Covid-19 wrap: Global cases surge past 16.06m with 643 811 deaths, France expands free testing

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | SA's Covid-19 fatalities at 6 655, while worldwide cases cross 16.06m with 643 811 deaths

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.06 million, death toll at 643 811

More than 16.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 643 811 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- REUTERS

US marks over 68 000 virus cases in 24 hours - Johns Hopkins

Washington – The United States on Saturday recorded 68 212 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

That brought the total number of cases in the world's hardest-hit country to 4 174 437, the Baltimore-based university said at 20:30 (00:30 Sunday).

Another 1 067 deaths were reported, bringing the country's total fatalities to 146 391.

After a drop in the rate of infections in late spring, the US has seen a coronavirus surge, particularly in southern and western states like California, Texas, Alabama and Florida.

For the past 12 days, the number of new cases being reported each day has topped 60 000.

Scientists agree that an increase in death rates follows the spike in infections by three to four weeks. The daily death toll for the past four days has exceeded 1 000.

- AFP

France expands free Covid-19 testing as infection rates rise

PARIS – French health authorities are making Covid-19 tests available free of charge without prescription as they closely monitor an uptick in infections after the lifting of lockdown measures.

PCR nasal swab tests, which detect Covid-19 infections caused by the novel coronavirus, will be freely available on demand under government orders published on Saturday.

"We wouldn't describe this as a second wave, but what's clear is that for several days now we have seen a noticeable increase in the number of confirmed cases, which had been in decline for 13 weeks," Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview published in Le Parisien's Sunday edition.

France has recorded 30 192 deaths attributed to the coronavirus, among a total of 180 528 cases of the disease, according to statistics published on Friday.

The number of new daily infections rose above 1 000 for a second day running – around their daily level when lockdown measures were eased in May, following two months of confinement.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 305 to 205 269 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 305 to 205 269, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll was unchanged with 9 118, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports 6 751 new coronavirus cases, 729 new deaths

MONTERREY – Mexico's Health Ministry on Saturday reported 6 751 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 729 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 385 036 cases and 43 374 total deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

- REUTERS

US CDC reports 4 099 310 coronavirus cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 4 099 310 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 74 818 cases from its previous daily count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1 145 to 145 013.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 16:00 ET on 24 July, versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

- REUTERS

Costa Rica registers record 931 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths

SAN JOSE – Costa Rica's Health Ministry reported a record 931 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths on Saturday, both single-day highs for the small Central American nation where 72% of all its confirmed cases have been registered since the beginning of this month.

In total, Costa Rican authorities have reported 14 600 cases and 98 deaths in the country of 5 million people.

Despite the increase in cases, hotels are operational and the government has announced European, British, and Canadian tourists will be allowed to enter the country beginning 1 August.

- REUTERS

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang

HONG KONG – China reported 46 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for 25 July, up from 34 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 22 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Thirteen were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining 11 were imported cases.

China reported two new asymptomatic cases, down from 74 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83 830 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4 634.

- REUTERS

Brazil registers 1 211 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, health ministry says

SAO PAULO – Brazil registered an additional 1 211 deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and another 51 147 confirmed cases, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The South American nation has now registered 86 449 deaths and 2 394 513 total confirmed cases.

- REUTERS

Russia reports 5 765 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW – Russia on Sunday reported 5 765 new coronavirus cases and 77 more deaths, a steep decline from the 146 deaths reported a day earlier.

The nationwide tally of infections has risen to 812 485, Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said. The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 13 269 and 600 250 people have recovered.

- REUTERS

Tokyo confirms 239 new coronavirus cases on Sunday -media

Tokyo officials confirmed 239 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, Japanese media reported, as the capital struggles with a resurgence in cases after the government lifted a state of emergency.

The total marks the sixth straight day new cases in the city have exceeded 200.

While Japan was spared the kind of surge in infections that have killed tens of thousands in other countries, Tokyo has raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level after a series of new cases.

- REUTERS

Indonesia reports 1 492 new coronavirus cases, 67 deaths

JAKARTA – Indonesia reported 1 492 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 98 778, data from the country's Health Ministry website showed. The number of deaths in the Southeast Asian nation related to Covid-19 rose by 67, bringing the total to 4 781, the data showed.

- REUTERS

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

