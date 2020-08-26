Covid-19 wrap: Global cases cross 23.97m, North Korea issues warning and Gaza man dies amid lockdown

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.97 million, death toll at 819 426

More than 23.97 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 819 426 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

North Korea's Kim issues warning on virus as health speculation swirls

Seoul – North Korean state media on Wednesday showed leader Kim Jong Un at a meeting of a top committee issuing warnings about the coronavirus and a looming typhoon, following international speculation over his state of health.

Kim's comments come amid conjecture over his condition after South Korea's spy agency said he had delegated some authority to his sister Kim Yo Jong to relieve his "governance stress".

A former aide to late South Korean president Kim Dae-jung even said on Facebook he thought the North's leader was in a coma, though with no apparent evidence.

But Kim presided over a meeting Tuesday of a top committee of the ruling Workers' Party, the official KCNA news agency reported, where he assessed "defects in the state emergency anti-epidemic work for checking the inroads of the malignant virus".

The impoverished North – whose crumbling health system would struggle to cope with a major virus outbreak – has not confirmed a single case of the disease that has swept the world since first emerging in neighbouring China.

Last month Pyongyang imposed a lockdown on the city of Kaesong, close to the border with the South, claiming a defector who had returned was suspected of carrying the virus. The restrictions were lifted earlier this month and the infection was never confirmed.

Australia's Victoria state reports 149 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

SYDNEY – Australia's second most populous state of Victoria on Wednesday reported 24 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 149 new cases.

The southeast state a day earlier recorded eight deaths from the virus and detected 148 cases.

Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, has become the epicentre of a renewed outbreak of infections but cases have slowed in recent days, helped by a six-week lockdown put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

Turkey's new Covid-19 cases reach highest since mid-June, government imposes measures

ANKARA – Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped on Tuesday to their highest level since mid-June at 1 502, according to Health Ministry data, prompting the government to impose measures to combat the spread of the pandemic.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 24 more people died from Covid-19, bringing the country's death toll to 6 163.

Daily cases were last this high on 15 June – two weeks after Turkey lifted a partial lockdown – when the country logged 1 592 cases.

India's coronavirus cases top 3.2 million

MUMBAI – India recorded more than 60 000 cases of Covid-19 for the eighth day in a row on Wednesday, as total cases crossed 3.2 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

The world's second-most populous country is third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total caseload, and has recorded the world's highest single-day caseload consistently since 7 August 7, a Reuters tally showed.

Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 1 059, taking the total number of fatalities from the infection to 59 449.

Gaza man dies of coronavirus as enclave clamps down on outbreak

GAZA – A 61-year-old man has died in the Gaza Strip after contracting the coronavirus, Palestinian authorities said on Wednesday as they clamped down on an outbreak of the pandemic in the enclave.

The man had suffered previous illnesses and had been on a respirator, the Health Ministry said. It was the first death among the general population since an infected woman died at a quarantine centre in March.

Health officials said nine more cases were discovered on Wednesday. Six of them were in the isolated Maghazi refugee camp where a first four cases had been confirmed on Monday, prompting Gaza's Hamas authorities to impose a full lockdown.

The three other cases were in northern Gaza Strip, indicating the virus has begun to spread into different areas of the enclave of two million people.

The outbreak outside Maghazi remains slow, but it cemented concerns by local and international health organisations over the territory's potentially disastrous combination of poverty, densely populated refugee camps and limited hospital capacity.

Russia's coronavirus infection tally passes 970 000

MOSCOW – Russia reported 4 676 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its confirmed national tally up to 970 865.

Authorities said 115 people had died of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 16 683.

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 568 621, deaths reach 61 450

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 4 916 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 650 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 568 621 cases and 61 450 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil registers 1 271 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil registered an additional 1 271 Covid-19 deaths and 47 134 new cases over the last 24 hours, the nation's health ministry said on Tuesday.

The country has now registered 116 580 total deaths and 3 669 995 total confirmed cases.

Iran's coronavirus death toll exceeds 21 000 - health ministry

DUBAI – Iran's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 119 to 21 020, the health ministry's spokesperson told state TV on Wednesday, with the total number of identified cases rising to 365 606.

Sima Sadat Lari said that 2 243 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours in Iran, rising from 2 213 a day earlier.

Indonesia reports 2 306 new coronavirus infections, 86 deaths

JAKARTA – Indonesia reported 2 306 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total number of cases to 160 165, data published on the country's health ministry website showed.

The data also showed 86 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus, taking the total to 6 944.

Philippines confirms 5 277 new coronavirus cases, 99 deaths

MANILA – The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday reported 5 277 additional novel coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in 12 days, and 99 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had risen to 202 361, more than 60% of which were reported in the past month, while deaths had increased to 3 137. The Philippines has the largest number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1 576 to 236 429 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1 576 to 236 429, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by three to 9 280, the tally showed.

Myanmar reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

YANGON – Myanmar reported 70 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the Southeast Asian nation's biggest daily rise, amid a recent resurgence of the virus after weeks without confirmed domestic transmission.

Myanmar's outbreaks have been relatively small compared with other countries in the region after it found its first case in March, with only six deaths and 574 infections reported so far.

Health authorities say detected among recent infections was a mutation now being reported in Malaysia, which has been found in Europe, North America and parts of Asia, and is thought to be more infectious.

The health ministry did not say where the 70 new cases were found. Most recent infections have been in Sittwe, the capital of conflict-torn Rakhine state, where authorities have imposed a lockdown, stay-at-home order and a curfew.

China reports 15 new Covid-19 cases in mainland vs 14 a day earlier

SHANGHAI – China reported 15 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland as of 25 August, compared with 14 cases reported a day earlier, the country's health authority reported on Wednesday.

All of the new cases reported were imported infections, the National Health Commission said in a statement, marking the 10th consecutive day of no locally transmitted cases.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 84 996, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4 634.

The commission also reported 14 new asymptomatic cases, down from 16 reported a day earlier. China does not classify these symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

Lupus, arthritis patients not higher-risk for severe Covid-19 - studies

Washington – Most adults with lupus or inflammatory arthritis are not at greater risk of hospitalisation from Covid-19, a pair of studies said on Tuesday, in what researchers said was reassuring news.

Both lupus and more common forms of arthritis cause people's immune systems to mistakenly attack their own tissues, leading to inflammation in the joints, skin, kidney, and other parts of the body.

The majority of those affected by these diseases are women.

The new studies were published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology and led by researchers at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine.

There was a note of concern – the research found that patients with arthritis who took steroid medications rather than more targeted medicines known as biologic drugs were at increased risk of needing hospital care.

But the team said the findings were overall positive news for patients of these conditions, who report feeling added anxiety that their treatments make them more susceptible to Covid-19.

