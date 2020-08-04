Covid-19 wrap: Global cases top 18.35m, Latin America passes 5m and Germany already in 'second' wave

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.35 million, death toll at 693 958

More than 18.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 693 958 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

- REUTERS

US adds 46 321 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours - Johns Hopkins

Washington – The United States added 46 321 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Monday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The world's largest economy also added 532 deaths, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed at 20:30 (00:30 GMT Tuesday).

The US has now recorded 4 711 323 total cases, with 155 366 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world.

Monday was the second day to notch a slightly lower caseload, after a string of five days last week had all recorded more than 60 000 new daily infections.

President Donald Trump said during a coronavirus press briefing on Monday that the virus was "receding" in parts of the southern and western United States, deeming the situation "very encouraging".

But the day before, White House coronavirus advisor Deborah Birx had warned that the country was entering a "new phase" of the pandemic, with rural areas just as threatened as major cities.

"It is extraordinarily widespread," she told CNN on Sunday. "To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus."

- AFP

Latin American virus cases top 5 million

Geneva – Latin America and the Caribbean surpassed five million coronavirus cases on Monday as the World Health Organisation warned there might never be a "silver bullet" for the pandemic.

Global infections passed 18 million, with Brazil driving the regional surge. South America's largest country has recorded 2.75 million cases, and close to half the region's 202 000 deaths.

Only the United States, with 4.7 million cases and more than 155 000 deaths, has been worse affected.

In the region's second hardest-hit country, Peru, daily cases have almost doubled from 3 300 to 6 300 since bus and air travel resumed a month ago, according to official figures.

- AFP

Germany already dealing with second coronavirus wave - doctors' union

BERLIN – Germany is already contending with a second wave of the coronavirus and risks squandering its early success by flouting social distancing rules, the head of the German doctors' union said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

The number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases has ticked up steadily in recent weeks, with health experts warning lax adherence to hygiene and distancing rules among some of the public is spreading the virus across communities.

"We are already in a second, shallow upswing," Susanne Johna, president of Marburger Bund, which represents doctors in Germany, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

She said there was a danger that a longing to return to normality and a suppression of containment measures would fritter away the success Germany had achieved so far, urging people to stick to social distancing and hygiene rules and wear masks.

Europe's biggest economy has so far withstood the pandemic with far fewer deaths than some large neighbours like France and Italy, owing to widespread testing, a well-equipped healthcare system and good adherence to social distancing.

- REUTERS

Philippines reports 6 352 coronavirus cases, Southeast Asia's biggest daily jump

MANILA – The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday reported 6 352 new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest daily jump in cases in Southeast Asia and after posting a record rise in five of the past six days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 112 593, while deaths rose by 11 to 2 115.

The Philippine capital and nearby provinces on Tuesday returned under strict lockdown for two weeks to arrest soaring cases since restrictions were relaxed in June.

- REUTERS

Indonesia reports 1 922 new coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

JAKARTA – Indonesia recorded 1 922 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 115 056, official data by the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

The data also showed there were 86 additional deaths, taking the overall number of fatalities to 5 388.

- REUTERS

Poland reports record daily increase in coronavirus cases

WARSAW – Poland on Tuesday reported another record daily increase in coronavirus cases, with 680 new infections and six deaths, after a spike driven by outbreaks amongst miners and after public gatherings.

The new daily record comes as Poland considers introducing stricter restrictions, including mandatory testing for travellers returning to Poland and quarantine for those coming from certain countries.

Poland now has a total of 48 149 recorded coronavirus cases and 1 738 deaths.

The government is also considering additional restrictions for weddings, officials said this week.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports 4 767 new coronavirus cases, 266 more deaths

MONTERREY – Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 4 767 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 266 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 443 813 cases and 48 012 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

- REUTERS

Russia reports more than 5 100 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW – Russia reported 5 159 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing its national tally to 861 423, the fourth largest in the world.

The country's coronavirus crisis response centre said 144 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 14 351.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 879 to 211 281 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 879 to 211 281, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by eight to 9 156, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Hong Kong reports 80 new coronavirus cases, mostly local transmissions

HONG KONG – Hong Kong reported 80 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 75 that were locally transmitted, as authorities raced to contain a third wave of the outbreak which has seen infections soar over the past month.

- REUTERS





