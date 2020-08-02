Covid-19 wrap | Coronavirus spike in Mexico, cases also jump in Russia, US

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

Mexico racked up a record number of new confirmed coronavirus infections on Saturday, registering more than 9 000 daily cases for the first time and passing the previous peak for the second day running, official data showed.

Mexico's health ministry reported 9 556 new cases of coronavirus, surging past the record of 8 458 set on Friday. The ministry also logged 784 additional fatalities, bringing the total tally in the country to 434 193 cases and 47 472 deaths.

The new record in cases came a day after Mexico overtook Britain as the country with the third-highest number of deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico has struggled to contain the virus, and has since late May been trying to restart the economy, which in the April-June period contracted by more than 17% quarter-on-quarter.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely considerably higher than the confirmed cases.

- Reuters

The United States counted 61 262 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours leading up to 20:30 on Saturday (00:30 GMT on Sunday), according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

It was the fifth consecutive day with more than 60 000 infections recorded, according to the Baltimore-based university. There were also 1 051 deaths in the 24-hour period.

The US has now tallied more than 4.6 million cases and 154 319 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country in the world.

The new numbers came as Florida braced for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane as it approached the south-eastern part of the virus-ravaged state.

Among US states, only California, with almost double Florida's population of about 21 million people, has registered more coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, Florida reported another 179 deaths, setting a new state record and pushing its virus death toll to 6 843.

- AFP

Australia's state of Victoria reported more than 650 infections of the new coronavirus on Sunday, up from 397 cases the previous day, ABC News television reported, citing unnamed sources.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is to announce the official number of cases later on Sunday, together with a set of new measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

- Reuters

Latin America coronavirus death toll surges past 200 000

The death toll in Latin America from the novel coronavirus passed 200 000 on Saturday night, a Reuters tally showed, underlining the region's status as one of the global epicentres of the pandemic that is testing governments to the limit.

Apart from the United States, Brazil and Mexico have racked up more fatalities from the virus than any other country, and together they account for around 70% of the regional death toll.

Both have struggled to balance the need to curb the spread of the virus with restrictive safety measures while trying to reopen their economies, which have been battered by the crisis.

Brazil reported a daily record of 1 595 coronavirus deaths earlier in the week and registered another 1 088 on Saturday. Mexico recorded 784 fatalities on Saturday and for the first time logged more than 9 000 new infections from the virus.

Other countries in Latin America are also battling to hold the coronavirus at bay, and the region breached the 200 000 mark after Peru registered another 191 fatalities.

- Reuters

The Philippines' health department vowed on Sunday to update its game plan against Covid-19 within a week and sought to beef up the healthcare workforce in the capital Manila, where medical frontliners are calling for reviving strict lockdowns.

The Southeast Asian country on Saturday reported 4 963 additional coronavirus infections, the largest single-day jump on record, bringing its total confirmed cases to 98 232, while its death toll had climbed to 2 039.

It has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and Covid-19 deaths in the region, behind Indonesia.

In the largest call yet from medical experts to contain the virus, 80 groups representing 80 000 doctors and a million nurses, on Saturday said the Philippines was losing the fight against the disease and warned of a collapse of the healthcare system from soaring infections without tighter controls.

In a statement issued following an unscheduled meeting late on Saturday of the government's coronavirus task force to address the concerns of doctors and nurses, the Department of Health said it would come up with an updated Covid-19 strategy within seven days.

It appealed to healthcare workers in the provinces and those returning from abroad to help beef up the frontline workforce in the capital, and sought help from universities and medical groups in hiring more doctors, nurses and other medical staff.

The government appears reluctant to revive strict curbs on movement in the capital, saying there are other ways to control the spread of the disease.

Still, the health department said it supports the healthcare workers' call for a "timeout" and would "proactively lead the implementation of effective localised lockdowns".

- Reuters

Russia reported 5 427 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing its nationwide tally to 850 870, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 70 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll in the country of around 145 million people to 14 128.

- Reuters

