54m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap | Australia doubles Pfizer as Astra clotting concerns loom, record infections in India

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Australia has doubled its order of the Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as it raced to overhaul its inoculation plan over concerns about the risks of blood clots.
  • Japan aims to place Tokyo under a new, month-long "quasi-emergency" state to combat surging Covid-19 cases, less than a month after lifting a broader state of emergency.
  • India reported 131 968 new infections on Friday, a record increase for a third straight day, data from the health ministry showed.

Australia doubles Pfizer order as Astra clotting worries upend rollout

Australia has doubled its order of the Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as it raced to overhaul its inoculation plan over concerns about the risks of blood clots with the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine.

Until late Thursday, Australia based its vaccination programme largely on an AstraZeneca shot, with an order for 50 million doses - enough for the required two shots for its entire 25 million population - to be made domestically by biopharma CSL Ltd. But it has now joined a host of countries in restricting use of the vaccine due to clotting concerns.

Morrison told reporters in Canberra after a national cabinet meeting to discuss the virus response:

It is not a prohibition on the AstraZeneca vaccine. For those who are over 50, there is a strong encouragement to be taking this AstraZeneca vaccine.


Green, amber or red: UK to classify travel destinations

Britain will confirm in early May whether it will allow international travel to resume from 17 May and which countries will fall into the red, amber or green categories in a new traffic light system based on Covid-19 risks.

Factors in assessing the categories will include the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated, rate of infection, prevalence of variants of concern and the country's access to reliable genomic sequencing.

 The British public can now think about booking summer vacations abroad but there were still risks, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday after the government unveiled details of its new traffic light system for travel.

Shapps told Sky News:

I'm not telling people that they shouldn't book some holidays now, it's the first time I've been able to say that for many months, I think everybody doing it understands there are risks with coronavirus. For the first time, people can start to think about visiting loved ones abroad, or perhaps a summer holiday, but we're doing it very, very cautiously because we don't want to see any return of coronavirus in this country.

South Korea, Japan to tighten curbs

Japan aims to place Tokyo under a new, month-long "quasi-emergency" state to combat surging Covid-19 cases, a minister said on Friday, less than a month after the capital and host of the Summer Olympics lifted a broader state of emergency.

Meanwhile, South Korea will reimpose a ban on nightclubs, karaoke bars and other nightly entertainment facilities from Monday for three weeks, authorities said on Friday, after the number of new coronavirus cases surged, fanning fears over a potential fourth wave of outbreaks.

French health body to say mRNA vaccine should be used as second dose after AstraZeneca

France's top health body will on Friday say that recipients of a first dose of AstraZeneca's traditional Covid-19 vaccine who are under 55 should get a second shot with a new-style messenger-RNA vaccine, two sources aware of the plans said on Thursday.

The Haute Autorite de la Sante, in charge of setting out how vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency should be used in France, has now decided to proceed with the plan, the two sources said. But there is no evidence that this approach combining messenger RNA vaccines with traditional ones such as AsztraZeneca's will be as effective.

Infections hit record in India

India reported 131 968 new infections on Friday, a record increase for a third straight day, data from the health ministry showed. Deaths rose by 780 to a total of 167 642.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected calls from states to offer vaccines to younger people to help contain the record surge. Inoculations are currently limited to those aged over 45 and health and frontline workers.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreaukfranceaustraliajapanindiacoronavirus
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6439 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1888 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7801 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.59
(+0.5)
GBP/ZAR
20.02
(+0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.33
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.12
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.1)
Gold
1,736.81
(-1.1)
Silver
25.05
(-1.6)
Platinum
1,198.50
(-2.9)
Brent Crude
63.20
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,631.00
(-0.0)
All Share
67,047
(-0.0)
Top 40
61,337
(+0.1)
Financial 15
12,126
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,369
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,372
(-0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

7h ago

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo