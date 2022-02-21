Covid-19 wrap: Germany faces vaccine mandate challenges, Hong Kong 'vaccine passport' imminent

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.



FOLLOW LIVE | Covid-19 in SA: Cases rise by 1 456



Biden to extend US national emergency

President Joe Biden said on Friday that a US national emergency declared in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be extended beyond 1 March, due to the risk to public health posed by the coronavirus.

Biden's decision to extend the emergency comes even as a slew of local leaders in the United States are dialling back pandemic restrictions as the Omicron wave ebbs.

The governors of New York and Massachusetts recently announced they would end certain mask mandates in their states, following similar moves by New Jersey, California, Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon.

- REUTERS

Staff shortage concerns challenge Germany's vaccine mandate

BERLIN, Feb 21 - Frank Vogel, a 64-year-old local politician from the eastern German Erzgebirge region, has been scrambling to find ways to keep nursing homes open when a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers takes effect next month.

His region near the Czech border has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Germany. With only 57% of healthcare workers there having received two shots against the coronavirus, implementing the mandate would result in staff shortages that would force facilities to shut.

"In the end, you have the question: How do you then deal with the people being cared for in these facilities?" Vogel told Reuters.

Requiring healthcare staff to get vaccinated by March 15 is the first step in the new government's plan to make shots compulsory for all adults.

But it has stirred concerns that thousands will be out of a job, leaving hospitals and nursing homes understaffed and overwhelming the healthcare system two years into the pandemic.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions as a recent surge from the more infectious Omicron variant appeared to have passed its peak.

But he said a general vaccine mandate was still necessary to deal with possible new variants and a worsening situation in autumn and winter.

- REUTERS

New Zealand's Ardern signals mandates will ease after Omicron peaks

WELLINGTON – New Zealand will lift Covid-19 vaccine mandates and social distancing measures after the Omicron peak has passed, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, as protesters occupying the parliament grounds again clashed with police.

Inspired by truckers' demonstrations in Canada, thousands of protesters have blocked streets near the parliament in the capital Wellington for two weeks with trucks, cars and motorcycles, piling pressure on the government to scrap vaccine mandates.

Ardern refused to set a hard date, but said there would be a narrowing of vaccine requirements after Omicron reaches a peak, which is expected in mid to late March.



"We all want to go back to the way life was. And we will, I suspect sooner than you think," Ardern said at a weekly news conference.

"But when that happens, it will be because easing restrictions won't compromise the lives of thousands of people – not because you demanded it," she said, addressing protesters.

The demonstrations began as a stand against the vaccine mandates but have since spread to become a wider movement against Ardern and her government.

- REUTERS

Hong Kong maps terms of Covid-19 vaccine pass amid record high cases

Hong Kong will expand its vaccine bubble to include shopping malls and supermarkets, authorities confirmed on Monday, but added there would be exemptions and random inspections in some places, as they battle a new record surge in Covid-19 cases.

The outbreak has overwhelmed healthcare facilities in the global financial hub, with a new daily high of 7 533 infections and 13 deaths, among them an 11-month-old child, building pressure on the government.

As most major cities learn to live with the virus, Hong Kong has imposed its toughest curbs yet, with Chinese President Xi Jinping saying that reining in the disease is the city's "overriding mission".

Hong Kong's "dynamic zero-COVID" policies, mirroring those in mainland China, have contributed to its woes and are unsustainable, some experts say.



The government will launch a controversial "vaccine passport" on Thursday that allows only inoculated people to enter places such as supermarkets and clubhouses, a move some critics say raises privacy concerns.

The plan requires anyone aged 12 and above to have taken at least one dose of a vaccine to enter specified premises, except for those with medical exemptions, although inspections will be random at some sites, in view of strained resources.

- REUTERS

Germany expects Novavax vaccinations to start this week

BERLIN – The German government expects vaccinations with the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to begin across the country over the course of this week, a Health Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"We assume that over the coming week…vaccinations can begin in the federal states," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.

Novavax's recombinant protein vaccine uses a more established technology than mRNA, the novel method behind the two most commonly used Covid-19 vaccines in Germany – from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Public health leaders have voiced hopes Novavax's product could convince as-yet unvaccinated people who are sceptical about the novel mRNA technology to get a shot.

- REUTERS

Hong Kong reports 7 533 new Covid-19 cases, new record high

Hong Kong reported a new record daily high of 7 533 new Covid-19 infections on Monday and 13 deaths, including an 11-month-old child, as the city battles to curb a coronavirus outbreak that has overwhelmed healthcare facilities.

- REUTERS

Brazil registers 406 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil registered 406 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday and 40 625 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 644 286 coronavirus deaths and 28 208 212 total confirmed cases.

Brazil has experienced a severe spike in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks due the Omicron variant, though the lethality of the current wave is much lower than previous waves due to relatively high vaccination rates.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports additional 163 Covid-19 deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's health ministry reported 163 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, according to data released on Sunday, bringing the official death toll since the pandemic began to 315 688.

- REUTERS

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.



