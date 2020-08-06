Covid-19 wrap: Global cases cross 18.8m, human vaccine trials in Indonesia, Germany tightens testing

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | Cigarette ban: Illicit tobacco trade in SA 'an unfortunate reality', High Court hears

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.88 million, death toll at 707 758

More than 18.88 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 707 758 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- REUTERS

US adds 1 262 virus deaths in 24 hours - Johns Hopkins

Washington – The United States added 1 262 more deaths to its Covid-19 toll in the 24 hours ending at 20:30 Wednesday (00:30 GMT), according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The world's largest economy also added 53 158 new cases of the virus, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed.

The US has now recorded 4 818 328 cases in total, which have resulted in 157 930 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world.

President Donald Trump nonetheless remained optimistic on Wednesday, saying: "This thing's going away. It will go away like things go away and my view is that schools should be open."

The pandemic has seen a resurgence since June in many states, particularly in the south and west.

- AFP

Human trials of coronavirus vaccine set to begin in Indonesia

BANDUNG – Human trials on a potential coronavirus vaccine are due to start in Indonesia next week as part of a collaboration between state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma and China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, a senior researcher said.

The launch of the vaccine trial comes as Indonesia has struggled to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, with a consistently escalating number of cases.

The phase 3 clinical trial is set to begin on 11 August and will involve 1 620 volunteers aged between 18 and 59, Professor Kusnandi Rusmil, head researcher at Bandung’s Padjadjaran University, told reporters.

Half of the participants will receive the vaccine over a six-month period, while the rest will receive a placebo, he said, noting 800 volunteers had been signed up so far.

"We want to have our vaccines so we can use it for our people," Rusmil told reporters.

- REUTERS

Germany tightens up on testing as infection numbers rise

BERLIN – Travellers returning to Germany from risk regions will face mandatory coronavirus tests from Saturday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday, warning that the accelerating pace of new infections was a cause for concern.

Speaking after daily cases rose above 1 000 for the first time since May, Spahn said that while authorities could manage the current rate of new infections, the trajectory was a worry.

He blamed both the impact of travellers returning from abroad and people's flagging adherence to social distancing guidelines for the increase, although he conceded that increased testing was also responsible for part of the increase.

"I understand if people are fed up, but they should resist the deceptive idea that the pandemic was never all that serious," he said.

- REUTERS

Russia reports more than 5 200 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW – Russian authorities reported 5 267 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, pushing its national tally to 871 894, the fourth largest in the world.

The official death toll rose to 14 606 after officials said 116 people had died across the country in the last 24 hours.

- REUTERS

Poland faces rising trend of Covid-19 cases - health minister

WARSAW – Poland may see a further increase in coronavirus infections, which could reach up to 700 per day during and after this weekend, the health minister said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Poland registered its highest daily tally of reported cases at 680. Poland reported 726 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Poland will re-impose compulsory face masks in all public spaces in nine districts, the health minister said.

Face masks are currently obligatory in Poland in enclosed spaces such as shops and public transport, but not outdoors as long as distancing of at least 1.5 metres is possible.

Poland has reported a total of 49 515 coronavirus cases and 1 774 deaths, according to the ministry.

- REUTERS

Hong Kong reports 95 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

Hong Kong reported 95 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 91 were locally transmitted, as authorities tried to contain the virus, which has seen a resurgence in the global financial hub over the past month.

Around 3 800 people have been infected in Hong Kong since late January, 44 of whom have died. On Wednesday, 85 new cases were reported.

The government on Thursday said it was extending the work from home period for civil servants until 16 August.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1 045 to 213 067 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1 045 to 213 067, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by seven to 9 175, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Australia's Victoria state reports 471 new coronavirus cases

SYDNEY – Australia's second most populous state of Victoria said on Thursday eight people have died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, after reporting its deadliest day of the pandemic on Wednesday with 15 deaths.

The state reported 471 new cases of the virus compared with a record 725 a day earlier.

- REUTERS

Philippines reports 3 561 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths

MANILA – The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday reported 3 561 new coronavirus deaths and 28 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 2 150, while confirmed cases had reached 119 460, topping Indonesia for the most infections in East Asia.

Strict lockdown in and around the capital brought the economy to its knees in the first half. The government placed the capital under lockdown until mid-August to stem surging infections.

- REUTERS

Indonesia's Covid-19 infections rise by 1 882, deaths by 69

JAKARTA – Indonesia reported 1 882 new coronavirus infections and 69 additional deaths on Thursday, data from government's Covid-19 task force showed.

Those brought the total number of cases to 118 753 and deaths to 5 521.

Indonesia's case tally was surpassed on Thursday by neighbouring Philippines, which with 119 460 coronavirus cases has the most infections in East Asia.

- REUTERS

Vietnam reports 34 more coronavirus infections, 2 new deaths

HANOI – Vietnam's health ministry reported 34 more coronavirus infections and two additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 747, with 10 fatalities.

Most of the new cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late last month.

- REUTERS

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab