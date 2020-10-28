Covid-19 wrap: Europe continues to tighten curbs as world records 500 000 cases in one day

AFP reports that more than 500 000 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide on Tuesday in a new record, according to a tally from health authorities compiled by AFP.
In total, 516 898 new infections and 7 723 deaths were announced, according to the tally compiled on Wednesday.
Germany and France prepare new lockdowns as Covid-19 sweeps Europe
Reuters reports that Germany and France were preparing to announce restrictions approaching the level of last spring's blanket lockdowns on Wednesday as Covid-19 deaths across Europe rose almost 40% in a week, while financial markets tumbled on fears of the likely economic costs.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was due to meet state premiers in a conference call to discuss closing restaurants and bars but keeping schools and nurseries open, while allowing people to go out in public only with members of their own household.
In France, which has seen more than 50 000 new cases a day, President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised address in the evening and is expected to announce further curbs on movement following the curfew measures introduced across much of the country last week.
The measures, following similar moves in Italy and Spain, are expected to leave schools and most businesses working and would be less severe than the near-total lockdowns imposed at the start of the crisis in March and April.
But the economic cost is likely to be heavy, wiping out the fragile signs of recovery seen over the summer and raising the prospect of a double-dip recession. European stock markets hit their lowest levels since June on Wednesday while the euro fell against the dollar.
Italy backlash widens over virus restrictions
AFP reports that business owners and opposition politicians in Italy rebelled on Wednesday against the latest restrictions imposed to combat a spike in coronavirus cases, after days of occasionally violent protests.
Scores of chefs and restaurateurs joined a rally in central Rome at lunchtime, kicking off protests in 24 cities organised by a business federation against rules forcing restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses to close their doors at 18:00.
Far-right and nationalist politicians ramped up their attacks on Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, accusing him of sacrificing the economy for measures that will not save Italy from the virus.
As he struggled to quell the anger late on Tuesday, Conte announced a package of tax cuts and support for the most affected businesses worth more than five billion euros.
However, warnings were growing that the health system was starting to struggle after the country registered 21 994 cases on Tuesday - the highest 24-hour count since the start of the pandemic.
Protests in several cities have turned violent in recent days as football hooligans, far-right activists and others have brought trouble to otherwise peaceful demonstrations.
Wednesday's Rome protest, held in front of the Pantheon close to the Senate, drew politicians of all stripes keen to get on side with the burgeoning movement - even as its leaders insisted it was politically neutral.
Tunisia says Covid-19 spread 'very dangerous' with new curbs expected
Reuters reports that Tunisia said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic had become "very dangerous" with 2 125 new infections and 52 deaths recorded in the past 48 hours, and new restrictions were expected to be announced within hours.
The total death toll now exceeds 1 150 with 55 000 cases and medical sources told Reuters intensive care units in most state hospitals had reached maximum capacity.
Sweden sets new daily Covid-19 case record as infections surge
Reuters reports that Sweden, whose light-touch pandemic strategy has gained global attention, registered 1 980 new coronavirus cases on 27 October, the highest since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed on Wednesday.
The increase compares with a high of 1 870 daily cases recorded on 23 October. The Health Agency has said the peak during the spring probably ran far higher but went unrecorded due to a lack of testing at the time.
Sweden registered 9 new deaths, taking the total to 5 927 deaths. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries, such as Spain and Britain.
Battered by pandemic, Boeing cutting 30 000 jobs in two years
AFP reports that Boeing on Wednesday announced an additional 7 000 job cuts that will lower headcount by 30 000 positions over two years.
The planemaker, which has been in belt-tightening mode throughout 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus on top of the 737 MAX's prolonged grounding, reported another quarterly loss and said it will shrink headcount down to 130 000 at the end of 2021 from 160 000 in January, a drop of nearly 19% in less than two years.
"The global pandemic continued to add pressure to our business this quarter, and we're aligning to this new reality by closely managing our liquidity and transforming our enterprise to be sharper, more resilient and more sustainable for the long term," said Chief Executive Dave Calhoun.
A sharp drop in commercial plane travel has prompted airlines to cancel plane orders or defer deliveries, crimping Boeing's revenues.
On top of that, the company's finances have been under pressure due to the grounding since March 2019 of the Boeing 737 MAX, which is nearing regulatory approval to resume service after a lengthy oversight process with air travel authorities.
Swiss enact new restrictions, mask rules to slow Covid-19 pandemic
Reuters reports that Switzerland on Wednesday tightened nationwide restrictions to contain the country's rising wave of Covid-19 cases, ordering dance clubs to be closed from Thursday, halting in-person university classes starting early next month, and placing new limits on sporting and leisure activities.
The duration of the new measures, which include the requirement to wear masks in all offices and secondary schools as well as outdoors where social distancing is difficult, is indefinite, the government in Bern said.