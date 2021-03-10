Covid-19 wrap: Brazil posts record deaths, France vaccine boost, Morocco and Kenya approve Sputnik V

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | Covid-19 in SA: Death toll at 50 906 as cases rise to 1 522 697

Brazil posts new record of 1 972 Covid-19 deaths in a day

SAO PAULO – Brazil registered 1 972 new Covid-19 deaths in a single day on Tuesday, a record, according to the Health Ministry.

The country had 70 764 new cases of coronavirus, reaching a total of 11.12 million infections. Brazil had 168 370 coronavirus deaths.

Rio de Janeiro-based research institute Fiocruz said in a report on Tuesday that more than 80% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied in the capitals of 25 of Brazil's 27 states. In 15 of Brazil's largest cities, 90% of ICU beds occupied.

The institute said a growing number of cities risk a collapse of their health systems.

- REUTERS

UK pandemic would have been worse without test and trace - minister

LONDON – The Covid-19 pandemic would have been worse in Britain without the test and trace system, British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday, after a report said the £23 billion programme had not proven its worth.

"Whatever the coronavirus experience we have had as a nation, good and bad, it would have been one heck of a lot worse if we didn't have a test and trace system which has contacted so many people and prevented the disease from spreading further," he told Sky News.

- REUTERS

Morocco, Kenya approve Russian coronavirus vaccine for use - RDIF

MOSCOW – Morocco and Kenya have approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against the new coronavirus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.

The fund, which is promoting the vaccine globally, said that 48 countries had now approved Sputnik V for use.

- REUTERS

France to get extra 600 000 Covid-19 vaccine doses in coming weeks - minister

PARIS – The supply of an additional 4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for Europe from drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech in the next two weeks will boost vaccines available in France by around 600 000, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday on Twitter.

The European Commission said on Wednesday it has reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of an additional 4 million vaccine doses to be delivered this month.

- REUTERS

Los Angeles agrees to reopen schools in April

Los Angeles – Hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles children could return to their classrooms next month, almost a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced learning online across the United States.

The second-largest school district in the country has lagged behind others in the effort to get students back on campus, after a prolonged battle that struggled to balance safety concerns with educational needs.

Under a reopening roadmap agreed between the district and a teachers' union, pre-schools and elementary schools would be the first to resume in-person lessons in mid-April.

Secondary schools would follow by the end of the month.

The agreement is contingent on vaccinations for school staff and on restrictions being eased throughout Los Angeles County. It also still needs to be approved by the school board and the membership of the United Teachers Los Angeles union.

- AFP

Mauritius imposes fresh lockdown after 14 local Covid-19 cases

Port Louis – Mauritius on Wednesday went into a two-week nationwide lockdown, the second time the Indian Ocean archipelago nation has imposed such a restriction since the coronavirus pandemic began a year ago.

"We had no other choice but total containment in order to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the population," Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth announced on Tuesday evening in a televised address.

"This containment became necessary after the appearance of four new local positive cases of Covid-19, bringing to 14 the number of local positive cases registered since March 5."

Only essential services will be operational from Wednesday, including the port, airport, hospital services and emergency relief.

As of Thursday, supermarkets, bakeries, petrol stations and pharmacies will be accessible on an alphabetical rotation basis.

"I am sure we will be able to resume our activities as soon as possible," Jugnauth said.

- AFP

Germany plays down scale of vaccine boost in April

BERLIN – Far more people in Germany will get a coronavirus vaccination from April, when family doctors start giving them, but the idea that 25% of the population can get a shot in just a month is unrealistic, Health Minister Jens Spahn warned on Wednesday.

Germans are growing frustrated over a sluggish vaccination rollout. Only around 6.4% of the 83 million population have received at least a first dose against the coronavirus, far behind countries like Britain, Israel and the United States

Spahn said the rate would increase from April, when family doctors will be able to administer doses at their surgeries.

"But the vaccination numbers will not immediately grow to 20 million a month or to 10 million a week," he told ZDF television. "In April there will be significantly more vaccinations, but not on that scale" he added.

The head of the KBV doctors' association said surgeries could administer about 5 million vaccinations a week and urged the government to let them get on with it.

- REUTERS

Spain's Tourism minister says vaccine passport could start in May

MADRID – Spain's Tourism minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday that the country could start using the vaccine passport in May, when the international tourism fair FITUR is due to take place in Madrid.

"We could be in a position to start implementing the digital passport (when FITUR starts on May 19)", she told Antena 3 TV station.

Faced with a pandemic that has killed more than 900 000 people in Europe and thrust the continent into its deepest recession, EU leaders agreed to work on vaccine certificates to kickstart the tourism industry, which has been severely hurt by the pandemic.

- REUTERS

Pfizer, BioNTech can raise capacity to 3 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses next year - Bloomberg

BioNTech could have capacity to make 3 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with partner Pfizer next year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with the German company's chief executive officer.

While BioNTech could increase manufacturing capacity in principle, it depends on demand and factors such as requirement of additional boost to vaccinations, CEO Ugur Sahin told Bloomberg News.

Pfizer last month said it aims to make at least 2 billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in 2021.

- REUTERS

Poland reports 17 260 new daily coronavirus cases, highest since November

WARSAW – Poland reported 17 260 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest number since November, data by health ministry showed, as the country grapples with its third wave of the pandemic.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Poland has exceeded 1.8 million, including 45 997 deaths.

Officials attribute the sharp increase in cases partly to the spread of a much more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain.

A health ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said 30% of those tested had the British variant and that the peak of the pandemic was expected towards the end of March or the beginning of April.

"Today we won't reach 20 000 cases, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't expect that in the coming days," Wojciech Andrusiewicz told web portal wp.pl.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9 146 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9 146 to 2 518 591, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by 300 to 72 489, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Russia reports 9 079 new Covid-19 cases and 466 deaths

MOSCOW – Russia on Wednesday reported 9 079 new Covid-19 cases, including 1 116 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4 351 553 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said that 466 people had died in past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 90 275.

- REUTERS

Bulgaria reports 3 502 new Covid-19 cases, highest in three months

SOFIA – Bulgaria reported 3 502 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily tally in three months, while the number of deaths increased to 132, government data showed.

The Balkan country, which has already banned non-urgent operations in hospitals in many cities, has said regional health authorities could close schools, shopping malls and gyms and restaurants if they deem it necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

- REUTERS

China reports five new coronavirus cases on mainland, from eight a day earlier

SHANGHAI – China reported five new mainland Covid-19 cases on 9 March, down from eight a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from nine a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90 007, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4 636.

- REUTERS

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.