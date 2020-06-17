Covid-19 wrap: Beijing cancels flights, WHO hails steroid as 'lifesaving scientific breakthrough'

India's official coronavirus death toll leapt by more than 2 000 to reach 11 903 and has now recorded 354 065 cases.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appointed the military to oversee New Zealand's borders after Covid-19 re-entered the country.

With 740 new deaths, the US has seen more people die from the pandemic than died in World War I.

Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak

Beijing's airports cancelled more than 1 200 flights and schools in the Chinese capital were closed again on Wednesday as authorities rushed to contain a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a wholesale food market.

The city reported 31 new cases on Wednesday while officials urged residents not to leave Beijing, with fears growing about a second wave of infections in China, which had largely brought its outbreak under control.

At least 1 255 scheduled flights were cancelled on Wednesday morning, state-run People's Daily reported, nearly 70% of all trips to and from Beijing's main airports.

The outbreak had already forced authorities to announce a travel ban for residents of "medium- or high-risk" areas of the city, while requiring other residents to take nucleic acid tests in order to leave Beijing.

Meanwhile, several provinces were quarantining travellers from Beijing, where all schools - which had mostly reopened - have been ordered to close again and return to online classes.

"The epidemic situation in the capital is extremely severe," Beijing city spokesperson Xu Hejian warned on Tuesday.

WHO hails virus steroid as 'lifesaving scientific breakthrough



The World Health Organisation on Tuesday hailed as a "lifesaving scientific breakthrough" the British use of a basic steroid to treat severely ill Covid-19 patients, saving about a third of them.

"This is great news and I congratulate the Government of the UK, the University of Oxford, and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough," WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Up to now there has been no effective treatment or vaccine for the coronavirus which has claimed nearly 440 000 lives since it first appeared in China in December.

India coronavirus toll sees record jump of 2 000 dead

India's official coronavirus death toll leapt by more than 2 000 to reach 11 903 on Wednesday as Germany advised its nationals to consider leaving the country because of growing health risks.

Mumbai revised its toll up by 862 to 3 165 because of unspecified accounting "discrepancies" while New Delhi saw a record jump of more than 400 deaths, taking its total to more than 1 800.

It was not immediately clear how many of the deaths had occurred in the past 24 hours and how many were from adjustments over a longer period.

India, the fourth-worst-hit country in the world by cases, has now recorded 354 065 cases, according to official figures. Experts say the figure is much higher and have called for more widespread testing.

Coronavirus leaves more Americans dead than WWI

With 740 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the United States has seen more people die from the pandemic than died in World War I, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The new figure, counted at 00:30 on Tuesday, brought the country's total Covid-19 deaths up to 116 854, the tracker from the Baltimore-based university showed.

The increase came after two days of death tolls under 400.

And 23 351 new cases in the same 24-hour period brought the total US count up to 2 134 973, making it by far the hardest-hit of any country in the world.

The country's pandemic death toll had already passed that of its soldiers in the Vietnam War in late April.

New Zealand military to oversee borders after virus bungle

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appointed the military to oversee New Zealand's borders on Wednesday after a quarantine bungle that allowed Covid-19 back into the country.

"My view is that we need the rigour, we need the confidence, we need the discipline that the military can provide," Ardern told reporters.

A 24-day run with no new cases was broken on Tuesday when it emerged two women who recently arrived from Britain were allowed out of quarantine early without being tested for the virus, even though one had mild symptoms.

The pair were eventually swabbed and proved to be infected, but only after they made a 650 kilometre road-trip from Auckland to Wellington to see a dying relative.

Ardern said it was "absolutely nonsensical" they were not tested earlier and it was clear border controls needed to be tightened to ensure similar failures were not repeated.

Ardern on Wednesday suspended the programme that allowed the women to be released early from quarantine on compassionate grounds, saying New Zealand's successful virus response could not be undermined.

She stressed that the women, who were visiting a dying relative, had done nothing wrong and complied with health protocols at all times.

The women remain in isolation as health officials scramble to test about 320 people they had contact with while in New Zealand.

