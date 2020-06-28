Covid-19 wrap | Coronavirus pandemic hits US Pride event, Brazilians suffer

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of most Pride events this year, but organisers of a march in Manhattan on Sunday expect to draw tens of thousands of people to the streets in solidarity with protesters demanding an end to racial injustice and police brutality.

The second annual Queer Liberation March will cap a month of Pride events, virtual and live, during which the celebration of LGBTQ lives has merged with the nationwide demonstrations ignited by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

"It has to be centred on the movement for Black lives, it has to be focused on issues of police brutality," said Jay W Walker, co-founder the Reclaim Pride Coalition, the group organising the march.

The group staged its first protest last year by walking in the opposite direction to New York City's marquee Pride parade, rejecting that event's large uniformed police presence and the ubiquitous corporate-sponsored floats that normally drift down Manhattan's 5th Avenue each year.

- Reuters

More than 10 million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially declared around the world, half of them in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally at 09:30 GMT Sunday based on official sources.

At least 10 003 942 infections, including 498 779 deaths, have been registered globally.

Europe remains the hardest hit continent with 2 637 546 cases including 195 975 fatalities, while the United States has 2 510 323 infections including 125 539 deaths.

The rate of infections worldwide continues to rise, with one million new cases recorded in just six days.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

- AFP

One in four unemployed gay and trans Brazilians has lost their job recently during the coronavirus outbreak, a survey released on Sunday found, showing the joblessness among LGBT+ Brazilians almost double the nation's overall rate.

Four in 10 LGBT+ people, and more than half of transgender people, said they would not be able to survive without income for more than a month, according to the survey from advocacy group #VoteLGBT.

As Brazil emerges as one of the globe's coronavirus hotspots, LGBT+ residents especially are vulnerable as they struggle with issues of healthcare, work and income, the research said.

Brazil has registered more than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, among the highest in the world, with deaths of about 55 000, according to the Health Ministry.

Its unemployment rate rose to 12.6% in the three months to April, the highest in over a year, with nearly 5 million people leaving the workforce. Official unemployment data for May will be released this week.

But LGBT+ Brazilians reported an unemployment rate of 21.6%, according to the #VoteLGBT survey.

The actual figure is likely higher because the numbers were drawn from an online survey, said Fernanda De Lena, a demographer and #VoteLGBT member.

"People without an electronic device to answer the questionnaire are not being counted," she said. "So the number of unemployed is likely underestimated."

Brazil's central bank has predicted the nation's economy will shrink by 6.4% this year, due largely to the economic fallout caused by the pandemic, while the International Monetary Fund has predicted a contraction of 9.1% this year.

The survey also found near unanimous criticism by gay and trans Brazilians of the handling of the crisis by President Jair Bolsonaro, well-known for making homophobic comments.

Nearly 99% said his performance was "bad or terrible", it found.

Bolsonaro has been widely criticised for the ways he has dealt with the crisis, shunning social distancing measures and promoting anti-malarial drugs as remedies with little evidence.

- Reuters

Next week, the UK government will relax rules that forced all arriving travellers to quarantine for two weeks.

Instead, the United Kingdom will introduce a traffic light system, with countries grouped together based on their coronavirus infection rates.

It is a move that could throw a lifeline to Europe's tourism industry.

EU diplomats are also considering lifting some pan-European travel bans.

- Al Jazeera

Indonesia reported 1 198 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 54 010 and fatalities to 2 754, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

- Reuters

The first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, said on Sunday he was concerned about the messaging deployed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on coronavirus, warning that the crisis was not over yet.

- Reuters



Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab