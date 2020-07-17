6m ago

Covid-19 wrap: 588 753 global deaths, India passes 1m infections and Sweden tops EU for new cases

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.84 million, death toll at 588 753

More than 13.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 588 753 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

 - REUTERS

India coronavirus cases pass one million

New Delhi – Coronavirus cases in India passed one million on Friday, official data showed as authorities struggle to check the spread of the deadly pandemic across the world's second-most populous nation.

With over 600 Indians dying daily, lockdowns are being re-imposed across the country of 1.3 billion following an easing of restrictions in recent weeks on hopes the outbreak was under control.

Health ministry data released on Friday put the total cases recorded at 1 003 382, a jump of almost 35 000, with 25 602 deaths after an increase of 687 – both new daily records.

People honour India health workers with flower pet
People shower flower petals to honour state health workers in India.

India, home to some of the planet's most densely packed cities, is the third nation to hit a million cases after the United States and Brazil, although the numbers of deaths in those two countries are far higher.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Thursday that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are together fast becoming the next epicentre of the virus.

 - AFP

Russian attempts to steal vaccine data unacceptable but have not done damage - UK security minister

LONDON – Attempts by Russian-backed hackers to steal Covid-19 vaccine research from Britain are "completely unacceptable" but have not done any damage, security minister James Brokenshire said on Friday.

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday that hackers backed by the Russian state had tried to steal Covid-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world. Russia has rejected London's allegations.

"It's completely unacceptable for the Russian intelligence agencies to seek to get into the systems of those who are seeking to respond to this crisis ... to develop a vaccine," Brokenshire told Sky News. "There's no evidence or information of any damage or, or any sort of harm."

 - REUTERS

Sweden tops EU for new cases but says virus is slowing

Stockholm – Sweden, whose softer approach to fighting the novel coronavirus drew global attention, has one of the EU's highest rates of new cases but authorities say the spread is slowing.

In the last two weeks, Sweden was only second to Luxembourg in the EU in terms of new cases per capita with new infections more than six times the European Union average.

Unlike most European nations, Sweden never imposed a lockdown and made headlines for its high death toll.

It has kept schools for under-16s open and has not shuttered cafes, bars, restaurants and most businesses. Masks have been recommended only for healthcare personnel.

Over the past 60 days, Sweden has seen a drastic increase in the number of new cases, but authorities stress that serious Covid-19 cases and associated deaths have declined.

"If you increase testing you will find more cases," deputy state epidemiologist Anders Wallensten told AFP.

"But the more serious cases, those who become sick and need hospital care have rather decreased," Wallensten added

 - AFP

Russia's coronavirus death toll passes 12 000

MOSCOW – Russia's death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 12 000 on Friday, as the country reported 186 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The country's coronavirus crisis response centre registered 6 406 new cases, bringing its nationwide tally of infections to 759 203, the world's fourth highest caseload.

The death toll now stands at 12 123. Russia says 539 373 people have recovered.

 - REUTERS

Israel imposes new restrictions to fight virus spread

Jerusalem – Israel's government said on Friday it was imposing new restrictions to limit the spiralling spread of coronavirus in the hope of avoiding a general lockdown further along the line.

It said that from 17:00 local time (14:00 GMT) on Friday until 05:00 every Sunday, malls, stores and other venues will be closed – a measure that will apply every weekend until further notice. Gyms will be closed to the general public seven days a week, while restaurants will be limited to takeaway or delivery on weekdays.

However, "there will be no restriction on leaving one's home", said a joint statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and the health ministry.

 - AFP

New virus cases spark alarm in China's Xinjiang

Shanghai – The capital of China's far-western Xinjiang region curtailed most flights into the city on Friday and has shut down subway and public bus services after several coronavirus infections were detected, government authorities and state-controlled media said.

So far, at least five cases linked to Urumqi have been discovered, including a man who was confirmed positive after he travelled from the city to the eastern province of Zhejiang, state media said.

The infections were detected beginning on Wednesday, and news of the cases prompted state media outlets in Urumqi to issue assurances on Friday that supermarkets had ample stocks of food – an apparent attempt to discourage panic-buying.

The new cases illustrate the continuing difficulty China faces in stamping out the contagion, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year before spreading throughout the country and globally.

Strict lockdowns across the country and widespread Covid-19 testing largely brought the outbreak under control within Chinese borders.

 - AFP

India's Cadila to end late-stage trials of potential Covid-19 vaccine in March

AHMEDABAD – India's Zydus Cadila plans to complete late-stage trials for its potential coronavirus vaccine in March 2021 and could produce up to 100 million doses a year if trials are successful, Chairperson Pankaj Patel told Reuters.

Cadila's vaccine candidate, dubbed ZyCov-D, is one of dozens being developed around the world to fight the coronavirus.

 - REUTERS

Philippines health ministry reports 17 coronavirus deaths, 1 841 more cases

MANILA – The Philippines on Friday recorded 17 new coronavirus deaths and 1 841 additional infections, with the capital Manila still accounting for the bulk of newly confirmed cases and casualties.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have reached 1 660 while confirmed infections have risen to 63 001.

 - REUTERS

Hong Kong reports 50 locally transmitted coronavirus cases

HONG KONG – Hong Kong authorities reported 50 locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Friday, stoking further concern about an escalating third wave of infections in the global financial hub.

Including imported cases, the number of new cases in the past 24 hours was 58, taking the tally since late-January to 1 714 patients, 10 of whom have died.

Hong Kong on Thursday posted 63 locally transmitted cases, the highest on record for a single day.

 - REUTERS

Indonesia adds 1 462 new coronavirus infections, 84 new deaths

JAKARTA – Indonesia on Friday reported 1 462 new coronavirus infections, bringing total cases to 83 130, its Health Ministry said.

The number of fatalities from Covid-19 rose by 84 on Friday to 3 957, ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

 - REUTERS


