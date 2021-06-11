1h ago

Covid-19 wrap | Australia's Victoria reports zero cases, Thailand prioritising vaccines for itself

accreditation
  • Two guests on one of the first cruise ships to sail from North America since the Covid-19 pandemic hit tested positive on Thursday.
  • Thailand is prioritising AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccines produced in the country for itself due to the severity of the pandemic there.
  • Australia's Victoria state reported zero locally acquired cases of Covid-19 for the first time in nearly three weeks on Friday.

Two Covid cases on one of first North American cruises since virus hit

Two guests on one of the first cruise ships to sail from North America since the Covid-19 pandemic hit tested positive on Thursday, the cruise company said, adding all passengers and crew had been vaccinated.

The Celebrity Millennium, carrying about 600 passengers and 650 crew, set sail from the Caribbean island of St Maarten on Saturday for a seven-day tour including stops in Barbados, Aruba and Curacao.

"Two guests sharing a stateroom onboard Celebrity Millennium tested positive for Covid-19 while conducting the required end-of-cruise testing," Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

"The individuals are asymptomatic and currently in isolation."

It said that the ship exceeded US Covid-19 guidelines, and all guests were required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative Covid-19 test before sailing.

AFP

Taiwan says Thailand prioritising AstraZeneca shots for itself

Thailand is prioritising AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccines produced in the country for itself due to the severity of the pandemic there, which has delayed deliveries to Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday.

Taiwan is dealing with a spike in domestic infections and only 3% of its 23.5 million people have received at least one shot of a vaccination so far, with millions of doses on order that have yet to arrive.

"The problem is that the goods that were supposed to have arrived in June have not," Tsai told a Taiwanese radio station.

Taiwan has ordered 10 million doses from AstraZeneca which is mainly producing the shots in Thailand, she said.

"Now Thailand's epidemic situation is serious and they are giving priority for vaccines to be used in Thailand," Tsai added.

Reuters

Philippines to give vaccinated elderly more freedom to encourage inoculation

The Philippines will exempt elderly people who have been fully vaccinated from stay-at-home orders to encourage more to get inoculated and help authorities meet Covid-19 immunisation targets, officials said on Friday.

Seniors living in areas under looser quarantine restrictions will be allowed to go out from Wednesday, but will still need to wear masks, face shields and practice social distancing, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

"Get vaccinated to enjoy the incentive of going out to exercise and chat with your fellow senior citizen," health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a news conference.

On Friday, the government's coronavirus task force also allowed non-contact sports venues like gyms, fitness studios and historical sites and museums to reopen but with a limited number of guests.

Reuters

Australia's Victoria reports zero Covid-19 cases as lockdown ends

Australia's Victoria state reported zero locally acquired cases of Covid-19 for the first time in nearly three weeks on Friday as state capital Melbourne came out of a snap two-week lockdown after an outbreak that has seen about 90 cases since May 24.

Melbourne exited the lockdown on Thursday night but some restrictions on travel and gathering will remain, including a rule that would force the city's five million residents to stay within 25 km of their homes.

Neighbouring New South Wales (NSW) state and Queensland, meanwhile, are on virus alert after an infected woman and her husband travelled from Victoria through several country towns in both states.

The 44-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 after reaching Queensland state and later passed the virus to her husband.

Cafes, restaurants, service stations and supermarkets in NSW and Queensland have been listed as virus hotspots, though Queensland officials said the couple was likely at the end of the infectious period and posed a low risk.

Reuters

Japan may keep some virus curbs until Games start -paper

The Japanese government is considering ending a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures as scheduled on 20 June, but keeping some curbs such as on restaurant hours until the Olympics start in July, the Mainichi daily reported.

On Friday, the head of Japan's main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Yukio Edano, called for the global sporting event to be postponed or cancelled, warning there was an "extremely high risk" of an explosive outbreak in August and September if they went ahead.

The Mainichi newspaper reported on Friday the government would ask restaurants to keep shorter hours and impose other curbs under the targeted quasi-emergency measures. Bars and restaurants are now asked to close by 8 p.m. and are banned from serving alcohol.

A final decision is expected late next week, a few days before the end of the current emergency state, which also covers the northern island of Hokkaido, host of the marathon event.

Polls have shown many of the Japanese public oppose holding the Games this year, worried about the flood of athletes and officials from overseas. Japan has effectively been closed to foreign visitors since the pandemic broke out last year.

Reuters

