Covid-19 wrap: France enters 5th wave, explosion of cases in Germany, Russia deaths near record high

France experiencing start of fifth wave of Covid-19 epidemic

France is at the beginning of a fifth wave of the coronavirus epidemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday, as his ministry registered 11 883 new cases, the second day in a row with a new case tally over 10 000. New cases have seen double-digit percentage increases week-on-week since around mid-October.

"Several neighbouring countries are already in a fifth wave of the Covid epidemic, what we are experiencing in France clearly looks like the beginning of a fifth wave," Veran said on TF1 television, adding the circulation of the virus was accelerating.

- REUTERS

Germany mulls new measures amid explosion in Covid-19 cases

Berlin – Germany needs further coronavirus restrictions to combat a record surge in infections and "get through this winter", would-be chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, calling a meeting with state premiers to decide new curbs.

The country recorded 50 196 new cases in the past 24 hours on Thursday, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency – the first time the figure has exceeded 50 000.

Infections and deaths have been climbing steeply since mid-October, in an outbreak blamed on Germany's relatively low vaccination rate of just over 67%.

Scholz's remarks came after he faced criticism for his relative silence despite the urgent situation, with detractors saying he was more focused on his Social Democratic Party's bid to form a ruling coalition with the Greens and liberal FDP following September's election.

Presenting proposed measures drafted by the three parties in parliament on Thursday, Scholz said new restrictions were necessary to "get through this winter".

- AFP

Fewer than 1 million US kids get Covid-19 shot in first eligible week, White House projects

WASHINGTON – More than 900 000 US children aged 5 to 11 are expected to have received their first Covid-19 shot by the end of Wednesday, the White House said, as the government ramped up vaccinations of younger children.

The United States began administering Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 on 3 November, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness to recipients and those around them.

"While our program is just fully up and running this week, by the end of the day today, we estimate that over 900 000 kids aged 5 through 11 will have already gotten their first shot," White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said during a briefing with reporters.

Zients last week said that 15 million doses specifically formulated for that age group would be available this week and that the federal government had purchased enough supply for all 28 million eligible children.

- REUTERS

Two Covid-19 patients die in Romania's latest hospital fire

Bucharest – A fire at a Romanian hospital killed two patients early on Thursday, officials said, the fourth such deadly blaze in a year in the EU member known for its dilapidated infrastructure.

The blaze ripped through a hospital for infectious diseases in the southern city of Ploiesti shortly after 04:00 local time.

"The fire was extinguished fast, but unfortunately two people died," Health Minister Cseke Atilla told local media, adding that an investigation was opened.

A nurse also suffered burns in the blaze, officials said.

The head of the hospital, Bogdan Nica, said that the building had undergone renovations the previous year and that its electrical and oxygen systems had been verified recently, but that the building did not have the necessary fire safety authorisation from the fire department, like about half of Romanian hospitals.

- AFP

Israeli leaders hole up in bunker during Covid-19 drill

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and senior aides holed up in a war bunker on Thursday during an exercise simulating an outbreak of a lethal new Covid-19 variant.

He described the day-long "Omega Drill", named after a fictitious virus strain, as a precaution to ensure Israel was prepared for "any scenario".

The nuclear blast-proof complex in the Jerusalem hills, known as the "National Management Centre", was also used to coordinate initial responses to the new coronavirus in March 2020.

Israel imposed lockdowns to try to tame three waves of Covid-19, but has kept the economy and schools open since a fourth wave hit in June, relying on measures including vaccinations, booster shots and protective masks.

The drill involves civilian and military leaders being subjected to mass testing, hospital admissions and curfews, Bennett's office said in a statement. Findings from the exercise will be shared with foreign partners.

- REUTERS

Berlin to exclude unvaccinated from bars, cinemas, hairdressers

Berlin – Germany's capital Berlin will from Monday tighten the screws on unvaccinated people by denying them access to indoor dining, bars, gyms and hairdressers in an effort to contain a coronavirus resurgence.

Under new rules in the city-state, only fully vaccinated people and those who can show proof of recovery from Covid-19 can enter leisure facilities and a list of other selected venues – a system known as "2G" in Germany.

The move comes in response to "the rising number of coronavirus cases and the increasing pressure on intensive care units", the Berlin senate said in a press release on Wednesday evening.

Theatres, museums, and outdoor events with more than 2 000 visitors such as football games will all be off-limits to unvaccinated adults.

Minors and people who can't get jabbed for health reasons will not be affected by the new restrictions, for them a negative test will suffice.

Companies were also encouraged to ask employees to work from home more, and to limit office attendance to 50% of staff.

- AFP

Slovakia's Covid-19 hospitalisations top 2 500

PRAGUE – Slovakia's number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 grew to 2 532, the health ministry said on Thursday, as some hospitals had to limit non-urgent care.

The country of 5.5 million reported 6 546 new Covid-19 cases, not far from its record number from the previous day.

- REUTERS

Germany reports another Covid-19 record: 50 196 new cases

BERLIN – Germany reported a record 50 196 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the fourth day in a row it has posted a fresh daily high, as a wave of Covid-19 infections sweeps the country.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 4.89 million and total deaths rose by 235 to 97 198, according to the Robert Koch Institute public health authority.

The institute reported a rise in the coronavirus seven-day incidence rate – the number of people per 100 000 to be infected over the last week – to 249 from 232 on Wednesday.

The three German parties in talks to form a coalition government by early December have agreed not to extend a nationwide state of emergency, despite a fourth wave of infections.

Instead, they presented a draft law on Monday that would amend existing legislation to allow for measures such as compulsory face masks and social distancing in public spaces to continue to be enforced until next March.

- REUTERS

Russia's daily Covid-19 deaths hover near record high

MOSCOW – Russia on Thursday reported 1 237 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, close to a record one-day toll recorded the previous day, amid a nationwide surge in cases.

The government coronavirus task force said it had recorded 40 759 new infections nationwide, down from a record tally of 41 335 on Saturday.

- REUTERS

Brazil has 280 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, average drops to 240 daily - ministry

BRASILIA – Brazil has had 12 273 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 280 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 21 909 298 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 610 036, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 14-day average of Covid-19 deaths has fallen to 240 daily, compared to the toll of almost 3 000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports 264 new Covid-19 deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexico reported 264 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 290 374, according to health ministry data.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of Covid-19 deaths.

- REUTERS

China reports 62 new coronavirus cases for November 10, vs 54 day ago

BEIJING – China reported 62 new confirmed coronavirus cases for 10 November, compared with 54 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 47 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 39 a day earlier.

The city of Dalian in northeastern Liaoning province accounted for 21 of the new local cases, while a total of 13 new infections were found in the cities of Zhengzhou and Zhoukou in central Henan province.

China reported 35 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 39 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4 636.

As of 10 November, mainland China had 98 001 confirmed coronavirus cases.

- REUTERS

