Covid-19 vaccine by next year.

The companies have been working together since 2018, hoping to leverage Translate Bio's work on new messenger RNA (mRNA) drugs that cause cells to create a specific protein for treating a range of diseases.

Their work has taken on greater urgency with the coronavirus pandemic, as pharma groups race to be the first to offer a vaccine to halt an outbreak that has killed nearly 470 000 people worldwide since December.

In a statement, Sanofi said they have "multiple Covid-19 vaccine candidates" in the works and hope to start a clinical trial with humans in the fourth quarter of this year.

"We believe that adding this mRNA platform to our vaccines development capabilities will help us advance prevention against current and future infectious diseases," said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president at Sanofi Pasteur, the firm's vaccines unit.

- AFP

