Covid-19 wrap | Australia to receive vaccine in months, rise in UK infections 'concerning'

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.19 million, death toll at 888 326

More than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 888 326 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Rise in UK Covid-19 'concerning' but not out of control – Hancock

The rise in Covid-19 infections in Britain is "concerning", Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday, but he added that the government was still in control of the pandemic.

The daily number of cases of Covid-19 jumped on Sunday to 2 988, the highest daily rise since May.

"The rise in the number of cases we've seen in the last few days is largely among younger people," Hancock told LBC Radio.

Asked if the government had lost control, he said: "No, but the whole country needs to follow the social distancing because we can only do this as a whole society."

He added that the rise was prevalent amongst younger people from more affluent backgrounds.

- Reuters

Australia expects to receive AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine within months

Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential Covid-19 vaccine in January, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, as the number of new daily infections in the country's virus hotspot fell to a 10-week low.

Morrison said his government has struck a deal with CSL Ltd to manufacture two vaccines - one developed by rival AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and another developed in CSL's own labs with the University of Queensland.

"Australia needs some hope," Morrison told reporters in Canberra. "Today, we take another significant step to protect the health of Australians against the coronavirus pandemic."

Health Minister Greg Hunt said scientists leading the development of both vaccines have advised that recent evidence suggests both will offer "multi-year protection".

Morrison said CSL is expected to deliver 3.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is currently undergoing late-stage clinical trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, in January and February next year.

- Reuters

Philippines sees 1 383 new coronavirus cases, lowest in nearly 8 weeks

The Philippines' health ministry on Monday reported 1 383 new coronavirus infections, its lowest number of new daily cases in nearly eight weeks.

The ministry said there were 15 new deaths, taking total Covid-19 fatalities to 3 890.

The Philippines has the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, with 238 727 confirmed cases.

- Reuters

China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time

China has put its homegrown coronavirus vaccines on display for the first time, as the country where the contagion was discovered looks to shape the narrative surrounding the pandemic.

High hopes hang on the small vials of liquid on show at a Beijing trade fair this week - vaccine candidates produced by Chinese companies Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm.

Neither has hit the market yet but the makers hope they will be approved after all-important phase 3 trials as early as year-end.

A Sinovac representative told AFP his firm has already "completed the construction of a vaccine factory" able to produce 300 million doses a year.

- AFP

Malaysia reports sharpest spike in new coronavirus cases in 3 months

Malaysia's health authorities reported 62 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the sharpest spike since early June, just as the government began barring long-term immigration pass holders from countries with high infection numbers.

From Monday, Southeast Asia's third-largest economy imposed a ban on pass holders from 23 countries that have reported more than 150 000 Covid-19 cases, in a bid to clamp down on imported cases. Countries on the ban list include the United States, Britain and France.

Monday's new infections were the largest since June 4, when 277 cases and one death were reported.

Malaysia currently has 9 459 confirmed coronavirus infections, of which 128 led to deaths.

- Reuters





