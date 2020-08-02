1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap | Coronavirus spike in Mexico, cases also jump in Russia, US

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Mexico logs over 9 000 new coronavirus cases for first time

Mexico racked up a record number of new confirmed coronavirus infections on Saturday, registering more than 9 000 daily cases for the first time and passing the previous peak for the second day running, official data showed.

Mexico's health ministry reported 9 556 new cases of coronavirus, surging past the record of 8 458 set on Friday. The ministry also logged 784 additional fatalities, bringing the total tally in the country to 434 193 cases and 47 472 deaths.

The new record in cases came a day after Mexico overtook Britain as the country with the third-highest number of deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico has struggled to contain the virus, and has since late May been trying to restart the economy, which in the April-June period contracted by more than 17% quarter-on-quarter.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely considerably higher than the confirmed cases.

- Reuters

US counts 61 262 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The United States counted 61 262 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours leading up to 20:30 on Saturday (00:30 GMT on Sunday), according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

It was the fifth consecutive day with more than 60 000 infections recorded, according to the Baltimore-based university. There were also 1 051 deaths in the 24-hour period.

The US has now tallied more than 4.6 million cases and 154 319 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country in the world.

The new numbers came as Florida braced for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane as it approached the south-eastern part of the virus-ravaged state.

Among US states, only California, with almost double Florida's population of about 21 million people, has registered more coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, Florida reported another 179 deaths, setting a new state record and pushing its virus death toll to 6 843.

- AFP

Australia's Victoria sees more than 650 new coronavirus cases - ABC TV

Australia's state of Victoria reported more than 650 infections of the new coronavirus on Sunday, up from 397 cases the previous day, ABC News television reported, citing unnamed sources.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is to announce the official number of cases later on Sunday, together with a set of new measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

- Reuters

Latin America coronavirus death toll surges past 200 000

The death toll in Latin America from the novel coronavirus passed 200 000 on Saturday night, a Reuters tally showed, underlining the region's status as one of the global epicentres of the pandemic that is testing governments to the limit.

Apart from the United States, Brazil and Mexico have racked up more fatalities from the virus than any other country, and together they account for around 70% of the regional death toll.

Both have struggled to balance the need to curb the spread of the virus with restrictive safety measures while trying to reopen their economies, which have been battered by the crisis.

Brazil reported a daily record of 1 595 coronavirus deaths earlier in the week and registered another 1 088 on Saturday. Mexico recorded 784 fatalities on Saturday and for the first time logged more than 9 000 new infections from the virus.

Other countries in Latin America are also battling to hold the coronavirus at bay, and the region breached the 200 000 mark after Peru registered another 191 fatalities.

- Reuters

Philippines to update Covid-19 strategy as healthcare workers seek 'timeout'

The Philippines' health department vowed on Sunday to update its game plan against Covid-19 within a week and sought to beef up the healthcare workforce in the capital Manila, where medical frontliners are calling for reviving strict lockdowns.

The Southeast Asian country on Saturday reported 4 963 additional coronavirus infections, the largest single-day jump on record, bringing its total confirmed cases to 98 232, while its death toll had climbed to 2 039.

It has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and Covid-19 deaths in the region, behind Indonesia.

In the largest call yet from medical experts to contain the virus, 80 groups representing 80 000 doctors and a million nurses, on Saturday said the Philippines was losing the fight against the disease and warned of a collapse of the healthcare system from soaring infections without tighter controls.

In a statement issued following an unscheduled meeting late on Saturday of the government's coronavirus task force to address the concerns of doctors and nurses, the Department of Health said it would come up with an updated Covid-19 strategy within seven days.

It appealed to healthcare workers in the provinces and those returning from abroad to help beef up the frontline workforce in the capital, and sought help from universities and medical groups in hiring more doctors, nurses and other medical staff.

The government appears reluctant to revive strict curbs on movement in the capital, saying there are other ways to control the spread of the disease.

Still, the health department said it supports the healthcare workers' call for a "timeout" and would "proactively lead the implementation of effective localised lockdowns".

- Reuters

Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 850 000

Russia reported 5 427 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing its nationwide tally to 850 870, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 70 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll in the country of around 145 million people to 14 128.

- Reuters

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Ramaphosa: Law enforcement empowered to probe 'unconscionable' Covid-19 tender corruption
Lockdown cigarette wars: Govt admits smokers 'less likely to be infected' with coronavirus
Covid-19 data: SA still in 'first industrial revolution', reporting infections via old 'paper...
Read more on:
philippinesusrussiamexicocoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who should have replaced Sergio Perez at this weekend's British GP?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sebastian Vettel - At least he'll get a taste of what the 2021 car will be like
26% - 360 votes
Nico Hulkenberg - He's been with the team before
21% - 293 votes
Fernando Alonso - A true racer, and the fastest Spaniard around
37% - 510 votes
Jenson Button - Any team can benefit from a champion driver
15% - 210 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.08
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.93)
Gold
1974.90
(+0.04)
Silver
24.37
(+0.08)
Platinum
904.01
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
43.66
(+0.62)
Palladium
2082.00
(+0.60)
All Share
55721.80
(-0.22)
Top 40
51368.82
(-0.16)
Financial 15
10156.23
(-2.61)
Industrial 25
74508.19
(+0.22)
Resource 10
55558.28
(+0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

59m ago

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo