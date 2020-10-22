26m ago

Covid-19 wrap | China to maintain ban on outbound tours, Germany issued travel warnings for regions

  • Germany issued travel warnings for Switzerland, Ireland, Poland and most of Austria in aid of containing the spread of the virus.
  • China will continue to suspend outbound group tours and ban travel agencies from allowing inbound tours due to the risk of a resurgence cases.
  • Croatia reported on Thursday its biggest rise in daily new Covid-19 infections with 1 563 new cases.

According to various Reuters reports:

The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday confirmed 1 664 new coronavirus infections, the third straight day of fewer than 2 000 additional daily cases, and 38 more deaths.

Malaysia's health ministry reported 847 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the total to 23 80. The Southeast Asian country, which imposed targeted lockdowns this month amid a spike in cases, also recorded five new deaths, raising total fatalities to 204.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko will self-isolate after one of his family members tested positive for Covid-19, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing one of Murashko's aides.

China says will maintain ban on outbound tours due to virus risk

China will continue to suspend outbound group tours and ban travel agencies from allowing inbound tours due to the risk of a resurgence in coronavirus cases this winter, authorities said.

The country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism made the announcement in a notice published on its website on Wednesday.

China first suspended both domestic and outbound tours in January as part of stringent pandemic control measures to curb the spread of the virus which first emerged in the central city of Wuhan. However, since July it has allowed domestic tours to resume amid a sharp drop in the number of new local cases.

Its curbs on outbound group tours have had a debilitating impact on the tourism industry in countries such as Thailand which have become heavily reliant on Chinese tourists over the years.

Reuters

Germany declares most of Austria, others virus risk regions

Germany issued travel warnings for Switzerland, Ireland, Poland and most of Austria on Thursday in a move aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Like other European countries including Germany, these states have seen new infections surge in recent weeks.

The warnings take effect from Oct. 24, Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said.

The warning against unnecessary travel to Austria, which could have a big impact on the Alpine countries' winter tourism industry, excludes the province of Carinthia.

Austria last reported 121.4  new cases per 100 000 inhabitants over seven consecutive days, way above the mark of 50 that is seen as critical. In Carinthia, that number was at 51.5.

Reuters

Croatia reports biggest 1-day rise in Covid cases, Zagreb sees surge

Croatia reported on Thursday its biggest rise in daily new Covid-19 infections with 1 563 new cases, nearly half of which were in its capital Zagreb where they more than doubled.

Zagreb recorded a new high of 705 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday compared to the previous day's 337 infections.

So far Croatia, the country of some four million people, has recorded 29,850 cases with 406 deaths. There are currently 7 380 active cases.

Neighbouring Slovenia, with two million people, also reported on Thursday a record-high number of daily cases so far, reaching 1 663 infections.

Reuters

Belgian foreign minister in intensive care with Covid

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, who was caretaker prime minister during the first wave of the coronavirus, has been admitted to intensive care, officials said Thursday.

The 45-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 last week and had been self-isolating, but her condition worsened and on Wednesday night she was admitted to a Brussels hospital.

"She is conscious and she can communicate," her spokeswoman said, confirming that Wilmes was receiving intensive care. A source in her office said her condition was "stable".

Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, who succeeded Wilmes on 1 October, wished her a "speedy recovery" on his Twitter account.

AFP

