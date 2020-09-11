Covid-19 wrap | Global cases hit 28.32 million, France says virus crisis 'worsening'

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 28.32 million, death toll at 910 255

More than 28.32 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 910 255 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- Reuters

Almost 100 Senegalese soldiers test positive for coronavirus

Nearly 100 Senegalese soldiers tested positive this week for the coronavirus after returning home from a deployment in neighbouring Gambia, a military source said on Friday.

The source said testing continued of the contingent of 600 soldiers, who are part of a force deployed in 2017 to enforce President Adama Barrow's election victory over then-President Yahya Jammeh.

The source did not say how the soldiers may have been infected.

Senegal has recorded 14193 cases of Covid-19, including 293 deaths. Gambia, which is mostly surrounded by Senegal, has confirmed 3 293 cases and 99 deaths.

- Reuters

Brazillian state of Bahia to test Russia's vaccine, plans to buy 50 million doses

The Brazilian state of Bahia has signed an agreement to conduct Phase III clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 and plans to buy 50 million doses to market in Brazil, officials have said.

The Russian vaccine is being developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Research Institute and marketed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which last month also entered an agreement with the Brazilian state of Paraná to test and produce the vaccine.

Russia will sell up to 50 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine to Bahia state, RDIF said in a statement.

Governor Rui Costa said an agreement was signed this week to undertake the trials and Bahia will receive an initial 500 doses as soon as Brazil's health regulator Anvisa approves the protocol for testing.

Bahia is one of several Brazilian states that have struck out on their own to secure access to Covid-19 vaccines, motivated at least in part by a distrust of the federal government's response.

Deliveries are expected to start in November subject to approval by Brazil’s regulators, RDIF said.

Russia has touted Sputnik as the first vaccine against coronavirus to be registered in the world, even though Phase III trials have yet to be completed.

A Phase III trial is a large-scale one involving thousands of people - in Russia, 40 000 - over a longer stretch of time.

If the trials that are expected to start in October are successful, Bahia will look to market the Russian vaccine in Brazil through its pharmaceutical research center Bahiafarma, said Fabio Vilas-Boas Pinto, Bahia state Health Secretary.

Brazil has the world's third largest number of cases, with more than million confirmed cases.

RDIF has already signed several deals to export the vaccine abroad. Kazakhstan is set to buy more than 2 million doses initially and could later increase the volume to 5 million doses.

It has also agreed to sell 32 million doses to a private company in Mexico, Landsteiner Scientific.

Separately on Friday, RDIF said more than one billion people would receive its vaccine in 2020-21, according to a report on the Interfax news agency.

The fund said this week it expects to supply up to 100 million doses of the vaccine to Latin America, around a fifth of what it expects to be able to produce annually through global manufacturing partnerships.

India will be producing 300 million doses of the vaccine.

- Reuters

French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned Friday the country was seeing a "clear worsening" of the coronavirus pandemic, but said he would aim to avoid a new nationwide lockdown that would further hammer the economy.

Nearly 10 000 new cases were recorded on Thursday, a record since wide-scale testing began, but Castex said a recent increase in Covid-19 hospitalisations was particularly worrying.

"We have to succeed in living with this virus, without returning to the idea of a generalised lockdown," he said in a televised statement from his official residence in Paris.

"Our strategy is not changing. We must fight the virus without putting on hold our social, cultural and economic life, the education of our children and our ability to live normally," he added.

Castex said 42 of France's 101 departments are now classified as "red zones" where the virus is circulating rapidly, up from 28 earlier this week.

"There is no Maginot Line - inevitably it ends up reaching the most vulnerable," he said, referring to the supposedly unbreakable defences France built ahead of World War II.

But he did not announce any major new restrictions, urging people instead to respect social distancing guidelines and the use of face masks.

And the quarantine period for people who catch the virus will be shortened to just seven days from 14, to better match "the period when there is a real risk of contagion," he said.

The move is a tacit acknowledgement that enforcing quarantines has proven nearly impossible given the number of new cases.

Castex also said testing capacities would be ramped up in response to long wait times for appointments and results.

Priority cases involving people with confirmed exposure to Covid-19 patients or already showing symptoms will be given reserved spots at testing centres, and 2 000 more people will be hired to carry out contact tracing.

Officials have been increasingly concerned about the high number of infections in France, even if the death toll and admissions to intensive care are way below the highs recorded in March and April.

The health ministry said 9 843 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Thursday, the highest number since large-scale testing began.

France's total death toll from the pandemic now stands at 30 813.

The head of the scientific council advising the government on the pandemic, Jean-Francois Delfraissy, said Wednesday that the government may soon have to make "tough" decisions to slow the outbreak.

People at high risk because of old age or health problems including diabetes, obesity and respiratory issues may require a protective "bubble" around them, for example.

There was the danger of a "very rapid, exponential rise" in some places, Delfraissy said, singling out the French Riviera and Provence regions.

Castex himself is in a seven-day period of self-isolation, having spent part of last weekend with the boss of the Tour de France Christian Prudhomme, who tested positive for Covid-19. Castex was later deemed virus-free after an initial test.

- AFP

UAE daily coronavirus cases surge to near peak level

The United Arab Emirates health ministry reported on Friday 931 new daily cases of the coronavirus following a recent surge in infections that are near the highest since the pandemic broke out.

Until last month, there had been a generally falling trend since the UAE's new daily cases peaked at 994 in May, but numbers have surged from 164 cases on 3 August.

The Gulf Arab state has recorded 77 842 infections and 398 deaths from Covid-19. The government does not disclose where in the country of seven emirates the infections or deaths occurred. About 10 million people, mostly foreigners, live in the UAE.

A health ministry official on Thursday asked the public to adhere to social distancing and avoid gatherings and mixing with people known to have the virus, which she said accounted for about 88% of cases.

The UAE had earlier enforced strict measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including locking down tourism hub Dubai for a month and months-long evening curfews nationwide.

Most business and public venues have now reopened with some restrictions, and people must wear a mask outside homes.

Dubai reopened to foreign visitors in July, although airports in the rest of the country remain closed to visitors.

Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital and the largest and richest emirate, has restricted movement into the area to those with a negative Covid-19 test.

- Reuters

