Covid-19 wrap: First confirmed case in Paralympic village, US ships 1.2m vaccine doses to Ivory Coast

Coronavirus toll at 10:00 (GMT) Thursday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4 392 364 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 10:00 (GMT) on Thursday.

At least 209 192 770 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organisation estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 9 752 new deaths and 678 470 new cases were recorded worldwide.

- AFP

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

Tokyo – A first coronavirus case has been detected in the Paralympic Village, days before the Games open, organisers said on Thursday as Japan battles a record wave of infections.

The case involves a Games-related member of staff who is not resident in Japan, according to organisers, who did not give further details.

Organisers have so far reported 74 cases linked to the Paralympics, mostly among contractors and Games staff who live in Japan. Another six cases have been reported by local areas hosting teams for training camps.

There have not yet been infections reported among athletes in the Village, which opened to Paralympians on Tuesday.

The Paralympics open on 24 August, with around 4 400 athletes from approximately 160 teams set to take part.

- AFP

Pfizer Covid-19 jab declines faster than AstraZeneca - study

London – The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 declines faster than that of the AstraZeneca jab, according to a new study published on Thursday.

"Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech have greater initial effectiveness against new Covid-19 infections, but this declines faster compared with two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca," researchers at Oxford University said.

The study, which has not been peer reviewed, is based on the results of a survey by Britain's Office for National Statistics that carried out PCR tests from December last year to this month on randomly selected households.

It found that "the dynamics of immunity following second doses differed significantly" between Pfizer and AstraZeneca, according to the university's Nuffield Department of Medicine.

Pfizer had "greater initial effectiveness" but saw "faster declines in protection against high viral burden and symptomatic infection", when looking at a period of several months after full vaccination, although rates remained low for both jabs.

"Results suggest that after four to five months effectiveness of these two vaccines would be similar," the scientists added, while stressing that long-term effects need to be studied.

- AFP

Iran Covid-19 deaths top 100 000 - health ministry

Tehran – Recorded deaths from Covid-19 in Iran passed the 100 000 mark on Thursday, the health ministry said, amid tighter restrictions nationwide to contain the spread of the virus.

In the past 24 hours, 31 266 people tested positive for coronavirus and 564 died, the ministry said. That brought total infections since the pandemic started to 4 587 683, and deaths to 100 255.

- AFP

US ships 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Ivory Coast

Washington – The United States is sending 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Ivory Coast, which is battling a continent-wide spike in Covid-19 cases, a US official said on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the US commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, the United States is shipping this week 1 183 000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Cote d'Ivoire," the White House official told AFP.

Shipment is being managed through Covax, the distributor backed by the World Health Organisation and the Gavi vaccine alliance.

Doses "ship today and will arrive in country this weekend", the official told AFP. "We are proud to be able to deliver these safe and effective vaccines to the people of Cote d'Ivoire."

While the Ivory Coast has recorded fewer than 400 deaths from the coronavirus, according to the WHO, the west African nation is experiencing a third wave of infections sweeping the entire continent.

Less than 2% of people across Africa are fully vaccinated, with some countries having to destroy unused shots because they lack the health infrastructure to administer them or have met strong vaccine hesitancy.

- AFP

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk Covid-19 countries

PARIS – France has added Algeria and Morocco to its list of countries deemed high-risk Covid-19 zones as it battles a fourth wave of infections.

The new measure, which will take effect on Saturday, means people arriving from the two African countries will have to undergo strict protocol measures, such as self-isolating.

French health authorities reported on Wednesday that the number of patients in intensive care units for Covid-19 had risen above 2 000 for the first time since 14 June, as the Delta variant puts renewed strain on the hospital system.

- REUTERS

Singapore to start gradual easing of border restrictions

SINGAPORE – Singapore will allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travellers from Germany and Brunei from next month, its aviation regulator said on Thursday, as part of a plan to reopen its borders cautiously.

Border restrictions will also be progressively eased for all travel from Hong Kong and Macau from 21 August, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said.

- REUTERS

Philippines reports second largest daily Covid-19 infections

MANILA – The Philippine health ministry on Thursday recorded 14 895 new coronavirus cases, the second highest daily increase in infections since the start of the pandemic.

In a bulletin, it said total confirmed cases were 1.79 million, while deaths have reached 30 881, after 258 fatalities were recorded on Thursday. Active cases rose to a near four-month high at 111 720.

- REUTERS

Brazil reports 41 714 cases, 1 064 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours - ministry

BRASILIA – Brazil has had 41 714 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1 064 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 20 457 897 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 571 662, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 7-day average of Covid-19 deaths has fallen to less than one-third of the toll of almost 3 000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

- REUTERS

India reports 36 401 new Covid-19 infections

NEW DELHI – India on Thursday reported 36 401 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the government said in a statement.

- REUTERS

Mexico posts new record number of daily coronavirus cases

MEXICO CITY – Mexico on Wednesday posted a record 28 953 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3 152 205, health ministry data showed.

The figure is the highest daily total since the pandemic began, excluding statistical blips that health authorities said were caused by one-off adjustments to back data.

On 12 August, it registered 24 975 new cases.

Mexico also reported 940 more deaths and the total confirmed death toll now stands at 250 469, although health officials have said the real number is likely significantly higher.

- REUTERS

Russia reports 791 Covid-19 deaths, 21 058 new cases

MOSCOW – Russia on Thursday reported 791 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, as well as 21 058 new cases, including 2 142 in Moscow.

Russia was hit by a surge in cases this summer that peaked in July and that authorities blamed on the Delta variant and slow uptake for domestically-produced vaccines.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8 400 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8 400 to 3 843 775, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 22 to 91 943, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

