Covid-19 wrap: Global cases cross 36.18m, UK considering further curbs, Germany sees 'worrying jump'

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.18 million, death toll at 1 052 974

More than 36.18 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1 052 974 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

UK considering more local Covid-19 curbs as virus spreads, minister says

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is considering additional local Covid-19 restrictions for parts of northern England as the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday.

New coronavirus cases are rising by about 14 000 a day in the United Kingdom and millions of people are living under a patchwork of different restrictions, though there is growing alarm about the economic cost of such rules.

"The virus is rising, in terms of the number of cases, quite significantly in the north west, in the north east and in a number of other cities like Nottingham," Jenrick told Sky.

"We are currently considering what the right action would be to take in those places," he said. Asked if the actions would be similar to those in Scotland, he said a range of actions were being considered – including a more consistent approach.

Kremlin calls rise in Russian Covid-19 cases cause for serious concern

MOSCOW – The Kremlin said on Thursday that a rise in new coronavirus cases in Russia was a cause for serious concern and warned that numbers could rise even quicker unless people took heed of the situation and protected themselves.

Russia reported 11 493 new coronavirus cases earlier on Thursday, just short of the most confirmed in a single day during the pandemic, pushing the overall total to 1 260 112.

Germany sees 'worrying jump' in coronavirus cases

Berlin – Germany is experiencing a "worrying jump" in coronavirus cases, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday, as the number of new daily infections soared past 4 000 for the first time since early April.

Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for disease control, warned the country could see an uncontrollable spread of the virus.

Europe's biggest economy recorded 4 058 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, a stark increase on Wednesday's figure of 2 828, according to the RKI.

"The numbers are showing a worrying jump," Spahn told a press conference in Berlin, urging Germans not to drop their guard against the deadly virus.

"Barely any other country in Europe has managed the crisis as well so far," he said. "But we must not gamble away what we've achieved."

He reminded Germans to stick to the well-known rules of mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing.

Russian church leader isolates after coming into contact with person with coronavirus

MOSCOW – Patriarch Kirill, the leader of Russia's Orthodox Church, said on Thursday he had gone into isolation after coming into contact with someone with the new coronavirus.

The 73-year-old said he was unable to join church prayers with his congregation because of medical guidelines requiring him to isolate. He did not mention having any symptoms in a statement on the church's website.

France braces for wider Covid restrictions

Paris – France was preparing on Thursday for tighter coronavirus restrictions in several major cities, two days after a maximum alert protocol went into force in Paris that included bar closures.

The number of daily coronavirus infections came in at 18 746 in France on Wednesday, health authorities reported, a record since widespread testing began.

The rate of positive test results rose to 9.1% from around 4.5% a month ago.

"The virus has been spreading faster in recent weeks," President Emmanuel Macron said late on Wednesday.

"In places where it is spreading too fast, especially where it is spreading among the elderly who are most at risk, and where there are more and more intensive care beds being occupied, we must proceed to more restrictions," he said on French TV.

He said new measures would be similar to protocols put in place in and around the capital, as well as the region around Marseille in the south.

"We are not in a normal situation, and we won't be for several months," Macron said.

Brazil hits 5 million Covid-19 cases, epidemiologist fears second wave

BRASILIA – Brazil passed the mark of 5 million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as it approached 150 000 deaths, in the second most deathly coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

Though the number of daily cases has come down from a peak in July, public health experts warn that Brazil is ignoring social distancing precautions and faces the danger of a second wave by returning to normal everyday life too quickly.

The Health Ministry reported 31 553 new cases on Tuesday, raising the total to 5 000 694, and 734 deaths, bringing the toll to 148 228 dead.

The rolling daily average for last week was 658 deaths a day, down from 1 073 deaths per day in the last week of July. Average new cases were 26 140 a day, almost half the rate of late July.

Czech Republic reports 5 335 new coronavirus cases, highest one-day tally since pandemic started

PRAGUE – The Czech Republic reported 5 335 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The rise surpassed a previous record of 4 457 reported the previous day as the country of 10.7 million had Europe's fastest per-capita spike in cases in the past two weeks. In total, it has recorded 95 0360 cases since March, along with 829 deaths.

India's coronavirus infections rise to 6.84 million

BENGALURU – India's total coronavirus cases rose by 78 524 in the last 24 hours to 6.84 million on Thursday morning, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from Covid-19 infections rose by 971 to 105 526, the ministry said.

India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100 000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

Last week, India further eased restrictions and permitted states to open schools and movie theatres.

Mexico's coronavirus cases rise to almost 800 000

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 4 580 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 378 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 799 188 cases and 82 726 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Ukraine's new daily coronavirus cases exceed 5 000

KYIV – Ukraine registered a record 5 397 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Thursday, up from a previous record of 4 753 new cases reported on Wednesday.

The council said a total of 244 734 cases had been registered in Ukraine as of 8 October, with 4 690 deaths, including 93 in the past 24 hours.

The daily tally of coronavirus infections spiked in late September and early October above 4 000, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of October.

Swiss report nearly 1 200 new coronavirus cases in a day

ZURICH – The number of new coronavirus infections rose by 1 172 in a day, data from Switzerland's public health agency showed on Thursday. The agency reported a total of 58 881 confirmed cases. The death toll rose by two from Wednesday to 1 791.

The country reported its first confirmed case in late February. New daily cases peaked at 1 456 on March 23 and had dwindled to as few as three on June 1.

Slovakia reports over 1 000 new daily coronavirus cases for first time -PM

PRAGUE – Slovakia's daily tally of new coronavirus cases rose to 1 037, the highest since the pandemic reached the country, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Thursday.

"Let's all be extra-cautious, please," Matovic said in a post on his Facebook profile.

His government introduced new curbs to contain the virus and approved a state of emergency from 1 October.

Austria's daily coronavirus cases surpass 1 200, a new record

VIENNA – Austria has recorded 1 209 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, clearly surpassing the previous record set in March during the first wave of infections, data sent by the Interior Ministry showed on Thursday.

Daily cases have been rising since late June and had recently come close to the March 26 record of 1 050, according to an online dashboard from the main public health body, the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES). Of the new cases reported on Thursday, more than half, 613, were in Vienna.

Poland's daily coronavirus cases surge to 4 280

WARSAW – Poland reported a new record of 4 280 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, as well as a new daily record of 76 deaths related to the coronavirus, according to the health ministry's Twitter account.

Earlier on Thursday Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska confirmed to public radio that the Polish capital Warsaw would be added to a list of areas with additional restrictions due to high numbers of coronavirus cases.

In total, the country of 38 million has reported 111 599 cases of the coronavirus and 2 867 deaths.

Dutch report more than 5 800 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, new record - official data

AMSTERDAM – The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped by a record of more than 5 800 in 24 hours, data released by health authorities on Thursday showed.

The rapid rise is putting pressure on authorities to impose new restrictions in the country, which has one of the highest per capita infection rates in the world.

Iran reports record high 4 392 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DUBAI – Iran has registered a record high 4 392 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 488 236, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that there were 230 new deaths, with the total rising to 27 888 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

Indonesia reports daily record 4 850 new coronavirus cases

JAKARTA – Indonesia reported a record high 4 850 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 320 564, the country's Covid-19 task force said.

There were also 108 new deaths reported, taking the total to 11 580, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.

Philippines confirms 2 363 novel coronavirus cases, 144 more deaths

MANILA – The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday reported 2 363 new coronavirus cases and 144 more deaths, the largest daily increase in casualties in more than three weeks.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections have reached 331 869, while deaths have increased to 6 069.

