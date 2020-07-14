1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap: 'Baby contracts Covid-19 in the womb', masks to be mandatory indoors in France

A medical worker wearing a protective suit conducts a swab test at Beijing Puren hospital test station.
A medical worker wearing a protective suit conducts a swab test at Beijing Puren hospital test station.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that face masks will soon be required in public indoor spaces to curtail the coronavirus outbreak, acknowledging that infections were again on the rise, AFP reports.

"I would like to make masks mandatory in all enclosed public spaces," Macron said in the interview, a Bastille Day tradition he had shunned since taking office three years ago.

"We have indications that (the outbreak) is accelerating a bit," he added, suggesting that his government would require masks in shops and public buildings from August 1.

He later posted on Twitter that "Wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces will be mandatory in the coming weeks."

Macron's comments come as doctors have warned of a potential second wave of infections that could again overwhelm hospitals and require new lockdowns that could further hammer the economy.

Asked whether France had enough masks in case of a new spike in cases, following massive shortages as the outbreak worsened in March, Macron said: "We will be ready."

"We have secured both the stocks and the supply sources, and we are organised on the ground, to allow us to deal with an upsurge, if it comes," he said.

Tunisia woman gets 6 months in jail for Covid-Q'uran post

A young Tunisian woman was sentenced to six months in jail by a Tunis court on Tuesday over a parody posted on Facebook linking the Q'uran and Covid-19, Reuters reports.

Emna Charki, 27, was found guilty of offending religion and "incitement to hatred" in a 4 May satirical post entitled "the Corona Surah", mimicking the Q'uran in reference to the illness.

"There's no difference between kings and slaves, follow science and ignore traditions," a passage reads.

Charki, who is not in custody, has three weeks to appeal.

The novel coronavirus has claimed 50 lives and infected more than 1 300 people in Tunisia.

Baby infected with Covid-19 in the womb - study

Doctors in France have described what they said was the first confirmed case of a newborn infected in the womb with Covid-19 by the mother, AFP reports.

The baby boy, born in March, suffered brain swelling and neurological symptoms linked to Covid-19 in adults, but has since recovered, they reported Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Earlier research had pointed to the likely transmission of the virus from mother to foetus, but the study offers the first solid evidence, said senior author Daniele De Luca, a doctor at Antoine Beclere Hospital near Paris.

"We have shown that the transmission from the mother to the foetus across the placenta is possible during the last weeks of pregnancy," he said.

Last week, researchers in Italy said that data on 31 pregnant women hospitalised with Covid-19 "strongly suggested" that the virus could be passed on to unborn infants.

A JAMA study in March reporting on a similar number of pregnant Covid-19 patients came to a similar conclusion.

But evidence remained circumstantial.

"You need to analyse maternal blood, amniotic fluid, the newborn's blood, the placenta, et cetera," De Luca said.

"Getting all of these samples during a pandemic with emergencies everywhere has not been easy. This is why it has been suspected but never demonstrated."

France scales down Bastille Day parade 

Reuters reports that France held a scaled-down Bastille Day celebration on Tuesday, with none of the usual tanks and troops parading down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue, in a concession to the Covid-19 epidemic still stalking Europe.

Instead, President Emmanuel Macron, standing in the back of a military jeep, reviewed ranks of socially distanced troops in the Place de la Concorde after a flypast by military aircraft.

"I wish, with all the French, with the armies themselves, to pay a vibrant tribute to health workers and those who, in all sectors, have enabled public, social and economic life to continue," Macron said in message released ahead of the parade.

"The dedication, tenacity, courage, solidarity that emerged strongly everywhere, in our cities as in our countryside, command admiration."

Participants offered lengthy applause for health workers, causing some to shed tears.

It is the first time since 1980 that the annual parade has not been held along the Champs Elysees.

Bastille Day, France's national day, dates back to the 1789 revolution, when citizens stormed the Bastille fortress, a prison that had become a symbol of the harsh rule of the monarchy.

Traditionally, the holiday is rounded off with a fireworks display, with thousands gathering around the Eiffel Tower to watch. The fireworks will go ahead this year, but the area around the tower will be closed to the public.

Saudi Arabia sees decrease in new Covid-19 infections

Reuters reports that Saudi Arabian officials said on Tuesday the kingdom has seen a decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases over the past seven days.

The kingdom recorded 2 692 new infections on Tuesday, the fourth day in a row the numbers have stayed below 3 000. Saudi Arabia has recorded a total of 237 803 cases with 2 283 deaths.

The number of new daily infections had reached their highest point of 4 919 on 16 June, but those numbers have been steadily declining since early July, falling below 3 000 for the first time on 10 July.

Related Links
Covid-19 wrap: UK death toll nears 56 000, Australia pubs clampdown and Belgium reports zero deaths
Covid-19 wrap: 571 854 global deaths, US adds nearly 60 000 cases and Bolsonaro fed up with...
Covid-19 wrap: '1 in 9 going hungry under lockdown', Covid-19 crisis 'will get worse', warns WHO
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
12% - 483 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
40% - 1620 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
48% - 1979 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.76
(+0.08)
ZAR/GBP
21.05
(+0.26)
ZAR/EUR
19.10
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.26)
Gold
1809.40
(+0.41)
Silver
19.19
(+0.56)
Platinum
828.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
42.17
(-1.20)
Palladium
1965.00
(+0.25)
All Share
55531.05
(-1.19)
Top 40
51235.09
(-1.23)
Financial 15
10528.08
(-1.64)
Industrial 25
75515.64
(-1.81)
Resource 10
53219.66
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo