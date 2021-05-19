Covid-19 wrap: Argentina grave diggers plead for vaccines, while Malawi destroys 17 000 expired jabs

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 10:00 (GMT) Wednesday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3 406 803 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 10:00 (GMT) on Wednesday.

164 145 030 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 14 243 new deaths and 621 664 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 4 529 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 2 513 and United States with 858.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 587 219 deaths from 32 997 505 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 439 050 deaths from 15 732 836 cases, India with 283 248 deaths from 25 496 330 cases, Mexico with 220 746 deaths from 2 385 512 cases, and Britain with 127 691 deaths from 4 450 392 cases.

- AFP

Malawi destroys 17 000 expired AstraZeneca vaccines

Lilongwe – Malawi on Wednesday destroyed nearly 17 000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that had expired in mid-April, with the health minister blaming "propaganda" for many Malawians' reluctance to receive the jab.

"The batch which had expired (has) been withdrawn from our system and has been destroyed," Health Minister Kumbize Kandodo said at the Kamuzu Central Hospital in the capital Lilongwe.

The southern African country has so far received three batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine – 300 000 doses under the Covax vaccine sharing facility, 50 000 from India and 102 000 from the African Union.

Kandodo said the African Union batch had "two weeks of shelf life, and unfortunately, in those two weeks, we were not able to absorb everything, mostly due to the propaganda against the AstraZeneca vaccine".

- AFP

Argentina's grave diggers plead for vaccines as death toll climbs

BUENOS AIRES – Ernesto Fabián Aguirre, a grave digger in the Memorial cemetery in the suburbs of Argentine capital Buenos Aires, feels like he is going into battle every day as the country's coronavirus death toll mounts amid a new wave of infections.

Argentina's grave diggers are threatening to strike over demands that cemetery workers burying the dead are vaccinated against Covid-19, a test for the South American country's government which has faced hold-ups to its vaccine rollout.

"We face a daily war in this place," Aguirre told Reuters. "The fear is real, that's why we want the vaccine to arrive for everyone so that, at least, we can live a couple more years," he said with a wry laugh.

Getty Images PHOTO: Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

Argentina is seeing a sharp second wave of the pandemic, with the average daily death toll hitting a record at over 450 lives lost a day. The country has recorded over 70 000 deaths since the pandemic hit. Daily new cases now average just below 25 000, prompting calls for tighter restrictions.



Meanwhile the country's inoculation campaign has only fully inoculated 4.5% of the population and 18% has received at least one dose, according to a Reuters analysis. At an average of 132 000 doses given per day, it will take another 69 days to inoculate another 10% of the population.

- REUTERS

Indian variant may be spreading in Britain less quickly than first feared - epidemiologist

LONDON – The Covid-19 variant first identified in India may be spreading less quickly than first feared, a leading British epidemiologist said on Wednesday, but vaccines might be less effective at limiting its spread.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned that the emergence of the B.1.617.2 variant might derail his plans to lift England's lockdown fully on 21 June, but said that it all depended on the degree to which it spread.

"There's ... a glimmer of hope from the recent data that, whilst this variant does still appear to have a significant growth advantage, the magnitude of that advantage seems to have dropped a little bit with the most recent data," Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, told BBC radio, adding more data was needed.

Ferguson, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said the initial rapid growth of B.1.617.2 had been among people who had travelled and who had a higher chance of living in multi-generational households or in deprived areas, and the ease of transmission might not be replicated in other settings.

- REUTERS

Cyprus reports first cases of Indian Covid-19 variant

Nicosia – Cyprus confirmed its first cases Wednesday of the Covid-19 variant behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak, detected among four people quarantined upon arrival, the health ministry said.

Four samples tested positive for the Indian variant, while two others were positive for the South African variant.

The World Health Organisation said last week that the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India in October, had been detected in 44 countries.

"These people were quarantined in hotels based on protocols and taken to a centre when their PCR (test) results came back positive," the health ministry on the Mediterranean island said.

"They did not come into contact with other people," it added.

The cases were detected in people arriving from India, Nepal, Pakistan and the Philippines, countries under Cypriot rules where quarantine for 14 days is required on arrival.

- AFP

US will donate substantial portion of vaccines through Covax - US official

BRUSSELS – The United States will donate a significant number of Covid-19 vaccines through the World Health Organisation's Covax scheme for distributing doses to poorer countries, the US global coordinator on Covid-19, Gayle Smith, told a news conference.

US President Joe Biden announced on Monday that his administration will send by the end of June a total of 20 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca doses he had already planned to give to other countries.

"The allocation of the vaccines will include obviously a substantial portion through Covax, but we have not made final decisions," Smith said on Wednesday, adding that no decision was made either on where doses could be sent.

- REUTERS

UK PM Boris Johnson acknowledges his "huge debt" to nurses

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged on Wednesday his "own huge debt" to nurses working in the health service after he was asked about a nurse who tended to him last year, but has since decided to quit.

A nurse who looked after Johnson in a hospital intensive care ward as he battled Covid-19 is leaving her job, with a newspaper saying on Tuesday she had become fed up with his government's treatment of healthcare workers.

"I think the whole house (of parliament) acknowledges our collective debt to the nurses of the NHS (National Health Service) and I certainly acknowledge my own huge personal debt and that's why of all the professions in this country ... in very, very tough times, we have asked the public sector pay review board to look at an increase in pay for nurses," he told parliament.

- REUTERS

Pfizer to open Covid-19 vaccine production facility in Ireland

DUBLIN – Pfizer is to begin producing ingredients for its Covid-19 vaccine at an Irish facility, the US drugmaker said in a statement.

The plant, which will produce "mRNA drug substance" and employ 75 new staff, will be brought onto the network by the end of 2021 with an investment of up to $40 million, the statement said.

