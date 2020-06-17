Covid-19 wrap: Beijing outbreak not connected to Norwegian salmon, Brussels urges vaccine sharing

Norway said that its salmon was not the cause of the recent outbreak of the new coronavirus in Beijing.

The EU executive head urged rich countries to prepare to share any future coronavirus vaccine with their poorer neighbours.

The Honduran president has said he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.

Beijing virus outbreak not connected to Norwegian salmon: Oslo

Norway said on Wednesday that salmon from the country was not the cause of the recently discovered outbreak of the new coronavirus in Beijing, after many Chinese restaurants and retailers stopped selling imported salmon.

Norwegian salmon came under scrutiny in China after a recently discovered cluster of new coronavirus cases was reportedly traced to the Xinfadi meat market in Beijing and a chopping board used for cutting up imported salmon.

"The issue is being resolved," said fisheries minister Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen, quoted by TDN Finans.

"We're working out the details today and I can confirm that the issue seems to be resolved," Ingebrigtsen added.

Ingebrigtsen said Chinese and Norwegian officials had met on Tuesday and concluded that Norwegian salmon was unlikely to be the source of the virus detected last week at the Beijing market.

Brussels urges world to work for shared vaccine

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen urged rich countries to prepare to share any future coronavirus vaccine with their poorer neighbours, as she launched Brussels' pandemic strategy.

Ahead of an address to the European Parliament, the head of the EU executive on Wednesday said member states would work together without "harmful competition" to find a vaccine - and suggested other world powers do the same.

"We will explore with our international partners, whether a significant number of countries would agree to pool resources for jointly reserving future vaccines from companies while at the same time making advance reservations for low and middle income countries," she said.

"The high income countries would then act as an inclusive international buyers group".

World laboratories are racing to find a vaccine in record time - perhaps in twelve to 18 months, compared to several years under normal circumstances - and advance payment will allow them to invest in production capacity before even human clinical trials.

Honduran president and wife test positive for coronavirus

The Honduran president has said he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Over the weekend I began to feel some discomfort and today I have been diagnosed as having been infected with Covod-19," said Juan Orlando Hernandez during a press conference on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old leader said he will telework while he is treated, and that his symptoms are mild.

He said his wife, Ana Garcia, is asymptomatic.

London mayor takes pay cut over virus funding cut fears

London's mayor announced on Wednesday he will take a 10% pay cut due to a budget crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, as he urged the government to help Britain's stretched local authorities.

Sadiq Khan said the capital faces a budget shortfall of nearly 500 million ($628 million, 560 million euros) over the next two years because of an "unprecedented" income loss from the crisis.

The Labour mayor warned he could make cuts to police, fire and transport services without additional funding from the government, which he accused of risking "a new era of austerity".

"Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on London's public finances," he said in a statement, warning many local authorities across the country were in a similar position.

"I will do everything in my power to persuade ministers not to force another era of austerity on local and regional government. It's only right that I should volunteer for an immediate pay cut in these extremely difficult circumstances."

As well as taking a cut on his 152 734-a-year salary, Khan said he would freeze the wages of his 15 direct appointments given the 493-million budget shortfall forecast.

