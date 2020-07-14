Covid-19 wrap: 'Baby contracts Covid-19 in the womb', masks to be mandatory indoors in France

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that face masks will soon be required in public indoor spaces to curtail the coronavirus outbreak, acknowledging that infections were again on the rise, AFP reports.

"I would like to make masks mandatory in all enclosed public spaces," Macron said in the interview, a Bastille Day tradition he had shunned since taking office three years ago.



"We have indications that (the outbreak) is accelerating a bit," he added, suggesting that his government would require masks in shops and public buildings from August 1.

He later posted on Twitter that "Wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces will be mandatory in the coming weeks."

Macron's comments come as doctors have warned of a potential second wave of infections that could again overwhelm hospitals and require new lockdowns that could further hammer the economy.



Asked whether France had enough masks in case of a new spike in cases, following massive shortages as the outbreak worsened in March, Macron said: "We will be ready."

"We have secured both the stocks and the supply sources, and we are organised on the ground, to allow us to deal with an upsurge, if it comes," he said.

Tunisia woman gets 6 months in jail for Covid-Q'uran post



A young Tunisian woman was sentenced to six months in jail by a Tunis court on Tuesday over a parody posted on Facebook linking the Q'uran and Covid-19, Reuters reports.

Emna Charki, 27, was found guilty of offending religion and "incitement to hatred" in a 4 May satirical post entitled "the Corona Surah", mimicking the Q'uran in reference to the illness.

"There's no difference between kings and slaves, follow science and ignore traditions," a passage reads.

Charki, who is not in custody, has three weeks to appeal.

The novel coronavirus has claimed 50 lives and infected more than 1 300 people in Tunisia.



Baby infected with Covid-19 in the womb - study

Doctors in France have described what they said was the first confirmed case of a newborn infected in the womb with Covid-19 by the mother, AFP reports.

The baby boy, born in March, suffered brain swelling and neurological symptoms linked to Covid-19 in adults, but has since recovered, they reported Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Earlier research had pointed to the likely transmission of the virus from mother to foetus, but the study offers the first solid evidence, said senior author Daniele De Luca, a doctor at Antoine Beclere Hospital near Paris.

"We have shown that the transmission from the mother to the foetus across the placenta is possible during the last weeks of pregnancy," he said.

Last week, researchers in Italy said that data on 31 pregnant women hospitalised with Covid-19 "strongly suggested" that the virus could be passed on to unborn infants.

A JAMA study in March reporting on a similar number of pregnant Covid-19 patients came to a similar conclusion.

But evidence remained circumstantial.

"You need to analyse maternal blood, amniotic fluid, the newborn's blood, the placenta, et cetera," De Luca said.

"Getting all of these samples during a pandemic with emergencies everywhere has not been easy. This is why it has been suspected but never demonstrated."

France scales down Bastille Day parade



Reuters reports that France held a scaled-down Bastille Day celebration on Tuesday, with none of the usual tanks and troops parading down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue, in a concession to the Covid-19 epidemic still stalking Europe.

Instead, President Emmanuel Macron, standing in the back of a military jeep, reviewed ranks of socially distanced troops in the Place de la Concorde after a flypast by military aircraft.

"I wish, with all the French, with the armies themselves, to pay a vibrant tribute to health workers and those who, in all sectors, have enabled public, social and economic life to continue," Macron said in message released ahead of the parade.

"The dedication, tenacity, courage, solidarity that emerged strongly everywhere, in our cities as in our countryside, command admiration."

Participants offered lengthy applause for health workers, causing some to shed tears.

It is the first time since 1980 that the annual parade has not been held along the Champs Elysees.

Bastille Day, France's national day, dates back to the 1789 revolution, when citizens stormed the Bastille fortress, a prison that had become a symbol of the harsh rule of the monarchy.



Traditionally, the holiday is rounded off with a fireworks display, with thousands gathering around the Eiffel Tower to watch. The fireworks will go ahead this year, but the area around the tower will be closed to the public.

Saudi Arabia sees decrease in new Covid-19 infections



Reuters reports that Saudi Arabian officials said on Tuesday the kingdom has seen a decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases over the past seven days.

The kingdom recorded 2 692 new infections on Tuesday, the fourth day in a row the numbers have stayed below 3 000. Saudi Arabia has recorded a total of 237 803 cases with 2 283 deaths.

The number of new daily infections had reached their highest point of 4 919 on 16 June, but those numbers have been steadily declining since early July, falling below 3 000 for the first time on 10 July.