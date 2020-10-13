1h ago

Covid-19 wrap | Coronavirus immunity questioned, no party rule in Italy

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

More than 37.68 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1 077 858 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- Reuters

Covid-19 reinfection casts doubt on virus immunity: study

Covid-19 patients may experience more severe symptoms the second time they are infected, according to research released ON Tuesday confirming it is possible to catch the potentially deadly disease more than once.

A study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal charts the first confirmed case of Covid-19 reinfection in the United States - the country worst hit by the pandemic - and indicates that exposure to the virus may not guarantee future immunity.

The patient, a 25-year-old Nevada man, was infected with two distinct variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, within a 48-day time frame.

The second infection was more severe than the first, resulting in the patient being hospitalised with oxygen support.

The paper noted four other cases of reinfection confirmed globally, with one patient each in Belgium, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and Ecuador.

Experts said the prospect of reinfection could have a profound impact on how the world battles through the pandemic.

In particular, it could influence the hunt for a vaccine - the currently Holy Grail of pharmaceutical research.

- AFP

Mexico reports 3 542 new coronavirus cases and 164 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 3 542 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 164 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 821 045 cases and 83 945 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

- Reuters

Virus crisis an opportunity to reshape climate response: IEA

Only massive investment in clean energy can help overcome the economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic while setting the world on a path to meeting its objectives to slow climate change, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.

In its annual report looking into energy markets in the decades to come, the IEA presents several scenarios as governments try to balance the health of their citizens and their economies.

For the first time, the World Energy Outlook report includes a pathway that would see the world achieve carbon neutrality in 2050.

That is an objective some governments have already set themselves and one that would help ensure the rise in global temperatures is contained to well below 2°C, the bedrock target of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

While the world economy has taken a knock it will only provide a temporary drop in emissions unless policies change sharply, the IEA warned.

- AFP

One third of Chinese city of 9 million swabbed for virus in two days

More than three million swabs have been taken in a matter of days in Qingdao, the Chinese port city where a minor coronavirus outbreak elicited a sweeping health response.

Queues for testing stretched deep into Monday night across the eastern city, which detected six virus cases the day before but swiftly swung into action to head off a wider outbreak.

In scenes which contrast with the fumbled efforts of other nations to establish effective testing regimes, Qingdao health workers in protective gear set up tents to take samples across neighbourhoods, where parents brought toddlers for testing.

Residents said on social media that community representatives informed them of their nearest testing stations, with local districts helping to organise sample collection for mass testing.

- AFP

French cabinet to discuss coronavirus measures on Tuesday - minister

The French cabinet will meet on Tuesday to discuss further measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Junior Housing Minister Emmanuelle Wargon said.

When asked on Sud Radio about the likelihood of a curfew for cities such as Paris where cases are surging, she referred to Prime Minister Jean Castex' comments that no options could be ruled out.

- Reuters

Philippines sees 1 990 new coronavirus cases, lowest in 3 weeks

The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday reported 1 990 new coronavirus infections, the lowest number in three weeks, and 40 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines have risen to 344 713, the highest number in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 6 372.

- Reuters

Russia reports new all-time records of daily coronavirus cases and deaths

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 13 868 on Tuesday, a new daily record since the start of the outbreak early this year, pushing the overall total number of infections to 1 326 178.

The previous record of 13 634 new cases was registered on Sunday.

Russia's coronavirus crisis centre also reported a record daily rise of 244 deaths from the virus, bringing the official death toll to 22 966.

- Reuters

Italy imposes 'no party' rule with new anti-virus measures

Italy imposed new hardened rules on Tuesday to control a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, including an end to parties, amateur football matches and snacking at bars at night.

The decree, which is valid for 30 days, forbids restaurants and bars from serving non-seated customers after 21:00 in an attempt to avoid crowds.

While banning parties in general, the government also recommended that people avoid gatherings in their own homes.

"Parties are prohibited in all indoor and outdoor locations," read the decree signed by President Giuseppe Conte in the early hours of Tuesday.

"As for private homes, it is however strongly recommended to avoid parties and to receive non-cohabitants of more than 6 people."

Italy registered 4 619 new cases on Monday, a return to the levels seen in April. More than 36 000 people have died of the virus, one of Europe's worst tolls.

- AFP

