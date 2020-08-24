Covid-19 wrap: Global cases cross 23.5m, New Zealand extends lockdown and Bali bans foreign tourists

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.5 million, death toll at 808 476

More than 23.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 808 476 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

New Zealand extends coronavirus curbs in largest city

New Zealand will extend the current coronavirus restrictions in its largest city of Auckland until Sunday night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

An abrupt resurgence of Covid-19 about two weeks ago in Auckland prompted Ardern to put the city's 1.7 million residents in a lockdown, forcing businesses to close and schools to shut. The lockdown was due to expire on Wednesday.

Ardern said everyone using public transport under level two restrictions or above will be required to wear masks or any face covering to contain the spread of the virus.

Bali bans foreign tourists for rest of 2020 over virus

Jakarta – Foreign tourists won't be allowed to visit Bali for the rest of 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, its governor said, scrapping a plan to open up the Indonesian island from next month.

The holiday hotspot re-opened beaches, temples and other tourism spots for domestic visitors at the end of July and had said it would let foreign tourists return on 11 September.

But the plan has now been cancelled over concerns about Indonesia's mounting virus cases and with many foreign nationals subject to travel bans in their home countries.

Jakarta is also yet to lift its ban on foreign tourists entering Indonesia.

"The situation in Indonesia is not conducive to allow international tourists to visit Indonesia, including...Bali," the island's governor I Wayan Koster said in an official letter dated Saturday.

"The central government supports (Bali's) plans to recover tourism by opening the doors for international tourists. However, this requires care, prudence, not to be rushed, and requires careful preparation," it added.

He did not give a new date for allowing foreign tourists to visit.

India's coronavirus cases surge to 3.1 million

MUMBAI – India reported 61 408 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload past 3.1 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

India crossed the 3 million cases milestone on Sunday, 17 days after it crossed the 2 million mark. It is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind Brazil and the United States globally.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours was 836, taking the total to 57 542.

Russia's coronavirus tally passes 960 000

MOSCOW – Russia reported 4 744 new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing its confirmed infection tally to 961 493, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 65 people had died over the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 16 448.

Mexico reports 3 948 new coronavirus cases, 226 more deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 3 948 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 226 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 560 164 cases and 60 480 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 711 to 233 575 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 711 to 233 575, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by three to 9 272, the tally showed.

China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases, 8th day without local infections

SHANGHAI – China reported 16 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland for 23 August, all of which were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the country's health authority said on Monday.

This compared with 12 new Covid-19 cases reported a day earlier, all imported too, and marked the eighth consecutive day of no locally transmitted cases.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 84 967, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4 634.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 27 new asymptomatic Covid-19 cases – patients who are infected with the coronavirus but not exhibiting any symptoms – compared with 15 such cases reported a day earlier.

Tokyo's new coronavirus cases hit 1 & 1/2 month low on Monday

Tokyo reported 95 new coronavirus cases on Monday, marking the lowest single-day tally since 8 July, data from the Metropolitan Government showed.

The cases were confirmed from around 2 900 tests, with those under 40-years-old accounting for 60% of new cases. Total serious cases in the Japanese capital declined by one from the previous day, to 38.

Cases have declined from peaks of above 400 seen in early August.

