Covid-19 wrap: 571 854 global deaths, US adds nearly 60 000 cases and Bolsonaro fed up with quarantine

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.14 million, death toll at 571 854

More than 13.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 571 854 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- REUTERS

Nearly 60 000 new virus cases in US in 24 hours - Johns Hopkins

Washington – The United States on Monday confirmed 59 222 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

That put the total number of cases in the US, the nation hardest-hit by the global pandemic, at more than 3.36 million, the Baltimore-based university said at 20:30 (00:30 GMT Tuesday).

Another 411 deaths were reported, bringing that total toll to 135 582.

The country has seen a resurgence of cases in the so-called Sun Belt, stretching across the south from Florida to California. That uptick has prompted some states to backtrack on loosening their anti-virus restrictions – or to reinstate tougher measures.

- AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro fed up with quarantine, to take new virus test

Brasilia – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been in quarantine nearly a week after testing positive for the new coronavirus, announced on Monday he plans to take another test as he "can't stand" being in isolation.

The result of the test, which is scheduled for Tuesday, "should be out in a few hours, and I will wait quite anxiously because I can't stand this routine of staying at home. It's horrible," Bolsonaro said in a telephone interview with CNN Brazil, from his official residence at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the far-right president has dismissed the seriousness of the epidemic and criticised containment measures ordered by governors in Brazilian states.

During his interview, Bolsonaro said that he feels "very well" and has no fever or problems breathing. He also has not lost his sense of taste, one of the most common symptoms of Covid-19.

"Tomorrow, I don't know if the new test will confirm (the virus), but if everything is fine, I'll go back to work. Of course, if it's the other way around, I'll wait a few more days," said the 65-year-old, adding he hoped to resume his activities within a week at most.

"Otherwise everything is fine. We are working by videoconference all the time and we are doing our best not to let things accumulate," he said.

Brazil is the second-worst hit country in the world, after the United States. As of Monday, 72 833 people had died out of 1.8 million confirmed cases.

- AFP

Australia tightens restrictions amid fresh Covid-19 outbreaks

SYDNEY – Australian states on Tuesday tightened restrictions on movement as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 in the country's southeast that is starting to spill into other areas.

With growing fears of a second coronavirus wave nationally, two states extended border restrictions and Australia's most populous state imposed limits on the number of people allowed in large pubs.

The changes come as scores of new cases were uncovered in Victoria, the country's Covid-19 hotspot, despite a return to lockdown last week for nearly 5 million people in state capital Melbourne.

Active cases in the state rose to nearly 2 000 after another 270 infections were detected in the past 24 hours, authorities said, taking Australia's total number of cases to about 10 000, with 107 deaths.

"We haven't turned the corner yet. I hope to see that this week, but there are no guarantees," Brett Sutton, Victoria's Chief Medical Officer told reporters in Melbourne.

Australia avoided the high Covid-19 casualty numbers of other nations with swift and strict measures, but a spike in community-transmitted cases in Victoria and a rise in new cases in New South Wales has worried other states.

- REUTERS

Mexico registers 304 435 total cases of coronavirus, 35 491 deaths - health ministry

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's Health Ministry on Monday reported 4 685 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 485 additional fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 304 435 cases and 35 491 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

- REUTERS

Russia confirms more than 6 200 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW – Russia on Tuesday reported 6 248 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its confirmed national tally to 739 947, the fourth largest in the world.

Officials said 175 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 11 614.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 412 to 199 375 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 412 to 199 375, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by four to 9 068, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

China coronavirus cases ease on July 13, no new ones in Beijing

SHANGHAI – China reported on Tuesday five new coronavirus cases in the mainland for 13 July, compared with eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths. Beijing, which saw a surge in new coronavirus cases a few weeks ago, reported no new cases for the eighth consecutive day.

China also reported five new asymptomatic patients, down from six a day earlier.

As of 13 July, mainland China had a total of 83 605 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4 634.

- REUTERS

