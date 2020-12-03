Covid-19 wrap: Global cases cross 64m, LA residents ordered to stay home, CDC warns US of 'rough times'

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.03 million, death toll at 1 489 276

More than 64.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1 489 276 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- REUTERS

Mayor of Los Angeles orders residents to stay home in new virus curbs

The mayor of Los Angeles ordered residents on Wednesday to stay in their homes and banned social gatherings as part of new measures to rein in a surge in coronavirus infections.

His order limits nearly all social gatherings of those from more than a single household, mirroring a directive by county health officials last week, but exempts religious services and protests protected by the constitution.

"We must refrain from gathering with people from outside our household, wherever possible," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement, adding that his emergency order was necessary for the protection of life and property.

"This most recent surge in Covid-19 cases presents us with an opportunity to work together, again, to reduce its spread and flatten the curve."

He also directed city businesses requiring the presence of workers to close and set restrictions on travel, but specified some exceptions to both.

People may "lawfully" leave homes to engage in exempted activities, the directive said.

- REUTERS

Hospitalised Covid patients top 100 000 for first time in US - monitor

Washington – The number of people being treated in US hospitals for Covid-19 topped 100 000 for the first time on Wednesday, a monitor said.

"There are 100 226 people currently hospitalised with Covid-19 in the US – the first time hospitalisations have exceeded 100 000," the Covid Tracking Project said in a tweet.

- AFP

CDC warns US of Covid-19 'rough times' as hospitalisations surge

The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned the country faces "rough times" amid a deepening Covid-19 pandemic that is putting the healthcare system at risk of collapse.

The comments from CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield came as the number of people admitted to hospital with Covid-19 exceeded 100 000 for the first time.

"The reality is that December, January and February are going to be rough times," Redfield said in a livestream presentation hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

"I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation."

He said the latest coronavirus surge had already proven more devastating than previous waves in terms of its geographic scope and steeper trajectory of rising infection rates, hospitalisations and deaths.

Besides the loss of life, Redfield said, the country faces the prospect of a healthcare system strained to the point of collapse, before vaccines become widely available.

- ALJAZEERA

US Covid daily death toll surpasses 2 700, highest since April - monitor

Washington – The US death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 2 700 in one day as of Wednesday evening, the highest since April, Johns Hopkins University said.

The new tally of 2 731 fatalities raises the overall known death toll in America to 273 181 since the pandemic started late last year.

The number of new infections over the past 24 hours was 195 121, the university said.

- AFP

India's coronavirus infections below 40 000 for fourth day in a row

MUMBAI – India's daily rise in coronavirus infections stayed below 40 000 for a fourth straight day, as 35 551 new cases took the tally to 9.53 million, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

India's daily rate has fallen since the south Asian nation reported the world's highest such tallies through most of August and September, despite a busy festival season last month that experts had warned could trigger a spike in infections.

But its tally remains the world's second highest after the United States, where the figure is 13.7 million.

Deaths in India rose by 526, taking the toll to 138 648, the ministry added.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22 046 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22 046 to 1 106 789, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 479 to 17 602, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports 11 251 new coronavirus cases, 800 more deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 11 251 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 800 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1 133 613 cases and 107 565 deaths.

The 11 251 new cases announced on Wednesday represent one of the biggest one-day totals recorded by Mexico since the pandemic began.

The government said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

- REUTERS

Mainland China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier

SHANGHAI – Mainland China reported 16 new Covid-19 cases on 2 December, up from nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to six from three a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86 567, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4 634.

- REUTERS