- REUTERS

EU to reopen borders to fully vaccinated travellers

Brussels – EU member states agreed on Wednesday to reopen the bloc's borders to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, European sources said.

Meeting in Brussels, diplomats also agreed to increase the level of new cases a country can hit before being declared unsafe – a measure that would open up travel into the EU from more places.

The recommendations will be adopted by EU ministers on Friday, they said.

Currently, non-essential travel into the 27-member European Union is banned, apart from a small number of countries deemed safe because of their low Covid-19 case rate.

But businesses on the continent are reopening as virus restrictions are phased out and bars, hotels and restaurants are worried about the summer tourist trade.

Diplomats said that, under the new rules, travellers who could demonstrate that they had received the required number of doses of an EU-approved vaccine could enter the EU.

- AFP

Parisians tuck into coffee and croissants again as cafes reopen

PARIS – For Parisian Elie Ayache the world was a little closer to normal on Wednesday after the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic: he was back at his favourite café drinking coffee and eating a croissant.

French cafés and restaurants were allowed to start serving customers in outside areas on Wednesday, ending a six-month shutdown that was mandated by the government to try to contain the spread of the virus.

"I was impatient to get back to my life, and to the person that I was before," said Ayache, as he sat on the terrace outside Les Deux Magots, a Paris café that was once a hangout for Ernest Hemingway and other literary celebrities.

The global pandemic has forced the closure of hospitality venues around the world, but in France, the nation that invented haute cuisine, the shutdown was felt especially keenly.

- REUTERS

Ireland hopes to reopen indoor dining in early July - deputy PM

DUBLIN – The Irish government is hopeful of being able to reopen indoor restaurant dining and some mass events in early July, as high vaccination levels pave the way for the full reopening of the economy, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

"It is certainly our hope and intention to allow indoor dining to resume in July, hopefully in early July, and also some mass events as well," Varadkar told a parliamentary committee.

Ireland has one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 infection in Europe, but is among the most cautious on dropping restrictions after an easing in December sparked a huge wave of cases.

- REUTERS

Panam Sports offers 4 000 Covid-19 jabs for Olympics

Santiago – The Pan American Sports Organisation announced on Tuesday it is offering 4 000 Covid-19 vaccinations to athletes and officials heading to the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

Panam Sports, as the body is known, came to an agreement with the University of Miami and the Mexican Consulate in the same city to provide the vaccines.

"We know that in many of our countries throughout the continent it is very difficult to receive the Covid-19 vaccine," said Panam Sports president Neven Ilic in a statement published in Chile.

"Therefore, we have made a significant effort to reach this outstanding agreement that will help all of the athletes who have not had the chance to become inoculated.

"Now these athletes have the opportunity to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States, and thus travel with better protection to compete at the Tokyo Olympics."

Panam Sports, a body that represents the 41 national Olympic committees of the Americas, said athletes' tickets to Miami would be paid for.

- AFP

India reports record 4 529 daily Covid-19 deaths

New Delhi – India on Wednesday reported a record 4 529 coronavirus deaths in a single day, even as the number of new cases in its devastating new wave fell.

The daily pandemic death toll has been rising in recent days as cases spread into rural districts with poor health facilities.

With the latest deaths, India's official toll has now risen to 283 248 behind the United States on more than 600 000 deaths and Brazil with about 440 000.

Experts say, however, that India's toll is much higher.

More than 267 000 new cases were added, taking the number of known infections to 25.5 million, second only to the United States.

At the current pace, India could overtake the United States in June.

- AFP

With 745 fatalities, Argentina hits new one-day Covid-19 death record

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina reported a record one-day coronavirus death toll of 745 on Tuesday, as the South American country gets hit by a second wave of infections that brought the number of positive tests recorded in a 24-hour period to 35 543.

Since the pandemic began in the first quarter of 2020, Argentina has confirmed a total 3.371 million infections and 71 771 deaths.

According to data compiled by Reuters, the daily average of infections and deaths reported by Argentina places the country among the worst five countries in the world.

"This greater number of cases is a consequence of people behaving as if nothing was happening," President Alberto Fernandez told local radio, calling for people to step up protective measures like mask wearing and social distancing.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports 253 additional coronavirus deaths

MONTERREY – Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported an additional 253 coronavirus fatalities, bringing the total death toll in the country to 220 746.

- REUTERS

Russia reports 7 920 new Covid-19 cases, 390 deaths

MOSCOW – Russia reported 7 920 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2 096 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4 965 676.

The government coronavirus task force said 390 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 116 965.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250 000 deaths related to Covid-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

- REUTERS

Sweden registers 4 609 new Covid-19 cases, 48 deaths on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM – Sweden registered 4 609 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 48 new deaths, taking the total to 14 349. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

- REUTERS

Malaysia reports new daily high of over 6 000 Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian authorities on Wednesday reported 6 075 new coronavirus cases, a daily record as the country grapples with a surge in infections.

The figure breaks the previous high recorded on 30 January, when the health ministry reported 5 728 daily cases.

On Monday, Malaysia's health minister said the government may consider a total lockdown of the country's most industrial state of Selangor if current coronavirus curbs fail to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Selangor accounted for more than a third of Wednesday's caseload at 2 251 cases, according to ministry data.

Wednesday's figures push Malaysia's total cases closer to 480 000, the third highest number of infections in the region behind Indonesia and the Philippines.

- REUTERS

Taiwan raises Covid-19 alert level for whole island

TAIPEI – Taiwan raised its Covid-19 alert level for the whole island on Wednesday as domestic cases continued to rise, with another 267 new cases.

Capital city Taipei is already under a higher alert level, meaning restrictions on gatherings and the closure of some non-essential shops and entertainment venues.

- REUTERS

