Covid-19 wrap | Europe tops 2,5 million cases, clinical trials of 'divisive drug' halted

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 459,976 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year.

The United States has the most deaths with 119,131 followed by Brazil with 48,954, Britain with 42,461, Italy with 34,561 and France with 29,617.



Here are the latest developments from around the world.



Brazil: one million infections



Brazil reports a one-day record of nearly 55,000 infections, making it the second country to pass one million cases after the United States.

Europe tops 2.5 million cases

In another grim milestone, Europe chalks up more than 2.5 million cases, making it the worst-affected continent. Almost half of those cases have been registered in Russia, Britain, Spain and Italy.

Trump mass rally

On the campaign trail, US President Donald Trump is to hold his first mass rally in months.

Some 19,000 people are expected to attend the event in Oklahoma, where they will have to sign a disclaimer to ensure Trump will not be held liable if they get sick.

Divisive drug

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis says it will halt a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19, citing problems in recruiting enough patients for the study of the controversial drug.

Peru GDP to plummet

Peru's central bank forecasts a 12.5-percent drop in the country's gross domestic product this year. Two million jobs have already been lost since a lockdown began there on March 16.

Putin hails Russian 'hero doctors' who died from virus



Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday hailed "hero" doctors who died during the coronavirus epidemic, comparing them to battlefield medics from past wars.

This week the state health watchdog said nearly 500 Russian medics who tested positive for the coronavirus had died, a huge death toll compared with other countries with large outbreaks.