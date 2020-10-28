1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap | Australia's Melbourne celebrates end of lockdown but virus ravages Europe, US

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Australia's control of its outbreak stood in stark contrast to the surging virus in Europe, as Melbourne celebrates the ending of a months-long lockdown.
  • Germany regularly reporting 10 000 new infections every day, daily cases in France topping 50 000, and hospitals in Belgium nearing capacity.
  • France may extend the hours of an existing curfew, with possibly a full lockdown on weekends.

Australia cheers end of Melbourne lockdown but virus ravages Europe, US

Champagne corks popped in Australia's second-biggest city as a months-long coronavirus lockdown ended on Wednesday, contrasting with deepening gloom in Europe where France and Germany were set to reintroduce curbs.

Much of the United States - the worst-hit nation in the world - is also bracing for a tough winter, but there was exhilaration and relief in Melbourne as its five million people were able to return to shops and restaurants after months at home.

Australia's control of its outbreak stood in stark contrast to the surging virus in Europe, with Germany regularly reporting 10 000 new infections every day, daily cases in France topping 50 000, and hospitals in Belgium nearing capacity.

Media reports in France, meanwhile, said President Emmanuel Macron may extend the hours of an existing curfew, with possibly a full lockdown on weekends, or order targeted lockdowns in the hardest-hit regions.

And in Russia, an order making masks mandatory at public gatherings, on public transport and in elevators is set to come into force on Wednesday, state news agency TASS reported.

AFP

Merkel wants to close all bars, restaurants to halt virus spread - Bild

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to agree at a meeting with leaders of the states on Wednesday to close all restaurants and bars from 4 November in a bid to curb coronavirus infections but keep schools and nurseries open, newspaper Bild reported.

It cited a draft resolution as saying Merkel wanted to agree with the 16 premiers of the states to close fitness studios, casinos and cinemas along with theatres, opera houses and concert venues but allow shops to remain open if they implement hygiene measures and limit customer numbers.

The report said the federal government wanted to provide financial aid to firms affected by closures, adding that a concept for this would be presented later on Wednesday.

It also said that people should only be able to go out in public with members of their own household and one other household. It said people would be punished if they did not respect that but did not give further details.

Reuters

France must accept new national lockdown, says hospital professor

Professor Philippe Juvin, a leading member of Paris' Georges-Pompidou hospital, told RTL radio on Wednesday that France had to accept a new, national lockdown to tackle a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus.

"We must take it up," said Juvin.

French President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised address on Wednesday evening. His government has been exploring a new, national lockdown from midnight on Thursday, BFM TV reported, albeit a slightly more flexible one than the two-month shutdown that began in mid-March.

Reuters

Canada's Trudeau predicts 'tough winter,' deaths top 10 000

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday predicted a "tough winter" in the face of a second wave of Covid-19 infections engulfing much of the country, and called it a horrific national tragedy as deaths topped the 10 000 mark.

Canada's case numbers have been rising, triggering new restrictions on public gatherings and indoor activities in several provinces. On Tuesday, Canada recorded 2 674 new cases, while there are now 10 001 deaths and a total of 222 887 cases.

"This sucks. It really, really does," Trudeau told a news conference when asked about the fatigue Canadians feel after living amid the pandemic for more than seven months.

The comments marked a rare show of emotion and frustration from Trudeau, who has regularly given nationally televised briefings to reassure Canadians that his Liberal government is managing the crisis as best it can.

Reuters

Europe must be more efficient with Covid policies - EU Council president

The situation in Europe, where coronavirus infections are surging, is "serious and alarming" and the bloc must be more efficient with testing, contact tracing, vaccine and quarantine policies, the EU Council President said.

"We need more efficiency in intercepting (the virus) before citizens infect each other. We need strong planning, otherwise we will have systematic lockdowns in coming months," Charles Michel told Italian daily La Stampa in an interview published on Wednesday.

Michel said coordination was also needed to limit the "negative economic and social effects" of the pandemic, when asked whether Europe feared a wave of social unrest.

He added that the area will need to be prepared when vaccines become available. "It will not be easy to manage that phase."

Reuters
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
More mass testing in China after 137 virus cases in Xinjiang
Countries battle rising virus cases as WHO sees 'exponential' rise
US sets single-day record for Covid-19 cases during new surge with over 84 000 new infections
Read more on:
angela merkeljustin trudeauaustraliausukcanadafrancecoronavirus
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 9590 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10787 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.36
(-1.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.19
(-0.45)
ZAR/EUR
19.19
(-0.58)
ZAR/AUD
11.57
(-0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.21)
Gold
1887.17
(-0.92)
Silver
23.86
(-1.83)
Platinum
867.00
(-0.70)
Brent Crude
41.09
(+1.96)
Palladium
2257.00
(-2.21)
All Share
53170.09
(-1.68)
Top 40
48764.75
(-1.61)
Financial 15
10144.27
(-3.42)
Industrial 25
73859.74
(-0.64)
Resource 10
49249.67
(-2.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo