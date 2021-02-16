2h ago

Covid-19 wrap | Court orders Dutch government to scrap curfew, Japan to start inoculation drive

  • A Dutch court ordered the government on Tuesday to immediately scrap the night-time curfew imposed to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
  • Nigeria is evaluating four coronavirus vaccines for possible approval, including Russian, Indian and Chinese jabs.
  • Australia's Victoria state is well placed to begin easing out of a snap five-day coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Court orders Dutch government to scrap coronavirus curfew      

A Dutch court ordered the government on Tuesday to immediately scrap the night-time curfew imposed to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, ruling that it lacks any proper legal basis.

The curfew, the first in the Netherlands since World War Two, sparked several days of riots by anti-lockdown protesters when it was initially introduced on 23 January.

The curfew is currently set to be lifted on 3 March.

Reuters

Australia's Victoria 'well placed' to start easing Covid-19 curbs, premier says

Australia's Victoria state is well placed to begin easing out of a snap five-day coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday, Premier Daniel Andrews said, as it reported just two new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday.

Victoria, the second most populous state in the country, was plunged into hard lockdown from midnight on Friday after a fresh outbreak linked to a quarantine hotel.

The state's six million-plus residents are required to stay home except for essential shopping and work, caregiving and outdoor exercise.

Andrews reported two new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the recent cluster to a total of 19 people.

"This strategy is working," Andrews told reporters. "We are well-placed to be able to make changes tomorrow night. As I said yesterday, I'm not in a position to definitively commit to that, because these next 24 hours will be crucial," Andrews said.

Reuters

Nigeria evaluating four Covid jabs: ministry

Nigeria is evaluating four coronavirus vaccines for possible approval, including Russian, Indian and Chinese jabs, the health minister said on Monday.

Nigeria's national drug agency has dossiers for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the Covishield-branded AstraZeneca shot made by India's Serum Institute, Covaxin by India's Bharat vaccines and China's Sinopharm.

"Some of them are nearly ready for results," Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said at a briefing.

Officials said Nigeria expects to receive 16 million doses of vaccines against the disease soon.

Nigeria managed to avoid the brunt of infections after the pandemic first emerged in China in late 2019, but cases have surged in a second wave since November.

AFP

UK to facilitate other countries' Covid vaccine passport plans: minister   

Britain will provide vaccine Covid-19 certificates for its residents if they are required by other countries, although it is not planning to introduce them for use at home, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday.

"Internationally, if other countries will require a vaccine certificate, then I think it's right that we facilitate it," Zahawi told the BBC in an interview.

"We're not looking at the domestic use of vaccine passports, that's not in our planning. As the prime minister described, it'll be the national vaccination programme combined with rapid testing that I think is the way forward."

Reuters

Japan to start inoculation drive Wednesday with 40 000 medical workers             

Japan will begin its Covid-19 inoculation drive on Wednesday, starting with 40 000 medical workers, Japan's vaccination programme chief Taro Kono said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The government officially approved Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday, the first such approval in the country grappling a third wave of infections.

"We will start our inoculation drive tomorrow, with about 40 000 medical workers who have been raised as candidates" to become the first to get the vaccine, Kono said.

The European Union has approved the second shipment of Covid-19 vaccines to Japan, which is expected to arrive next week, he added.

Reuters

 

