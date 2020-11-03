Covid-19 wrap | Coronavirus record in Spain, warnings in the UK, and curfews in Europe

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

New Covid-19 cases in the US hit another record high last week, while Spain reported its biggest daily increase in infections since the start of the pandemic as Europe faces fresh curbs to contain a second wave of the outbreak.

EUROPE

* Britain, which has the highest official death toll in Europe, is grappling with more than 20 000 new cases a day and scientists have warned the "worst-case" scenario of 80 000 dead could be exceeded.

* Greece will impose a two-week lockdown in northern regions and suspend flights, while Italy will tighten restrictions but is holding back from reintroducing a nationwide lockdown as infections, hospital admissions and deaths surge.

* The ambulance service in northwest England, one of the areas worst-hit by Covid-19, declared a major incident over an exceptionally high volume of calls, especially in the Greater Manchester area.

* The Hungarian government will decide later this week whether to impose new restrictions.

* Sweden is set to double the funding allocated to regions for fighting the coronavirus, Finance Minster Magdalena Andersson said.

* A growing number of Russians are unwilling to be inoculated against Covid-19 once a vaccine becomes widely available, a pollster said.

AMERICAS

* Argentina is expecting 10 million doses of Russia's main experimental Covid-19 vaccine between December and January.

* Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he was pondering declaring a state of emergency as a preventive measure to fight the spread of the coronavirus at a time when infections are soaring.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Days after a 17-year-old girl tested positive for Covid-19 in a remote part of western China last week, health authorities said they had tested over 4.7 million people in the region.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The European Union has agreed to provide Mozambique with €100 million in coronavirus-related aid, EU Ambassador Antonio Sanchez-Benedito Gaspar said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A small but key UK study found that "cellular immunity" to the virus is present after six months in people who had mild or asymptomatic Covid-19, suggesting some level of protection.

* CureVac said its experimental vaccine triggered an immune response in humans, putting it on track to start mass testing this year.

- Reuters

The French government will reimpose an evening curfew on Paris, and possibly the greater Paris Ile-de-France region, to tackle the country's worsening Covid-19 figures, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.

"We are going to reinstate a curfew on Paris, and perhaps the Ile-de-France. The Interior Ministry will specify the details later in the day and an edict will be issued," Attal told BFM TV.

- Reuters

India recorded 38 310 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 8.27 million, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

It was the ninth straight day that infections numbered fewer than 50 000, as cases have dipped from a September peak, but experts warn the current season of festivals could lead to another spike.

Deaths rose by 490, carrying the toll to 123 097, the ministry added.

- Reuters

The number of coronavirus infections in Spain rose by 55 019 on Monday, the biggest increase since the start of the pandemic and more than double the increase of 25 595 new infections on Friday, health ministry data showed.

The death toll went up by 379, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 36 257 in Spain, which approved a six-month state of emergency last week to try to curb the second wave of contagion.

The 379 deaths was the sharpest one-day rise during the second wave, though still a far cry from nearly 900 at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in late March.

- Reuters

Malaysia's health ministry reported 1 054 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 34 393 infections.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded 12 new fatalities, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 263.

- Reuters

Germany is scouting trade fair halls and airport terminals to use as potential mass vaccination centres, as it draws up plans to inoculate the nation as soon as the first coronavirus shot gains European approval, state health officials told Reuters.

Berlin expects the first Covid-19 vaccines to be available in early 2021 and has given the country's 16 states a 10 November deadline to detail the addresses of 60 facilities that could serve as delivery centres for manufacturers.

Under the national vaccine strategy, approved by its cabinet last week, Germany has asked the states to identify central vaccination centres which will be supplemented by mobile teams who go into care homes.

The centralised approach underscores the potential logistical challenges facing governments, including limited supplies, multi-dose vials and complex storage requirements.

Some of the most advanced vaccines in human testing are so-called mRNA vaccines being developed by Moderna and BioNTech that need to be stored at temperatures as low as -80°C.

- Reuters



