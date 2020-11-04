Covid-19 wrap | Coronavirus cases head to 50 million, record in Bulgaria and Russia

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

More than 47.49 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1 213 897 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- Reuters

Bulgaria reported 4 041 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, official health data showed on Wednesday.

The new cases were up from 2 427 reported on Tuesday in the country of seven million people. In total, it has recorded 60 537 cases since March, along with 1 412 deaths.

- Reuters

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17 214, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

- Reuters

Hungary's foreign minister tested positive for coronavirus in Thailand, the kingdom's health minister said on Wednesday, a day after he jetted in from a meeting with Cambodian premier Hun Sen.

The confirmed case left the Cambodian strongman facing the prospect of a period in quarantine, as well as a test for the contagion.

Peter Szijjarto flew into Phnom Penh on Tuesday for a one-day official visit to sign agreements on civil aviation, agriculture and water management, as well as reopening an embassy after a 25-year hiatus.

On Tuesday night, he arrived in Bangkok and was swiftly taken to hospital after testing positive for the virus on arrival.

The test "showed he has Covid-19, but he didn't have any symptoms", Thailand's health minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters, after he visited Szijjarto at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute on Wednesday.

"His entourage all tested negative."

During his Cambodia visit, Szijjarto was pictured with Hun Sen at a meeting where neither appeared to be socially distancing or wearing a mask.

He also met his Cambodian counterpart and shook hands with a coterie of other ministers.

- AFP

Russia announced a record daily number of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with 19 768 new cases adding to pressure on the government only days after President Vladimir Putin said there were no plans for a lockdown.

The number of deaths also ticked up by a record 389, meaning that 29 217 people have been killed by Covid-19 since it reached Russia earlier this year.

Russia has listed a total of 1 693 454 cases of infection.

Like in many European countries, hospitals in Russia's regions have been hit by a sharp increase in virus patients with pictures circulating on social media showing people lying on staircases at medical facilities and long ambulance queues unable to deliver patients for treatment.

Russia imposed one of the most restrictive lockdowns during the peak of first wave of the pandemic from March to May, but last Thursday Putin said: "We are not planning to introduce sweeping restrictive measures" or a nation-wide lockdown.

Putin spoke in favour of a regionalised approach with targeted measures in the most affected cities and region.

- AFP

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford could present late-stage trial results before the year end but it is unclear if it will be rolled out before Christmas, the chief trial investigator for the vaccine said on Wednesday.

"I'm optimistic that we could reach that point before the end of this year," Andrew Pollard said of presenting trial results this year.

Asked if the vaccine would be ready by Christmas he said: "There is a small chance."

- Reuters

Malaysia's health ministry reported 1 032 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 35 425 infections.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded eight new fatalities, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 271.

- Reuters



