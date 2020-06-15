Covid-19 wrap: Chile's toll to include suspected virus deaths, China reports 49 more cases

Chile's official death toll will include suspected cases, which could double the current figure.

Britain recorded 36 new deaths of people testing positive for the new coronavirus, the lowest daily toll since 21 March.

Peru has freed 1 500 inmates over the past two months to ease overcrowding in prisons.

Chile to add 'probable' coronavirus deaths to official toll

Chile's new health minister announced on Sunday that the country's official death toll will include suspected cases, which could double the current figure.

Enrique Paris also said that quarantine measures in the Santiago metropolitan region would be extended "at least through June" after Chile recorded nearly 7 000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Chilean government will add "the probable deaths" from the coronavirus to the epidemiological report that is published twice a week, Paris, a pediatrician and toxicologist, told a press conference.

Later Sunday, in an interview with the newspaper La Tercera, Paris said that "in June comes the worst, I think. Or very bad."

"The first two weeks of July, I think we're going to keep the numbers up," he said. "I think that only in August, God willing, will we see the efforts of the quarantine rewarded, if people comply with them."

Britain records lowest daily toll since March with 36 deaths

Britain recorded 36 new deaths of people testing positive for the new coronavirus, the lowest daily toll since 21 March, two days before the country went into lockdown, the government announced on Sunday.

"Yesterday, across the UK, only 36 deaths were recorded with coronavirus - the lowest since March 21," Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted on Sunday. "We are winning the battle against this horrible disease."

Official figures, however, often show a decline over the weekend due to delays in the registration of deaths.

The number of deaths in Britain since the start of the pandemic now stands at 41,698 but is likely to be higher than 50,000 if all deaths in which the virus is the suspected cause are included.

The total number of people having tested positive rose by 1 514 to 295 889, according to the health ministry.

The drop in the number of contaminations gives "more margin for manoeuvre" to relax the rules on social distancing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told media on Sunday, confirming that the government was examining the measure.

China reports 49 more virus cases as Beijing tests thousands

Chinese health officials reported 49 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 36 more in the capital Beijing where a fresh cluster linked to a wholesale food market has fuelled fears of a second wave of infections.

In addition to the new Beijing cases, the National Health Commission said there were three confirmed cases in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing.

Beijing has begun mass testing workers at the Xinfadi food market, as well as those who live nearby and anyone who visited it in recent weeks.

Officials have said they plan to carry out virus tests on 46 000 residents in the area. More than 10 000 people have been tested already.

Eleven residential neighbourhoods near the market have been put under lockdown, and several cities have warned residents not to travel to Beijing.

Authorities are also stepping up efforts to trace those who have visited the market, with companies and neighbourhood communities messaging staff and residents to ask about their recent movements.

There were also 10 imported cases on Monday, which have accounted for the majority of China's cases in recent months as overseas nationals return home.

In total 177 people are now ill with the disease in China - two severely - which is the highest since early May.

There were also 18 new asymptomatic cases, of which seven were domestic. China is not counting asymptomatic cases as confirmed ones.

Peru frees 1 500 inmates out of fear of Covid-19

Peru has freed 1 500 inmates over the past two months to ease overcrowding in prisons that have seen riots and deaths from the coronavirus.

The announcement of the freeing of people serving time for minor offenses was made in a weekend statement by Justice Minister Fernando Castaneda.

On 14 April, the government pledged to free 3 000 prisoners to ease overcrowding.

Inmates fearing contagion with the virus in jam-packed prisons have staged several riots in Peru.

The government says at least 212 inmates have died of Covid-19 and at least 67 are being treated for it in hospitals.

Another 15 prison guards have died of the disease and 17 have been hospitalised. Hundreds more have resigned, fearing infection.

The Justice Ministry says 97 000 people are in prison in Peru - representing roughly double the capacity of the country's 68 prisons.

Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen after five-month virus closure

Hong Kong's Disneyland will reopen its doors on Thursday following nearly five months of closure, the park said on Monday, in a fresh boost for a city that has largely managed to defeat the coronavirus.

Visitors will need to sign health declarations, submit to regular temperature checks and wear masks at all times unless eating, the park said in a statement on Monday.

It is just the second Disneyland around the world to resume services during the pandemic after Shanghai turned its lights and rides back on last month.

Tokyo and Paris remain closed while the company's flagship park in California is eyeing a July reopening.

Last month, a group of Japanese amusement parks announced guidelines on how to operate safely under the threat of the virus, including asking guests to "refrain from vocalising loudly" on rollercoasters and other rides.

Park staff, including those dressed up as stuffed animal mascots and superheroes, were also advised to not shake hands or high-five with young fans.

Hong Kong authorities currently ban gatherings of more than eight people because of the virus. That ban is up for renewal on Thursday, the day Disneyland reopens.

David Hui, a leading infectious disease expert in the city, told RTHK radio on Monday that the anti-virus ban could be further relaxed as most activities in the city have resumed.

