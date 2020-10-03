Covid-19 wrap | At least 1 029 593 people have died, US leading with 208 731 death toll

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1 029 593 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Saturday.

LIVE | All the latest news on the Covid-19 virus pandemic

At least 34 683 300 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 23 923 600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 5 616 new deaths and 323 984 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1 069 new fatalities, followed by the United States with 834 and Brazil with 708.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 208 731 deaths from 7 334 054 cases. At least 2 873 369 people have been declared recovered.

SPECIAL HUB | The latest coronavirus numbers, news and helpful info

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 145 388 deaths from 4 880 523 cases, India with 10 842 deaths from 6 473 544 cases, Mexico with 78 492 deaths from 753 090 cases, and United Kingdom with 42 268 deaths from 467 146 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 99 fatalities per 100 000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (87), Spain 69, and Brazil 68.

This is how the total number of coronavirus cases in every continent were recorded:



Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 351 154 deaths from 9 543 506 cases

Europe 234 543 deaths from 5 656 421 infections

The United States and Canada 218 133 deaths from 7 496 374 cases

Asia 142 146 deaths from 8 423 046 cases

Middle East 46 410 deaths from 2 033 099 cases

Africa 36 229 deaths from 1 498 985 cases, and Oceania 978 deaths from 31 874 cases.

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - has to date declared 85 434 cases, including 4 634 deaths and 80 611 recoveries.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

