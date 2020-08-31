Covid-19 wrap | Australia hits coronavirus record, US mulls early vaccine approval

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

Australia reported a record daily rise in Covid-19 deaths on Monday, although the number of new infections in the country's virus epicentre fell to a near two-month low.

Victoria state said its Covid-19 death toll rose by 41, including 22 fatalities which came from aged care facilities in the weeks leading up to 27 August.

Australia's previous one-day high for Covid-19 deaths was recorded on 25 August when 25 people died.

Victoria state said it has detected 73 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since 3 July, with the capital Melbourne four weeks into a six-week lowdown.

Australia has now recorded nearly 26 000 Covid-19 infections and 652 fatalities from the virus - far fewer than other developed countries.

- Reuters

The head of the US Food and Drug Administration raised the possibility in an interview published on Sunday that a future vaccine against the coronavirus might be given emergency approval before the end of trials designed to ensure its safety and effectiveness.

A request for such extraordinary approval would have to come from the vaccine developer, Stephen Hahn told the Financial Times.

"If they do that before the end of Phase Three," which involves large-scale human testing, "we may find that appropriate. We may find that inappropriate, we will make a determination."

But Hahn insisted he was not acting under pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has been pushing hard for a vaccine, saying one might be ready before US elections on 3 November.

"This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision," Hahn said. "This is not going to be a political decision."

Three Western drugs makers are well along with their Phase 3 clinical trials, involving tens of thousands of participants.

The three are AstraZeneca, which is partnering with Oxford University in England; Moderna, collaborating with the US National Institutes of Health, and the Pfizer/BioNTech alliance.

By the nature of the trials it is difficult to predict when reliable results will emerge.

Half of the participants in such trials receive an experimental vaccine, while the other half are given a placebo.

Under normal procedures, test administrators must wait - probably for months - to see whether there is a statistically significant difference in the infection rate of the two groups.

As the world desperately awaits an effective vaccine against the deadly virus, China and Russia have already approved vaccines without waiting for the conclusion of trials - drawing criticism from public health officials in other countries, including the US.

Hahn also said that an emergency authorisation would not necessarily cover everyone - it might be granted for specific, high-risk groups.

"Our emergency use authorisation is not the same as a full approval," he said.

- AFP

More than 25.1 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 842 633 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- Reuters

British finance minister Rishi Sunak urged diners on Monday to keep going out to eat as a popular government scheme offering half-price food in restaurants this month drew to a close.

The "Eat out to Help Out" initiative was designed to boost a hospitality sector that has been especially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

It offered 50% off the price of meals on the first three days of the week at participating restaurants, up to a maximum of £10 ($13) - with the government making up the difference.

So popular has it been that more than 64 million meals had been eaten under the scheme up to 27 August, according to the Open Table online booking website.

"The scheme reminded us why we as a nation love dining out and I urge diners to maintain the momentum to help continue our economic recovery," Sunak said in a statement.

"I want to say thank you to the diners who have fallen back in love with their local, to the managers who have spent weeks ensuring their restaurants were safe and to the chefs, waiters and waitresses across the country who have worked tirelessly, sometimes with more customers than they’ve ever had before - all helping to protect 1.8 million jobs in the hospitality sector."

Open Table figures showed the average number of seated diners between Monday and Wednesday this month was up 95% on last year.

- Reuters

Brazil registered 566 additional coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours and 16 158 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday evening.

The nation has now registered 120 828 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and 3 862 311 confirmed cases.

Sundays tend to have relatively low coronavirus numbers in Brazil because of delays in testing by the nation's state governments.

- Reuters

Coronavirus cases in Colombia surpassed 600 000 on Sunday as deaths from the virus approach 19 400, ahead of the end to more than five months of lockdown.

The Andean country has 607 938 confirmed cases of the virus according to the health ministry, with 19 364 reported deaths. Active cases number 136 702.

President Ivan Duque declared a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the virus in late March. The measure will end on Monday when the country begins a month-long "selective" quarantine.

Many sectors have already gradually reopened. Under the new measures restaurants can function at 25% capacity but large events such as concerts remain banned.

Intensive care units in Bogota are at about 73% capacity, according to local health authorities. The capital is home to more than a third of Colombia's cases.

- Reuters

Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 4,129 new confirmed novel coronavirus infections and 339 additional fatalities, bringing the total number to 595 841 cases and 64 158 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the number of confirmed cases.

- Reuters

China reported 17 new Covid-19 cases on 30 August, up from nine reported a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers returning from abroad, marking the 15th straight day of no local infections for the country.

The number of asymptomatic cases rose to 19 from four reported a day earlier.

China's total number of Covid-19 infections is now 85 048, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4 634.

- Reuters

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 610 to 242 381 – RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 610 to 242 381, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by three to 9 298, the tally showed.

- Reuters

The United States neared six million coronavirus cases on Sunday, nearly a quarter of the planet's total, as nations around the world battle to contain the raging pandemic.

Global coronavirus infections soared past 25 million, as countries tightened restrictions to halt the health crisis that has upended life for most of humanity.

A million additional cases have been detected globally roughly every four days since mid-July, according to an AFP tally, with India on Sunday setting the record for the highest single-day rise in cases with 78 761.

The world's hardest hit country, the United States, had recorded 5.99 million cases of infection as of 00:30 GMT on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University's tracker.

And the death toll is just over 183 000.

The US hit five million cases three weeks ago, just 17 days after reaching four million, the tracker said.

The virus has hobbled the US economy, the world's largest, and cast a shadow over US President Donald Trump's once-promising re-election prospects.

- AFP



