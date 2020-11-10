29m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap | Brazil halts Chinese vaccine trials, almost 59 000 patients in hospitals across US

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • There were almost 59 000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday.
  • China has suspended imports from an Indonesian firm for one week after the novel coronavirus was detected in a sample of frozen fish products.
  • Australia is considering opening its borders to Asian countries, including parts of China.

Brazil halts trials of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

Brazil's health regulator said Monday it had suspended clinical trials of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine after an "adverse incident" involving a volunteer recipient, a blow for one of the most advanced vaccine candidates.

The setback for CoronaVac, developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech, came on the same day US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said its own vaccine candidate had shown 90 percent effectiveness, sending global markets soaring and raising hopes of an end to the pandemic.

The Brazilian regulator, Anvisa, said in a statement it had "ruled to interrupt the clinical study of the CoronaVac vaccine after a serious adverse incident" on October 29.

It said it could not give details on what happened because of privacy regulations, but that such incidents included death, potentially fatal side effects, serious disability, hospitalization, birth defects and other "clinically significant events."

AFP

US Covid-19 hospitalisations surge to record of almost 59 000 patients - Reuters tally

There were almost 59 000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the country's highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease.

The number of people with the virus being hospitalised has surged around 73% over the past 30 days to at least 58 982 - a record level that surpasses the previous high of 58 370 on July 22.

The United States also recorded more than 100 000 cases for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, cementing its position as the nation worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters

Spain to get first Pfizer vaccines in early 2021, health minister says

Spain would get the first vaccines developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in early 2021, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

The country would initially get 20 million vaccine doses, enough to immunize 10 million people, Illa said in an interview with state broadcaster TVE.

The vaccination would be free, Illa added.

Reuters

China suspends fish imports from Indonesian firm after coronavirus detected         

China has suspended imports from Indonesia's PT Anugrah Laut Indonesia for one week after the novel coronavirus was detected in a sample of frozen fish products supplied by the firm, Chinese customs said on Tuesday.

Trade will automatically resume as soon as the seven-day suspension is completed, the General Administration of Customs said.

Companies from Brazil, Ecuador and Russia have faced one-week suspensions during the last month after their products tested positive for Covid-19.

Frozen food suppliers that test positive will be suspended automatically for a week, according to customs authority rules. Those whose products test positive three times or more will be suspended for a month.

Reuters

Australia may open borders to Asia as it records third day without local Covid-19 case

Australia is considering opening its borders to Asian countries, including parts of China, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as Canberra seeks to revive an economy ravaged by Covid-19.

Morrison ruled out entry from the United States or Europe, but said Australia may allow people from low-risk countries such as Taiwan, Japan, Singapore and even provinces in China.

"We ... are looking at what alternative arrangements could be hard to channel visitors through appropriate quarantine arrangements for low-risk countries," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

China was one of the first countries from which Australia restricted entry.

Reuters

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
OPINION | South Africa has launched a third Covid-19 vaccine trial. Here’s what you need to know.
Global experts cautiously welcome news of top Covid-19 vaccine candidate's effectiveness
Pfizer's Covid vaccine is 90% effective. Here's how that compares to shots for flu, measles and more
Read more on:
indonesiabrazilspainuschinaaustraliacoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1261 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 2857 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 3598 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.49
(-0.85)
ZAR/GBP
20.54
(-1.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.28
(-0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.28
(-0.75)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.63)
Gold
1878.90
(+0.51)
Silver
24.22
(+0.16)
Platinum
874.00
(+0.69)
Brent Crude
41.96
(+7.48)
Palladium
2474.01
(+0.43)
All Share
57415.71
(+0.19)
Top 40
52740.58
(+0.11)
Financial 15
11064.56
(+1.06)
Industrial 25
80549.91
(-1.38)
Resource 10
52462.45
(+2.11)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

13m ago

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo