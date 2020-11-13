1h ago

Covid-19 wrap | Elon Musk reveals 'bogus' virus test results, restrictions make a comeback in the US

  • Elon Musk said he took four coronavirus tests on the same day, with two showing positive results, while the other two were negative.
  • The mayor of the United States' third biggest city Chicago issued a new stay-at-home advisory on Thursday.
  • Britain's transport minister said there would be no delays to the country receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from abroad.

Musk says took four Covid-19 tests; two were positive, two negative     

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he took four coronavirus tests on the same day, with two showing positive results, while the other two were negative.

"Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," Musk said in a tweet, possibly referring to Becton Dickinson and Co's rapid antigen test.

The Tesla CEO said he was also undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from separate labs whose results will take about 24 hours.

When asked by a Twitter user if he showed any symptoms, Musk said he had symptoms of a "typical cold".

"Nothing unusual so far," Musk added.

Becton Dickinson said in September it was investigating reports from US nursing homes that its rapid coronavirus testing equipment was producing false-positive results.

Becton Dickinson did not respond to a request for comment late on Thursday.

Reuters

‘Painful’: Delhi sets new Covid-19 deaths record amid third wave

Delhi’s Covid-19 deaths rose by a record high on Thursday and it also reported the most number of infections in India, an increase attributed to the city’s toxic air and a lack of physical distancing in public places around a major festival.

While daily case additions have come down significantly in the country as a whole since a mid-September peak, the capital city of 20 million people is going through its worst phase in the pandemic.

Delhi late on Thursday reported 104 new deaths and 7 053 new infections. Data from the federal health ministry early on Friday showed that infections in the country rose by 44 789 in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 8.73 million, only behind the US tally.

India’s deaths increased by 547 to 128 668.

Aljazeera

No Brexit delays for UK vaccine imports, minister says   

Britain's transport minister said there would be no delays to the country receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from abroad even if the UK does not agree a trade deal with the European Union by the start of 2021.

"Yes I can rule that out," Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Friday, when asked if the vaccine could be delayed due to customs checks or other difficulties, once the UK's transition period with the EU ends on Jan. 1.

"First of all we have done an immense amount of work on border readiness," he told the BBC.

"We've also signed a freight contract, which is upwards of 100 million pounds, to make sure we can get Category 1 goods in, which includes things like vaccines. So even if there are problems – which we very much hope there won’t be, and we plan for there not to be – we have a back up."

Reuters

After Europe, Covid-19 restrictions make a comeback in the US  

The mayor of the United States' third biggest city Chicago issued a new stay-at-home advisory on Thursday, as the country's Covid-19 outbreak shattered records in the absence of a national strategy by President Donald Trump.

Lori Lightfoot called on the Midwestern city's 2.7 million people to go out only for essential tasks or to attend work or school, to scrap Thanksgiving plans and to avoid travel.

"Every single one of us needs to step up and 'Protect Chicago' right now, or 2020 could go from bad to worse," said an explanatory note on the city's website.

It comes as the United States, already the world's hardest hit country, experiences its third and worst-by-far spike in coronavirus cases.

AFP

Japan not in situation to declare state of emergency over Covid-19, PM Suga says          

Japan is not in a situation that requires a state-of-emergency declaration again over the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, adding that experts backed that view.

Speaking to reporters, he said the government's initiative to boost domestic tourism with subsidies also did not need to be revised.

Coronavirus infections reached the highest-ever 1 634 cases in Japan on Thursday, topping a previous record set on 7 August, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Reuters

