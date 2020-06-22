Covid-19 wrap: Brazil deaths pass 50 000, second wave fears hit Melbourne and US records more deaths

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 19:00 GMT Sunday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 465 300 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 19:00 (GMT) on Sunday.

At least 8 890 310 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4 139 100 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 19:00 (GMT) on Saturday, 3 636 new deaths and 147 821 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1 022, followed by Mexico with 387, and the United States with 386.

- AFP

US adds 305 more virus deaths - Johns Hopkins

Washington – The United States recorded another 305 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed on Sunday at 20:30 (00:30 GMT Saturday).

It marked the 11th consecutive day in which the daily toll from the virus has been fewer than 1 000, and the third time the toll has been under 400 since the pandemic seemed to peak in mid-April.

But the US remains the country hardest hit by the pandemic, with 119 959 deaths out of 2 278 373 official cases.

Some 20 states have seen a rebound in infections, as the epicentre of the country's outbreak has moved southwest from New York and the country's northeast.

After dipping below 20 000 new daily confirmed cases recently, the figure has crept back up towards 30 000 and beyond in recent days.

- AFP

Brazil passes 50 000 deaths from coronavirus - official

Rio de Janeiro – Brazil on Sunday said it had registered more than 50 000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak as well as about one million infections, as the second worst-affected country in the world struggles to control the disease.

The Ministry of Health reported 641 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 50 617, with 1 085 038 recorded infections.

Brazil is the second most-affected country behind the United States, which accounts for nearly 120 000 deaths and more than 2.2 million cases.

Getty Images Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has famously compared the virus to a "little flu", has clashed with state and local authorities over their use of stay-at-home measures and business closures to contain it.



The far-right leader argues the economic impact of such measures risks being worse than the virus itself.

- AFP

Fears of second virus wave in Australia's second city

Melbourne – Australians were warned on Monday to avoid travelling to Melbourne, as the country's second biggest city tightened coronavirus restrictions amid fears of a second wave of the epidemic.

Victoria state has recorded more than 110 cases in the past week – many of them in Melbourne – prompting leaders of other regions to warn against visiting the city's six designated virus "hot spots".

The premier of neighbouring New South Wales state, Gladys Berejiklian, said anyone intending to visit the city should "reconsider your plans".

"At this stage, the advice is do not travel to those hot spots," she told reporters in Sydney, which had been the epicentre of Australia's Covid-19 outbreak, but has seen few new cases in recent weeks.

"We would recommend people not at this stage travel to Melbourne unless they have to," she said.

- AFP

Mongolia to hold election under coronavirus cloud

Ulaanbaatar – Mongolians will elect a new parliament on Wednesday under the cloud of the coronavirus, with controversy over candidates flouting lockdown rules and thousands of people stranded overseas unable to vote.

Mongolia, a landlocked country of three million people wedged between China and Russia, has taken some of the world's toughest and most enduring measures to contain the virus.

In March it became one of the first countries to close its borders, while schools and universities that were even more quickly shuttered will remain closed until September.

But 2 000 polling stations have been set up for Wednesday's vote, which will elect the parliament, though not the most powerful presidential post.

Fuelling anger over seemingly different rules for politics and other aspects of life, the country's two main parties have broken bans on gatherings of above 30 people by holding big campaign rallies.

They have also flouted bans on door-to-door campaigning and ignored other social distancing rules.

"People are much more worried about Covid-19 than unemployment or poverty," said Bold Sambuu, a senior adviser at Zorig Foundation, a democracy advocacy group.

- AFP

