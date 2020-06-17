Covid-19 wrap: Brazil reports highest daily cases, Putin has 'disinfection tunnel' for protection

Brazil on Tuesday recorded its highest daily jump in new coronavirus cases, with nearly 35 000 registered in 24 hours.

Visitors meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at his country residence must first pass through a walk-through device that sprays them with disinfectant, to protect him from the coronavirus, officials said.

Putin has been self-isolating at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow under lockdown although he made a public appearance without a mask at an outdoor event on the 12 June Russia Day holiday.

As part of precautions to protect the president, visitors walk through the device and get sprayed from above and the side, a video posted on Tuesday evening on Twitter by Kremlin pool journalists from RIA Novosti state news agency showed.

The authorities in Penza region east of Moscow where the device was made boasted that it "ensured the safety of the head of government and all those who visit him".

The Penza regional government said the president's staff got in touch with the manufacturing company, which until the virus outbreak specialised in automatic cleaning equipment for industrial use.

The device includes facial recognition technology and can take people's temperatures, according to the manufacturers.

The Kremlin has imposed a range of measures to protect Putin including regular virus testing of the leader and all those who come into contact with him.

Visitors have to take a virus test before meeting Putin, his spokesperson said.

Vladimir Putin has a ‘disinfection tunnel’ to protect him from the coronavirus. @mchancecnn reports pic.twitter.com/LcFFhHAueH — CNN Early Start (@EarlyStart) June 17, 2020

Brazil reports highest daily jump in virus cases

Brazil on Tuesday recorded its highest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 35 000 registered in 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The country, which has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, after the United States, reported 34 918 new cases and 1 282 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

That brought Brazil's total caseload to more than 923 000, and its death toll to 45 241.

Experts say under-testing in the country of 212 million people probably means the real figures are much higher.

The grim new record came as the World Health Organisation's top official for the Americas again voiced concern over the situation in Brazil.

"Brazil has 23% of all cases and 21% of all deaths in our region. And we are not seeing transmission slowing down," Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organisation, told a news conference.

Peru's coronavirus deaths surge past 7 000



Peru's health ministry said on Tuesday that the hard-hit nation's coronavirus death toll had reached 7 056, the third-highest in Latin America after Brazil and Mexico.

Officials said the number of confirmed cases is now beyond 237 000 in Peru, which has been under a nationwide lockdown for three months.

With a population of 33 million, Peru has the second-highest number of confirmed cases in Latin America after Brazil.

Nevertheless, Health Minister Victor Zamora told reporters that the number of new cases has begun to decrease.

Sad day: ARIZONA has crossed the rubicon... its epidemic now exceeds Brazil and Peru to be one of the hardest hit regions in the world. Exceeding all European countries as well.



Today: Record cases, record positivity %, record ER, record hospitalizations, record ICU. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/czTCaSeOJ4 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 17, 2020

Nepal to deport five foreigners arrested at coronavirus protest



Five foreigners from Australia, China and the US will be deported from Nepal and barred from returning for two years after protesting against the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, officials said on Wednesday.

The five were among seven foreigners detained on Saturday when hundreds of people defied a nationwide lockdown to take part in the peaceful demonstration.

They demanded better virus testing, quarantine facilities for returning migrant workers and transparency from the government.

They were being deported for joining a political rally in "a breach of tourist visa rules", Nepal's immigration department chief Ramesh Kumar KC told AFP.

"They will be sent to their respective countries when international flights resume. They have also been banned from entering the country for two years," he added.

Of the group, three Chinese and an American were additionally fined US$81.79, while an Australian was slapped with a 20 000-rupee penalty for also taking photos.

A Norwegian woman arrested was fined 5 000 rupees but avoided being deported as she is married to a Nepali.

A Canadian arrested was let off after being found not to have taken part in the rally.

